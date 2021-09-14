Oktoberfest Party at Leinenkugel’s on Thursday, September 16th

Image by Walter Rhein

It’s a pleasure to live in a community where there’s always something going on. One of the advantages of having one of the largest breweries in the state in your back yard is that they are always kicking off the season with free parties that involve live music, good times, and beer.

All are welcome to come to the Leinenkugel’s lodge on Thursday, September 16th from 5-9PM for the Oktoberfest Kick Off Party.

Oktoberfest is named after the famous celebrations held in Munich, Germany. Wisconsin was largely settled by German immigrants, and the Oktoberfest tradition lives on in our great state.

The event takes place in October in Europe, but here in Wisconsin the tradition has been moved to September to ensure better weather. Although we don’t usually get snow in October, it does happen frequently enough to make it difficult to plan annual outdoor festivals.

Image by Walter Rhein

If you haven’t been to the Leinenkugel’s brewery, the Oktoberfest Kick Off Party is a perfect opportunity. The grounds are beautiful with a tranquil creek running between the brewery and the lodge.

The event is to have live music by the Big Deeks. The Big Deeks are a Chippewa Valley favorite and play all the rock and country favorites that make up a regular part of area air play.

There will also be a food truck, a wiener dog race, stein holding, and a beer raffle. The grand prize at the beer raffle is free beer for a year, but generally smaller prizes are also given away in the lead up to the finale.

These mini events at the Leinenkugel’s brewery provide the fun and excitement of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, but without the entry fee and without the logistical complications. The brewery is conveniently located in the middle of Chippewa Falls, and many residents can hike to the venue, enjoy the entertainment, and return home with wonderful memories of a most satisfying evening.

Image by Walter Rhein

One lucky attendee will go home with a year’s worth of beer, for the rest of us, it will be a fun time featuring good food, excellent beer, and terrific music. The Oktoberfest Kick Off Party is the ideal set up for the bigger and larger celebrations that we can look forward to in the upcoming weeks.

With the party running from 5-9, you’ll be able to hang out, enjoy community time, and get back home to bed in time to get up for work on Friday.

What: Leinenkugel’s Oktoberfest Kick Off Party

When: Thursday, September 16th from 5-9PM

Where: Leinenkugel’s Lodge, 124 E. Elm St., Chippewa Falls WI, 54729

