Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Are Weak People Who Project Strength

Image by Walter Rhein

I remember the muscles tensing in my dad’s face when he got angry. He would clench his jaw. He would purse his lips. He would look down his nose at me.

He was a large man. He weighed two hundred and twenty pounds. He let you know when he was angry. He came at you like a bull. He charged toward you. You had to get out of the way.

He responded with anger when he didn’t like something. I remember him screaming at waitresses. I remember him screaming at a car salesman. I remember him screaming at mom.

If I mentioned a fact he didn’t like, he became angry. I learned the things that set him off.

The day I stood up to him, I thought I was going to die. He was bigger than me. He made so much noise. I thought he would kill me, but I didn’t care. I couldn’t take his bullying anymore.

But the fight didn’t happen.

I didn’t think I could win. That was not my objective. I wanted to hurt him before he beat me.

I think he saw that resolve in my eyes. He turned and walked away. He tried to pretend like he’d made his point. I knew the truth.

He was a coward.

My perspective about him changed forever.

The hard part is that it is easy to admire somebody who projects strength. Dad had stood up for me at times growing up. He had yelled at teachers and scared them.

When you are young and powerless, you appreciate those moments.

But now I recognized that if it had come to a fight, he would have backed down. That’s the way it is with narcissists. They pretend to be strong. They are loud. But the truth is they are weak.

I think about my conflicts with my dad every day of my life. I am a parent now. I have two daughters. I never use my anger and my physical size to scare them.

Anger is not something I use to get my way. I have experienced a moment in life when I thought I had to use violence or die. Responsible people try to avoid moments like that.

People who avoid conflicts are often seen as weak. I see people who remind me of my dad throughout my community. They act tough. They make threats. But their act doesn’t work on me.

Narcissists who project an image of strength are pathetic cowards. If you stand up to them, they back down. They are bullies. Strong people avoid violence. This is not a weakness.

Strong people avoid fights because when they get angry it’s not for show. They’re willing to die for what is right. Narcissists only care about projecting strength. Responsible people are strong.



