Opinion: Society Has Little Sympathy for Children of Narcissistic Parents

Image by Walter Rhein

Society tells children to respect their parents. But what happens when your parents don’t respect each other?

My father is a narcissist and he has done everything in his power to make life miserable for my mother. They have been divorced for more than twenty years. Even now, he bullies her every chance he gets.

All my life I have been in the crosshairs of conflicting messages. A son is supposed to look out for his mother. A son is also supposed to respect his father.

How can a son respect a man who does not respect his mother?

When I was younger I used to seek out advice on how to handle this situation. In my experience, most people assume that the father is correct. This represents the negative power of social conditioning.

People will criticize you for standing up for your mother. Few people will give you credit for doing the right thing.

Strangers who know nothing of your situation will assume that you are wrong.

It is very difficult to hear this message when you are a young person still trying to find your place in the world. People will give you judgmental looks and say that life is too short for conflict.

They put all the blame on you even though the conflict is not your fault.

Narcissists are often people who try to control social narratives. In the case of my father, he spends a lot of energy attacking my mom’s character.

It has been my experience that decent people do not waste time campaigning about how great they are. Unfortunately, propaganda campaigns are very effective.

In my case, sometimes family friends will approach me on behalf of my father. Sometimes they are critical of me. Sometimes they urge me to make amends. I have found that they rarely have an accurate understanding of the situation.

A splintered family is not the fault of the children. Parents have a responsibility to treat each other with respect even after a divorce. When parents and siblings refuse to talk to each other, the father can’t claim he is blameless.

Children who come from toxic families deserve a basic level of respect. It’s wrong for outsiders to assume children must respect their parents in all instances. Sometimes parents are a toxic force on a child’s life. Our society must be aware that these situations exist.