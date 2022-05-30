Uvalde, TX

Opinion: We Should Take More Time to Thank Teachers for Their Service

Walter Rhein

Image by Walter Rhein

My wife is a teacher, but over the last few years, the job has caused her an unreasonable amount of stress. She doesn’t make the policies, but when parents disagree with the policies she often bears the brunt of the blame.

In recent times, teachers and school board members have had to endure unacceptable levels of aggression. Hostile individuals will sometimes send threatening messages from burner accounts.

Even when the police get involved, there’s rarely any accountability.

Decades ago, teachers used to hold a position of respect in the community. Parents would thank teachers for the work they did. If a child failed a classroom, parents blamed the student. Today, parents are more inclined to go into schools and scream at the teacher.

Becoming a teacher requires an advanced level of education. This shows that the individual has the discipline and the dedication to study and improve themselves.

More and more in modern society, the general public treats educated people with discourtesy and contempt. The general public insists it knows more about health than individuals who have studied medicine.

The general public also insists it knows more about education than people who are trained educators.

We should all pause for a moment to consider the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Events like that one show the terrible burden that our society expects teachers to bear.

My wife is a tenacious woman, and she has expressed fears about what might happen if somebody attacks her school.

We have to change our attitude about teachers. It’s time that we made a concerted effort to show teachers the same respect that we do to the police or members of the armed forces.

Like most teachers, my wife considers her students to be her children. I do not doubt that she would sacrifice her life if somebody ever attacked her school.

With all the contempt that our society shows for teachers, it’s ironic that parents expect teachers to give up their lives to protect their children.

Perhaps it is appropriate to approach teachers and say, “Thank you for your service.” The truth is that teachers dedicate themselves to improving the lives of children every single day. Our society also puts teachers in harm’s way.

Teachers don’t get up in the morning and prepare themselves with weapons and body armor. Teachers gather up books and writing materials. Theirs is a labor of creation, not destruction. They empower your children to have a better life.

It’s hard for me to watch my community engage in hate speech against teachers. You see it on the television and you hear it on the radio. Teachers are under constant attack.

What happened to the days of respect?

Teachers are authority figures. Becoming a teacher requires discipline and dedication. Why does our society endure the kind of disrespect and lawlessness that leads to people questioning or insulting teachers?

A community that adopts good practices will flourish. If every individual in a community resolved to treat teachers with greater respect, it would have a ripple effect. Our children would, in turn, also become more respectful and more law-abiding.

The next time you find yourself thanking a member of the military or a member of the police force, also take the time to thank a teacher.

Remember that if a tragedy like Uvalde happens in your community, your child’s teacher will be the first to respond.

I fear for my wife because I know that if something like that happens, she won’t run and hide. She won’t wait for an hour in the parking lot. My wife is courageous. Teachers don’t stand by and do nothing. They’ve dedicated their lives to service.

