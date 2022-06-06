Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Is a Constant Threat to my Wellbeing

Image by Walter Rhein

People say that you shouldn’t let abusive people live rent-free in your mind. However, it’s clear that people who say such things have never had to deal with a narcissistic parent.

My narcissistic father taught me that anyone is vulnerable at any time. Growing up with that kind of an individual made me hyper-vigilant.

My mom has been divorced from my father for longer than they were together. However, even yesterday we compared notes to make sure we were protected against new avenues of attack.

I find it difficult to spend so much of my energy guarding against somebody who is supposed to be an ally.

On the one hand, I know that my narcissistic father is a coward. That almost makes him more dangerous. If he had a sense of personal honor, he might confront me like a man and we could make progress on our disagreements.

Throughout my life, my father always liked to deny the existence of conflict. He insisted that our life was perfect. He insisted his relationship with my mother was perfect. These statements were lies.

My narcissistic father would reject responsible conflict management even from other people. There were many times when I had a conflict with him growing up. I would take responsibility and apologize. He would always dismiss these actions.

“It’s fine. Don’t worry about it.”

But every time, I knew the conflict wasn’t resolved until he got me back somehow. Either he’d accidentally destroy some of my property, or he’d throw me into a wall in a game of basketball or he'd do something else to even the score.

If my narcissistic father’s feelings were hurt, I knew I was in for a painful cheap shot. That was how he put conflict back into equilibrium. He felt that as long as everyone in the family endured the same level of pain, everything was fine.

It never occurred to him that a family should work to prevent causing pain to each other.

I grew up on the lookout for attacks. My narcissistic father’s behavior made me secretive. I didn’t tell my father when I got jobs because I knew he’d take a portion of whatever I earned.

I learned to hide everything from him. Emotions were another way my father could score points against me. If there was a television show I liked, he’d run it down. If there was a girl I liked, he’d humiliate me in front of her.

I knew that anything important to me in my life was something my narcissistic father would leverage to inflict pain.

As a survivor of this kind of treatment, I’ve never learned to let my guard down. If I sense a vulnerability, I am anxious until I’ve shored up my defenses around that vulnerability.

The first step was to cut my narcissistic father out of my life. I haven’t had any contact with him in decades. But even that wasn’t enough.

I also had to cut out the people in my life who remained loyal to him. I soon discovered that time spent with them was not an honest interaction. They were only spending time with me to cull favor with him.

It’s been my experience that apologists for narcissists tend to be narcissists themselves. I often receive criticism. People will say “quit whining,” “grow up,” or “show respect to your father.”

Other people write me private messages thanking me for telling the truth about this kind of abusive behavior.

Sadly, my father is a force of anxiety in my life. That situation represents a complete failure as a parent.

Not a day goes by that I’m not looking over my shoulder in fear of a sucker punch. I never feel completely protected, and I often brainstorm about new ways he could try to hurt me.

My narcissistic father has shown a decades-long commitment to hostility. Ultimately, the real problem is that he is too much of a coward to take responsibility for his own mistakes.