Change of Venue for the Valley Vineyard Fall Festival

Every now and then it’s important to take a break from our hectic lives and enjoy friends, family, and the changing of the seasons. Here in the Chippewa Valley, the leaves are changing color, there’s a chill in the air, and pumpkins are on sale everywhere you look. It’s time to hit the pause button and take a few moments to absorb the wonderful autumn season.

One way for families to spend time together is to attend some locally sponsored events and festivals. We live in a vibrant community with plenty of scheduled activities.

On Sunday, September 26th, the Valley Vineyard Church will be putting on a free family event that anyone is welcome to attend. Advertising refers to the event as the “Fall Carnival” or the “Valley Vineyard Fall Festival.” No matter what name you prefer, it’s sure to be a fun filled day perfect for creating treasured memories.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Irvine Park. However, the venue has been changed and now the event will be held at Valley Vineyard.

It is a free event that will run from 11:30AM until 1:30PM. The address is 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.

Scheduled activities include a cake walk, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, and more. Most importantly this is a family friendly event that allows people to get together and simply enjoy each other’s company.

The Valley Vineyard Church is the same organization that organizes the annual backpack giveaway in our area. They are dedicated to being a positive influence and making an impact on our community. This year they managed to donate around 1,000 backpacks to grateful students.

The forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 78 degrees with little chance of rain. It should be a perfect afternoon for getting out with the family to enjoy some fall related activities.

For those of you who are wondering, the Green Bay Packers don’t take on the San Francisco 49ers until 7PM. Churches in Wisconsin know better than to schedule events for the same time as Packer Games.

Before you know it, we’ll be shoveling our driveway and bundled up in scarves, winter jackets, and snow pants. Fall in Wisconsin is that perfect time of year when the temperature is brisk enough that you can enjoy a fire in the evening, but warm enough that you can still wear shorts and sandals in the afternoon.

It’s best to enjoy an autumn day outdoors with friends and family. The Valley Vineyard Fall Festival will be happy to host you on Sunday! What: The Valley Vineyard Fall Festival Where: 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls When: Sunday, September 26th, 11:30AM-1:30PM For more information click here.

