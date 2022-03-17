Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Can Repair Abusive Relationships, But They Won’t

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMyxi_0efcwWYc00
Image by Walter Rhein

The tragedy of narcissistic parents is they believe they are victims.

[P]eople high in narcissism may see themselves as victims of interpersonal transgressions more often than people not living with the disorder--PsychCentral

Narcissistic parents refuse to recognize their guilt. They think other people have to change. The truth is they need to change.

I only heard my father say the word “sorry” once. He said it after he told my mother he was leaving the family. “I’m sorry you lost interest in me,” he said.

We didn’t understand what he meant. He was the one who had decided to leave. He was the one who had lost interest.

His statement showed he was already working to control the narrative. He was the one who broke up the family. He had already found a way to blame everyone else.

Narcissistic parents are prisoners of a mental trap. They find strength in anger. They find power in unreasonable behavior. It scares them to give up this power.

When my dad left the family, I reflected on our relationship. This is normal and healthy. It is not normal and healthy to accept your narcissistic parent’s interpretation of events.

When I was a child, it was easier to accept my narcissistic father’s interpretation of events. That is the survival mechanism for enduring a narcissistic father.

My father always wanted to be told he was right and be seen as clever.

Some of the things he believed were as complicated as fairy tales. It takes creativity to blame everyone else all the time.

My father needs to admit fault. If he admits fault, he can fix our relationship. In his mind, we are all cruel. In his mind, we are all ungrateful.

My father insisted he never made any mistakes.

He blames everyone else. He’s afraid to examine his behavior.

I have not seen my narcissistic father for decades. The last time I saw him, he looked at me with anger. The expression on his face was hostile.

I realized that he spent years inventing lies about me. In his mind, I was an evil person. The version of me he had invented was real to him.

So many years have passed that I know it’s dangerous to be around him. He believes his fairy tale about me. He refuses to see the truth.

My narcissistic father convinced himself I am the cause of all suffering in his life. He turned me into his villain. His beliefs are not real, but they are real to him.

All he had to do was admit some fault years ago. It was possible to have a healthy relationship. I admit I am wrong all the time. My narcissistic father refuses to admit he is wrong.

When you refuse to admit you’re wrong, the universe punishes you. It is impossible to escape humility. Choosing arrogance condemns narcissistic parents to torment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# parenting# narcissist# love# self

Comments / 7

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
4939 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Can Ruin Your Life If You Don’t Ghost Them

I found a picture of myself from when I was eighteen years old. It brought back a lot of memories. I had shaved my head to run a marathon. It is not necessary to shave your head to run a marathon. I shaved my head because I thought it would help me stay cool. When I looked at the picture as an adult, I saw a young man in a lot of distress.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Visiting a Therapist with My Narcissistic Father Was Unpleasant

My mom tried her best to provide a good home. She understood that my father was abusive. So, she found a local therapist and arranged a family session. Nobody talked in the car on the way. The trip felt like going to a funeral.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Believe Their Own Version of Reality

Narcissistic parents are not monsters. However, their behavior can be monstrous. They are hurtful and unfair. Many people wonder how they can act like this. My father used to invent his version of reality. In his version, his actions were retaliation for perceived attacks.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Can’t Understand Fairness

I played Monopoly twice with my father as a child. Both times he crushed me. My father treated Monopoly like it was real money. The muscles in my father’s face tightened when he got angry. This was the look on his face when he hit me. It was also the look on his face when he played monopoly.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: My Narcissistic Father Made Me Believe Cruelty Was Funny

It is difficult to overcome the influence of a narcissistic parent. You have to adopt behaviors to survive. Those behaviors can stop you from having healthy relationships. Narcissists don’t care about your feelings. They take advantage of vulnerable people. If something makes you cry, they remember so they can use it again later.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Teachers Shouldn’t Permit Students to Tell Lies in Class

My daughter came home from school yesterday with a troubling story. During class, her teacher asked the students what they would do if they could travel through time. One student stood up and said, “I would go back to 2020 and stop the election fraud.”

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Don’t Expect the Power Shift That Comes From Divorce

It was the best day of my life when my dad called for a family meeting. I knew he would announce he was leaving the family. I felt a weight lift off my shoulders. My father’s narcissistic behavior was a burden on us all. He made bad decisions and blamed the results on everyone else. He was never at fault. He was always right.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: There Is a Lot of Dishonest Reporting on the High Cost of Gas

I saw a news report about the high price of gas. The reporter interviewed random people. The people repeated media narratives about pricing. The people talked about how expensive the gas was.

Read full story
215 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Can Slip Abuse into Almost Every Interaction

My narcissistic father abuses my mother in every one of my childhood memories. How are you supposed to have a relationship with a person like that?. My father denies that he ever did anything wrong. “You should think about the good times,” he says.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Will Demand Respect, But Never Show Respect

My narcissistic father always complained that he never received enough respect. Sometimes he would fly into a rage. Sometimes he would mope. Narcissists are pathetic when they mope.

Read full story
48 comments

Opinion: The War in Ukraine Shows Why We Should Focus on Renewable Energy

There are a lot of news stories focusing on the rising price of gas. Energy is one of the fundamental issues of any nation. We have to keep the lights on. We have to transport products.

Read full story
249 comments

Opinion: The Parenting Style of the 1970s Was Neglect

I worry that my kids don’t have as much freedom as I did as a child. We live in a small town. I go with them when they go sledding. I go with them to walk the dog. When I was growing up things were different. I’d leave in the morning and return at dusk. I would be alone all day long.

Read full story
504 comments

Opinion: Society Has Little Sympathy for Children of Narcissistic Parents

Society tells children to respect their parents. But what happens when your parents don’t respect each other?. My father is a narcissist and he has done everything in his power to make life miserable for my mother. They have been divorced for more than twenty years. Even now, he bullies her every chance he gets.

Read full story
38 comments

Opinion: Writing Articles About Narcissistic Parents Is Sweet, Sweet, Revenge

Some people become uncomfortable when you discuss abusive behavior. Some people insist that you are wrong to speak out. Some people say family matters should remain private. All of those beliefs help narcissistic parents. Those beliefs hurt the victims.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Are Tyrants of the Home

Growing up with a narcissistic parent can teach you a lot about life. The problem is that the survival mechanisms you adopt will hurt your adult relationships. Living with a narcissistic parent means you are always under observation. Narcissists love to focus on the things you do wrong. They find reasons to punish you whenever they can.

Read full story
41 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Can’t Admit It When They Lose

My dad always thought he was a genius. It was a family legend and the basis of his identity. When he was a kid, his mom took him in for an intelligence test. For decades his family would talk about his results.

Read full story
40 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Hide Their Laziness by Bragging About Hard Work

My enduring memory of my father is a man who was always asleep on the couch. We learned to be silent entering the living room because we didn’t want to wake him up. The other thing I remember about my father is that he always bragged about how hard he worked. He would say this to other family members. He would say this to his friends. He would tell random strangers.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Are Weak People Who Project Strength

I remember the muscles tensing in my dad’s face when he got angry. He would clench his jaw. He would purse his lips. He would look down his nose at me. He was a large man. He weighed two hundred and twenty pounds. He let you know when he was angry. He came at you like a bull. He charged toward you. You had to get out of the way.

Read full story
31 comments

Narcissistic Parents Can Pass on Their Behavior Patterns to Their Children

It is difficult to grow up in an abusive situation. Children regard their parents as an example. Narcissists make abusive behaviors seem normal. I often think about the way my dad used to treat my mom. He would say something rude. The statement hurt her. Then my dad would urge her to lighten up.

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy