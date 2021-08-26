Release Party for 'Collaboration Lager' From Leinenkugel’s Draws a Crowd

Image by Walter Rhein

The Leinenkugel’s brewery hosted a release party for their new Collaboration Lager on Wednesday, August 25th. The event lasted from 5-8PM and featured food trucks and music from the group Shirts and Skins out of Minneapolis.

The event was an opportunity to try a new flavor from one of the most renowned breweries in our area. People lined up to purchase their pints, and then settled in to enjoy the free concert. The early response to the beer was extremely positive.

As we make the transition from summer into fall, the new Collaboration Lager is a good choice. It has less of a fruity and more of a caramelized flavor with a bit of a kick at the end. If you’re a person who chooses his or her beer by color, Collaboration Lager has a nice amber tone.

Drinks were served both at the lodge and at a portable unit situated on the grassy area by the bicycle trail on the other side of Duncan Creek. The band played in front of the red barn that features the Leinenkugel’s logo, and as the sun set the lighting became absolutely gorgeous.

7:30 turned out to be the magic hour because everyone who purchased a Collaboration Lager received a free raffle ticket. When the drawing came, Leinenkugel’s gave away several cases of their new flavor before finally settling on the grand prize of a year’s supply of beer.

After the drawing, the crowd settled back to enjoy the music. Food was supplied by Bubbles BBQ and featured such favorites as pulled pork sandwiches, cheese curds, Cuban sandwiches, and more.

The band finished off the night with a searing rendition of the Guns N’ Roses staple Sweet Child O’ Mine. The lead guitarist mounted a picnic table for the guitar solo in a bit of dynamic musical theater much to the delight of the gathering.

It seems like there is a free concert featuring live music going on in Chippewa Falls every few days. It’s wonderful to live in a community that appreciates quality music and superior beer and knows the value of combining the two. You'll find the final product often turns out to be more than the sum of its parts.

On a summer day in northern Wisconsin, with temperatures in the high 70s and not a cloud in the sky, you can’t do much better than to stroll down to the Leinenkugel’s lodge and sample a new beer. If a terrific band is playing, then you might as well just settle down and resolve not to go home until the magic ends.

The crowd that attended the Collaboration Lager launch party at the Leinenkugel’s brewery went home happy. The next free concert is scheduled for Riverfront Park this coming Sunday.

