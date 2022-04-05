Opinion: Narcissistic Parents May Deny That Their Actions Are Hurtful

Image by Walter Rhein

I still remember the last conversation I had with my narcissistic father before I ghosted him. Our conversation took place via email.

My father did not like communicating with me through email. He claimed it was because he couldn’t make his point understood. The truth was that he couldn’t interrupt and bully through email.

Every person has a right to determine what behaviors they will not tolerate. Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars are an example of this.

Although we don’t have a legal right to engage in physical violence, we don’t have to endure people who make insulting and hurtful comments.

My narcissistic father refused to recognize that any of his behavior is hurtful. No matter how hard I tried to explain my position, he denied that there was anything he needed to change.

He argued that any pain I felt because of his behavior was unintentional. He told me it was unfair to criticize him since he didn’t have control over my reactions.

He told a story to illustrate his point. He had recently hit somebody’s dog with his car. The dog had died. He said he talked to the owner, but the owner wasn’t mad because he knew my dad hadn’t killed the dog on purpose.

In my narcissistic father’s mind, that was the end of the encounter.

I said, “But you still caused that person pain. It doesn’t matter if it was an accident. The man who lost his dog is now suffering and it’s your fault.”

I thought his example was one of the most bizarre stories I’d ever heard. What kind of a person tries to justify himself by talking about how he killed somebody’s dog?

My father is a person who does not empathize with other people. The moment he concludes that he has done nothing wrong, he never thinks about an incident again.

The story he told to justify himself made me think that he might be a psychopath. What kind of a person feels no remorse for killing a person’s dog?

Killing the dog might have been an accident. However, it was also hurtful behavior not to care. It’s hurtful when you cause pain to others and you don’t show remorse.

Some people go through life and try to make themselves a better person. My narcissistic father goes through life blaming others for the pain he causes.

My father’s behavior is hurtful in several ways. He sometimes makes offhand comments designed to break you down.

I grew up listening to his comments. I grew up listening to the excuses he made about why they were all okay. If it was just about me, I could handle those comments.

However, I find I can’t sit back and do nothing when he says things that hurt the people I care about. I see people wince when he says things. They react as if they’ve been struck or pinched.

I won’t have my father saying things like that to my wife or children.

I spent years trying to explain to my father how his comments and behaviors can be hurtful. Rather than listen, he decided to lecture me about how he was perfect.

He made the choice not to listen to me or change his behavior. He gave me no other choice than to ghost him.