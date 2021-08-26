The Tommy Bentz Band Is Coming to Chippewa Falls for a Free Concert on Sunday

Image courtesy of Tommy Bentz

The hint of fall is on the air and the school year is set to begin on September 1st, but there is still one more weekend left in the summer of 2021 and it’s your last chance to enjoy a free concert at Riverfront Park.

"Music & Movies at Riverfront Park" is a celebration that's been going on throughout the summer, and it’s always a good time and a family friendly community activity.

On Sunday, August 29th at 6PM, the Tommy Bentz Band will be coming over from River Falls to perform. I asked Bentz a few questions about the show.

Crowds can expect songs from our 6 original albums as well as classic and unique covers that we enjoy playing and fit our music. I generally describe our sound as Van Morrison meets the Allman Brothers. Another way would be to describe us bluesy/jazzy rock—Tommy Bentz

Image courtesy of Tommy Bentz

The Tommy Bentz Band is a respected local performer that’s been around for 15 years. Their albums include 1000 Reasons, Friend or Faux, and Every Kind of Blue. Even if you're unfamiliar with the band you can get a good sense of their sound by considering the artists that inspire them.

Inspirations: (just some) Allman Brothers, Van Morrison, Robben Ford, George Harrison, Jeff Beck, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Eric Clapton—Tommy Bentz

Bentz takes a philosophical approach to songwriting that has evolved over the years as he’s matured both as a person and as an artist. He had this to say about his latest album.

I'm always working on songs, but these particular ones seem to have a theme, which is that we're all in this together and we more or less just want to live a good life and need to understand that everyone else is trying to do the same and be more cognizant of that. I guess traveling, playing and meeting new fans has brought me more of that realization—Tommy Bentz

It should be a fitting summer send off, so mark your calendar, grab a lawn chair, and be ready to have a great time next Sunday! The forecast calls for a clear evening after rain in the morning with highs in the 70s. You can expect food trucks and ice cream to be for sale at the park. It should be the kind of evening that’s perfect for making some treasured family memories!

For more information on Tommy Bentz, check out his web page here.

Also, join the Facebook page for Music & Movies in the park here.

