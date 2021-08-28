Chippewa Falls, WI

Rotary Club of Chippewa Falls to Raffle Off New Ford F150 on September 18th

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AH1Sn_0bfjyXlL00
Image by Walter Rhein

Who wouldn’t like to have a brand new Ford F150 pickup truck? In the United States, your vehicle is part of your identity. The car you choose to drive is an extension of your fashion sense. Good friends know you are coming a mile away because they have learned to identify the sound of your engine.

When we’re out for a night on the town, we scan the parking lots of social gathering places for the vehicles of people we like and the vehicles of people we want to avoid. Your car is a big part of who you are.

But investing in a new car represents a major financial commitment. The majority of people spend their time looking for deals on quality used vehicles, and many individuals go their whole lives without ever owning something new.

But what if you could purchase a brand new vehicle for only $100?

If you take a drive along 1st Avenue in Chippewa Falls and take a look at the little patch of grass between Rooney Printing and ITW Deltar Fasteners, you’ll see the blue Ford F150 you can win from the Rotary club on September 18th. 1000 tickets will be sold at a price of $100 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXGXQ_0bfjyXlL00
Image by Walter Rhein

There’s a large banner with information on how to enter the raffle, and the vehicle even has its window sticker so you can get estimates for annual fuel cost and miles per gallon.

Rotary international is an organization that was founded in 1905 by Paul P. Harris with the aim of providing humanitarian service and fostering goodwill. The Chippewa Falls Rotary club is involved in a variety of community outreach programs.

Upcoming events for the club include Adopt a Highway Training on August 31st, and a visit from District Governor Karen Hebert on September 7th.

The rotary club is a worthwhile foundation that was conceived to labor to help make the world a better place. They post their mission statement in a variety of places on their web page, and include clear language about what happens to the funds they receive.

All donations made to the Foundation are tax deductible as provided by law. The principal funds are always reinvested and the earnings are distributed by the board for worthy community projects—Chippewa Falls Rotary Club Foundation

Funds that will distributed to local projects include the proceeds of the raffle.

It’s fun to drive by a banner proclaiming a chance to win a new Ford F150, but it’s important to remember that a raffle such as this really represents making a contribution to the community. Even if you don’t win the truck, your raffle fee will go to help sponsor something like Spring Fest.

For one lucky person, the raffle on September 18th might be life changing. For the rest of us, we know we’ll be able to continue to enjoy all the wonderful community events in Chippewa Falls in part because of fundraising raffles like this.

For more information on the raffle or the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club, click here.

