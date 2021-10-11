Narcissists Use Traditional Gender Roles As a Structure for Abuse

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVune_0cNaA16c00
Image courtesy of Walter Rhein

Nostalgia often colors the way we look at the past. It’s easy to reflect on the carefree days of our youth and come to the conclusion that life was better decades ago. However, the reality is that many of the traditions we remember with fondness set the framework for oppression.

It’s amazing how much the structure of an abusive relationship aligns with that of traditional marriage. Gender roles that put the man in the position of the breadwinner and condemn the woman to a homemaker role strip women of power and make abuse possible.

Traditional gender roles make women completely beholden to the authority of a man. Sometimes people cite lower divorce rates from the 50s and 60s as an indication that those were better times. However, the reality is that marriages in those decades represented traps from which women couldn’t escape.

Narcissists use a variety of tactics to control their partners. They resort to both emotional and physical abuse. Individuals who show a commitment to a philosophy of abuse must first strip their victims of the power to escape.

It can be confusing to maintain a relationship with a narcissist because they disguise that you are living in a prison. Rarely do narcissists descend to the level of actually locking you in a room. The bars they use to contain you are invisible, but they are very difficult to escape.

In the American slave era, slave owners did not keep their slaves constantly in chains. If you read slave narratives about escape, you’ll find that most slaves found that deciding to escape was the hardest part.

Slaves had no money, no way to support themselves, and they lived within a community that showed a commitment to their imprisonment. This scenario parallels the experience of a person trapped in a relationship with a narcissist.

Narcissists limit an individual’s authority. The easiest way to do this is to limit a person’s access to money. If a person in a relationship can't have a job or maintain a personal bank account, they will not have the authority to leave if the relationship becomes abusive.

In some ways, American society has a structure that makes it easier for narcissists to control their victims. Currently, the minimum wage is so low that nobody can support themselves on a minimum wage job. If a woman wants to break away from an abusive relationship, she can't support herself by working for minimum wage.

Limiting access to money is one of the most effective ways to maintain a relationship based on control. Narcissists create an illusion that getting a job is nearly impossible so they can present themselves as a benefactor.

A victim trapped in a traditional relationship is repeatedly told that her labors have no monetary value. This prevents her from even attempting to leave the relationship because she feels she lacks the skills to support herself.

Traditional gender roles effectively transform women into powerless housekeepers. They turn all the power and control over to the man and condemn women to a position of an unpaid laborer. With no access to money, it’s very difficult to escape these abusive relationships.

This article is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
1281 followers

More from Walter Rhein

Narcissists Will Steal Credit When You Succeed and Blame You When They Fail

Narcissists might engage in dramatic acts of extreme abuse. They also try to break their victims down with constant microaggressions. People who live with narcissists adapt their behavior to avoid provoking their partner’s anger. Narcissists often believe that they are superior to everyone around them. They delight in being overly critical because those criticisms fit their delusional worldview.

Read full story
14 comments

I Was 46 Before I Realized My Father Was a Narcissist

I remember riding along in the passenger’s seat next to my dad. I kept leaning forward to look at the stars. My dad kept telling me to stop. Finally, he got so frustrated that he slammed on the breaks causing my face to slam into the dashboard.

Read full story
12 comments

What Can a Parent Do If a Child Wants to Date an Older Man?

Imagine if your fifteen-year-old daughter came home with a twenty-five-year-old man that she introduced as her date. The situation represents every parent’s worst nightmare. You can try to prohibit your daughter from seeing such a person, but that might come at the risk of destroying your relationship. If you push too hard and your child decides she must sneak out, there’s the chance that you put her at greater risk than if you had said nothing.

Read full story
4 comments

Narcissists Exploit Your Vulnerabilities in Order to Remain in Control

Sometimes it’s hard to believe, but even movie stars feel insecure about their looks. Nobody is perfect. Maybe you think your nose is too big or your eyes are too close together. It doesn’t matter how many people tell you that you are beautiful. All it takes is one criticism to feel insecure about your appearance.

Read full story
5 comments

Narcissists Protect Themselves By Blaming Others

The worst part about having a relationship with a narcissist is that they never seem to end. Whether it is a romantic partnership or a family member, a narcissist will always act to sabotage your life.

Read full story
51 comments

You Might Require Legal Help to Escape a Narcissist

Selfish and controlling people do not understand boundaries. This is a problem when you are in a relationship with them. They still try to control you even after you break up with them.

Read full story
10 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Paint the Town Pink Celebration Coming to Chippewa Falls

If you’ve walked down Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls, you may have noticed the pink ribbons that are tied to the light posts. These ribbons are part of the ‘Paint the Town Pink’ celebration that is set to run from October 4th to October 7th.

Read full story
1 comments
Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa Valley Will Reach Peak Autumn Color in Early October

There is nothing quite so beautiful as taking a stroll through the forest on a brisk autumn afternoon in the Chippewa Valley. Our woods are filled with deciduous trees. This means the leaves will change color and fall to the ground before the winter arrives.

Read full story

Narcissists Practice Control By Turning You Into Them

A relationship with a narcissist is like smoking. At first, there is a rush. It’s only after years and years that you start to develop health issues. Narcissists know how to turn on the charm. They can appear powerful and competent. It’s easy to fall into the trap of believing the image they present rather than the reality.

Read full story
20 comments

Narcissistic Parents Want Their Children to Fail

In a perfect world, parents are people who put the lives of their children before their own. Parents are there to pick their children up when they fail. Parents offer advice when children are confused. Parents are the guiding light by which children make their way in the world.

Read full story
10 comments

You Have the Power to Forgive a Narcissist, But It’s Up to Them to Make Amends

Abusive relationships can have a toxic effect on the rest of your life. Even when you remove the abuser from your life, their prior actions can still influence your future behavior.

Read full story
11 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

GMC Motorhome Convention Comes to Chippewa Falls

If you’ve been on the roads in Chippewa Falls over the last few weeks, you might have noticed that there have been a lot of GMC Motorhomes on the road lately. GMC Motorhomes are distinctive recreational vehicles that were popularized in the Bill Murray comedy Stripes from 1981.

Read full story
Lake Hallie, WI

Cold and Flu Season Increases Burden on Local Health Care Providers

Families in the Chippewa Valley with children in the public school system have become accustomed to receiving regular updates on new Coronavirus cases. Recently, the Chippewa Falls Area School District reinstated a mask mandate for all teachers and students to help combat the pandemic.

Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Change of Venue for the Valley Vineyard Fall Festival

Every now and then it’s important to take a break from our hectic lives and enjoy friends, family, and the changing of the seasons. Here in the Chippewa Valley, the leaves are changing color, there’s a chill in the air, and pumpkins are on sale everywhere you look. It’s time to hit the pause button and take a few moments to absorb the wonderful autumn season.

Read full story
Altoona, WI

Giant Pumpkin Festival Comes to Altoona

There is a chill in the air and that means that it is pumpkin season. Pumpkin growing is a fundamental Wisconsin tradition. Everybody is familiar with carving pumpkins to decorate your doorway on Halloween. But there are some people who take pumpkin growing to the extreme.

Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls Public Library Will Continue to Serve the Community Even During Upcoming Renovations

The Chippewa Falls Public Library offers a variety of terrific services for the area. It is truly a community center and offers family activities, featured guest speakers, and more.

Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Utility Work Is Taking Place on Bridge Street Chippewa Falls

Residents of Chippewa Falls are urged to take extra caution as they navigate Bridge Street. The sidewalks are closed and there is a crew of men in high visibility jackets hard at work. The state of the sidewalks means that there is a risk that either pedestrians or the work crew might encroach onto the street. Drivers need to be mindful to ensure the health and wellbeing of both the workers and pedestrians.

Read full story
Hayward, WI

Upcoming Birkie Trail Run Is One of the Most Beautiful and Challenging Marathons in the State

The American Birkebeiner cross country ski race is one of the most prestigious events in the nation. It is essentially the Boston Marathon of cross country skiing and it attracts participants from all over the world. But the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation offers more than just a ski race. They do a variety of sporting events including the Birkie Trail run which is scheduled for this weekend.

Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

The 6 Best Restaurants in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

As the United States inches closer to herd immunity, there is hope that life might return to normal for the summer of 2021. With the easing of social distancing restrictions, many people are looking forward to returning to a routine that includes fine dining.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy