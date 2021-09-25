Chippewa Falls, WI

Change of Venue for the Valley Vineyard Fall Festival

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ylk0_0c85fijr00
Image by Walter Rhein

Every now and then it’s important to take a break from our hectic lives and enjoy friends, family, and the changing of the seasons. Here in the Chippewa Valley, the leaves are changing color, there’s a chill in the air, and pumpkins are on sale everywhere you look. It’s time to hit the pause button and take a few moments to absorb the wonderful autumn season.

One way for families to spend time together is to attend some locally sponsored events and festivals. We live in a vibrant community with plenty of scheduled activities.

On Sunday, September 26th, the Valley Vineyard Church will be putting on a free family event that anyone is welcome to attend. Advertising refers to the event as the “Fall Carnival” or the “Valley Vineyard Fall Festival.” No matter what name you prefer, it’s sure to be a fun filled day perfect for creating treasured memories.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Irvine Park. However, the venue has been changed and now the event will be held at Valley Vineyard.

It is a free event that will run from 11:30AM until 1:30PM. The address is 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.

Scheduled activities include a cake walk, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, and more. Most importantly this is a family friendly event that allows people to get together and simply enjoy each other’s company.

The Valley Vineyard Church is the same organization that organizes the annual backpack giveaway in our area. They are dedicated to being a positive influence and making an impact on our community. This year they managed to donate around 1,000 backpacks to grateful students.

The forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 78 degrees with little chance of rain. It should be a perfect afternoon for getting out with the family to enjoy some fall related activities.

For those of you who are wondering, the Green Bay Packers don’t take on the San Francisco 49ers until 7PM. Churches in Wisconsin know better than to schedule events for the same time as Packer Games.

Before you know it, we’ll be shoveling our driveway and bundled up in scarves, winter jackets, and snow pants. Fall in Wisconsin is that perfect time of year when the temperature is brisk enough that you can enjoy a fire in the evening, but warm enough that you can still wear shorts and sandals in the afternoon.

It’s best to enjoy an autumn day outdoors with friends and family. The Valley Vineyard Fall Festival will be happy to host you on Sunday! What: The Valley Vineyard Fall Festival Where: 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls When: Sunday, September 26th, 11:30AM-1:30PM For more information click here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
899 followers

More from Walter Rhein

You Might Require Legal Help to Escape a Narcissist

Selfish and controlling people do not understand boundaries. This is a problem when you are in a relationship with them. They still try to control you even after you break up with them.

Read full story
8 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Paint the Town Pink Celebration Coming to Chippewa Falls

If you’ve walked down Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls, you may have noticed the pink ribbons that are tied to the light posts. These ribbons are part of the ‘Paint the Town Pink’ celebration that is set to run from October 4th to October 7th.

Read full story
1 comments
Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa Valley Will Reach Peak Autumn Color in Early October

There is nothing quite so beautiful as taking a stroll through the forest on a brisk autumn afternoon in the Chippewa Valley. Our woods are filled with deciduous trees. This means the leaves will change color and fall to the ground before the winter arrives.

Read full story

Narcissists Practice Control By Turning You Into Them

A relationship with a narcissist is like smoking. At first, there is a rush. It’s only after years and years that you start to develop health issues. Narcissists know how to turn on the charm. They can appear powerful and competent. It’s easy to fall into the trap of believing the image they present rather than the reality.

Read full story
20 comments

Narcissistic Parents Want Their Children to Fail

In a perfect world, parents are people who put the lives of their children before their own. Parents are there to pick their children up when they fail. Parents offer advice when children are confused. Parents are the guiding light by which children make their way in the world.

Read full story
10 comments

You Have the Power to Forgive a Narcissist, But It’s Up to Them to Make Amends

Abusive relationships can have a toxic effect on the rest of your life. Even when you remove the abuser from your life, their prior actions can still influence your future behavior.

Read full story
11 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

GMC Motorhome Convention Comes to Chippewa Falls

If you’ve been on the roads in Chippewa Falls over the last few weeks, you might have noticed that there have been a lot of GMC Motorhomes on the road lately. GMC Motorhomes are distinctive recreational vehicles that were popularized in the Bill Murray comedy Stripes from 1981.

Read full story
Lake Hallie, WI

Cold and Flu Season Increases Burden on Local Health Care Providers

Families in the Chippewa Valley with children in the public school system have become accustomed to receiving regular updates on new Coronavirus cases. Recently, the Chippewa Falls Area School District reinstated a mask mandate for all teachers and students to help combat the pandemic.

Read full story
Altoona, WI

Giant Pumpkin Festival Comes to Altoona

There is a chill in the air and that means that it is pumpkin season. Pumpkin growing is a fundamental Wisconsin tradition. Everybody is familiar with carving pumpkins to decorate your doorway on Halloween. But there are some people who take pumpkin growing to the extreme.

Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls Public Library Will Continue to Serve the Community Even During Upcoming Renovations

The Chippewa Falls Public Library offers a variety of terrific services for the area. It is truly a community center and offers family activities, featured guest speakers, and more.

Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Utility Work Is Taking Place on Bridge Street Chippewa Falls

Residents of Chippewa Falls are urged to take extra caution as they navigate Bridge Street. The sidewalks are closed and there is a crew of men in high visibility jackets hard at work. The state of the sidewalks means that there is a risk that either pedestrians or the work crew might encroach onto the street. Drivers need to be mindful to ensure the health and wellbeing of both the workers and pedestrians.

Read full story
Hayward, WI

Upcoming Birkie Trail Run Is One of the Most Beautiful and Challenging Marathons in the State

The American Birkebeiner cross country ski race is one of the most prestigious events in the nation. It is essentially the Boston Marathon of cross country skiing and it attracts participants from all over the world. But the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation offers more than just a ski race. They do a variety of sporting events including the Birkie Trail run which is scheduled for this weekend.

Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

The 6 Best Restaurants in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

As the United States inches closer to herd immunity, there is hope that life might return to normal for the summer of 2021. With the easing of social distancing restrictions, many people are looking forward to returning to a routine that includes fine dining.

Read full story
2 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls School District Restores Mask Requirement For Indoor Activities

The Chippewa Falls School District announced that they would restore the mask requirement for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. However, the district has elected to remain at level three protocols.

Read full story
Eau Claire, WI

Visiting an Apple Orchard in the Chippewa Valley is a Fun Family Activity for Fall

We are still seeing daytime highs that remind us of summer, but there’s an edge to the air in the mornings and evenings that let you know fall has arrived. Fall is the time of harvest, and one of the best ways to enjoy the harvest season is to visit an apple orchard.

Read full story

Parents Have an Obligation to Minimize Their Children’s Exposure to Risk

When you become a parent, you quickly learn that you cannot control everything. Even when you take proper safety precautions, a child might still fall and get hurt. The world is a dangerous place, and accidents happen.

Read full story

Bonding With a Narcissist Might Hurt Your Ability to Form Healthy Relationships

Narcissists make you believe there is an unspoken set of relationship rules. They imply that learning the rules will help you feel satisfied in the relationship. One of the inherent contradictions of narcissists is that they are unaware of how their behavior might be offensive to others. They are also sensitive to behavior that they find offensive to themselves.

Read full story
2 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball Set to Take Off

The Chippewa Falls Cardinal Flight organization offers girls in grades 2 through 8 an opportunity to play youth basketball, make friends, and prepare for high school sports. The organization held its first public meeting for the 2021/2022 season on Tuesday, September 14th, with many coaches, parents, and students in attendance.

Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Oktoberfest Party at Leinenkugel’s on Thursday, September 16th

It’s a pleasure to live in a community where there’s always something going on. One of the advantages of having one of the largest breweries in the state in your back yard is that they are always kicking off the season with free parties that involve live music, good times, and beer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy