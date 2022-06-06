Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Is a Constant Threat to my Wellbeing

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rf86T_0g26kSoR00
Image by Walter Rhein

People say that you shouldn’t let abusive people live rent-free in your mind. However, it’s clear that people who say such things have never had to deal with a narcissistic parent.

My narcissistic father taught me that anyone is vulnerable at any time. Growing up with that kind of an individual made me hyper-vigilant.

My mom has been divorced from my father for longer than they were together. However, even yesterday we compared notes to make sure we were protected against new avenues of attack.

I find it difficult to spend so much of my energy guarding against somebody who is supposed to be an ally.

On the one hand, I know that my narcissistic father is a coward. That almost makes him more dangerous. If he had a sense of personal honor, he might confront me like a man and we could make progress on our disagreements.

Throughout my life, my father always liked to deny the existence of conflict. He insisted that our life was perfect. He insisted his relationship with my mother was perfect. These statements were lies.

My narcissistic father would reject responsible conflict management even from other people. There were many times when I had a conflict with him growing up. I would take responsibility and apologize. He would always dismiss these actions.

“It’s fine. Don’t worry about it.”

But every time, I knew the conflict wasn’t resolved until he got me back somehow. Either he’d accidentally destroy some of my property, or he’d throw me into a wall in a game of basketball or he'd do something else to even the score.

If my narcissistic father’s feelings were hurt, I knew I was in for a painful cheap shot. That was how he put conflict back into equilibrium. He felt that as long as everyone in the family endured the same level of pain, everything was fine.

It never occurred to him that a family should work to prevent causing pain to each other.

I grew up on the lookout for attacks. My narcissistic father’s behavior made me secretive. I didn’t tell my father when I got jobs because I knew he’d take a portion of whatever I earned.

I learned to hide everything from him. Emotions were another way my father could score points against me. If there was a television show I liked, he’d run it down. If there was a girl I liked, he’d humiliate me in front of her.

I knew that anything important to me in my life was something my narcissistic father would leverage to inflict pain.

As a survivor of this kind of treatment, I’ve never learned to let my guard down. If I sense a vulnerability, I am anxious until I’ve shored up my defenses around that vulnerability.

The first step was to cut my narcissistic father out of my life. I haven’t had any contact with him in decades. But even that wasn’t enough.

I also had to cut out the people in my life who remained loyal to him. I soon discovered that time spent with them was not an honest interaction. They were only spending time with me to cull favor with him.

It’s been my experience that apologists for narcissists tend to be narcissists themselves. I often receive criticism. People will say “quit whining,” “grow up,” or “show respect to your father.”

Other people write me private messages thanking me for telling the truth about this kind of abusive behavior.

Sadly, my father is a force of anxiety in my life. That situation represents a complete failure as a parent.

Not a day goes by that I’m not looking over my shoulder in fear of a sucker punch. I never feel completely protected, and I often brainstorm about new ways he could try to hurt me.

My narcissistic father has shown a decades-long commitment to hostility. Ultimately, the real problem is that he is too much of a coward to take responsibility for his own mistakes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# relationships# father# advice# self

Comments / 12

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
6746 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Made Me Trade One Form of Abuse for Another

One of the hardest parts of growing up with a narcissistic father was the loneliness. My father liked to keep us isolated and he discouraged us from participating in school sports.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Are Mass School Shootings Caused by Mental Illness or a Lack of Brain Development?

Whenever children lose their lives, it has a devastating effect on the whole community. Every parent is terrified of losing their child to a car accident, or depression that leads to suicide.

Read full story
6 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: We Should Take More Time to Thank Teachers for Their Service

My wife is a teacher, but over the last few years, the job has caused her an unreasonable amount of stress. She doesn’t make the policies, but when parents disagree with the policies she often bears the brunt of the blame.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Spoiled the Ending to ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

I still remember the day. I was sitting in the family van. The van was blue with galaxy detailing. It was the end of May. The year was 1980. My narcissistic father got into the driver’s seat and looked at me in the rearview mirror. “I know how ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ ends,” he said.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Uses Patriarchal Beliefs as a Weapon Against Me

My narcissistic father knew that the male head of a household has special privileges in the United States. We are not too far removed from a time in history when women weren’t allowed to vote or hold bank accounts. Even today, many men prohibit their wives from having access to money. This is a control mechanism.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Could Make Any Comment Into an Insult

It got to the point with my narcissistic father that I had to put on my armor just when he walked into the room. He bowed his head forward and rolled his eyes up at me. He wore a sarcastic smirk.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Didn't Care About My Long-Term Health

It’s fashionable for older generations to pick on younger generations in public and the media. They call people under thirty “lazy” and “entitled.” But the truth is that older generations have ruined the economy and the world.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Used His Religious Beliefs to Control Me

Choosing a religion is one of the most personal choices an individual can make. Unfortunately, American society seems to be evolving into a place where more and more people impose their religious beliefs on others.

Read full story
166 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Can't See Beyond Their Personal Experience

My narcissistic father couldn’t understand anything that didn’t happen directly to him. This made it very difficult to explain anything to him. For example, if he was fifteen minutes late to a meeting with you, he’d become offended if you got angry. “Relax,” he said. “It’s only fifteen minutes, why are you making such a big deal of it?”

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Used Pregnancy to Control My Mother

Most people tell you that you need to escape narcissists. The only advice they offer is to remove them from your life. They tell you to get as far away from narcissists as possible.

Read full story
143 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Refuse to Process Their Own Trauma

I have a lot of empathy for my narcissistic father. However, I don't want to spend any time with him. I know he’s in pain. He has been in pain my whole life. Narcissism runs in my family. It takes a courageous individual to break the cycle and insist on treating others with more kindness.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Oppress Their Children With Constant Disappointment

Growing up, my narcissistic father used to let me know he was going to be disappointed with me before I even did anything. “I don’t know why I’m asking you to do this because you’ll probably mess it up.”

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Demand Control of Public Education

I grew up with a narcissistic father. He demanded to have complete control over every aspect of my life. His control extended to my education. My narcissistic father maintained his power over me by ensuring my ignorance. He would often give me incorrect information. This behavior made me reliant on him.

Read full story
300 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Refuse to Recognize They Need to Mature

My narcissistic father refuses to take anything seriously. When I tried to discuss important issues with him, he’d often start to laugh. My father sees himself as “the good time guy.” He considered everything an opportunity for humor.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Demand Complete Control of Their Children’s Bodies

I grew up with a narcissistic father and it took me a long time to realize that I owned myself. This is a very difficult and very important concept for children to learn. My controlling father implied that I was his property. These decisions went beyond the healthy obligations of parental protection.

Read full story
171 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Are Common in the United States of America

I grew up with a narcissistic father. As a child, I knew that something was wrong, but I didn’t have the power to do anything about it. I don’t feel hatred for my narcissistic father. Instead, I pity him. In my view, he keeps making bad choices. He drives people away from him. He does not take responsibility for his actions.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Know What to Say to Inflict Terrible Pain

Growing up under the influence of my narcissistic father was an enormous challenge. I look back on those days with sadness and regret. My narcissistic father used to beat me down by talking about painful events in my life. He’d often present these moments as if they were comical. He’d tell the same stories multiple times.

Read full story
35 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Don’t Consider Their Child’s Emotional Health

Many parents believe that if they put food on the table and a roof overhead they’ve fulfilled their parental duties. However, to raise a child properly you must attend to that child’s mental health.

Read full story
39 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Teach Toxic Masculinity

One thing I remember from my childhood is the way my narcissistic father treated my mother and my sister. In his mind, he treated everybody the same. The truth is that his behavior was an example of toxic masculinity.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy