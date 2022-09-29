Breaking Bread with Chef Alexander Reyes from The Don Cesar Hotel

Chef Alex Reyes at The Don Cesar Hotel Carl Fiadini

Dish by Chef Alex Reyes Carl Fiadini

Have you ever heard of the Pink Palace? Well, that’s how The Don Cesar Hotel is known in St. Pete Beach Florida. This giant pink hotel has 277 rooms and over 6 dining establishments. On this episode of Walk In Talk: The Don Cesar St Pete Beach’s Legendary Pink Palace we get to hear Chef Alexander Reyes’ story and how he came to be a Chef at The Don Cesar.

Rapid Fire Questions

Carl: “Tell me a little bit about yourself. Where were you born and raised?”

Chef Alex: “… I’m Cuban born. I’ve been here since the 80s. I came as a little bambino at 7 years old. Went to school in Orlando (Florida). Grew up in Orlando for the most part of my young life and then decided to become a chef. Went to culinary school in West Palm Beach. From there, doors open in different areas. I went back to Orlando, then to Miami to work for Norman Van Aken and then traveled the United States working for corporations opening and transitioning hotels. So my career has taken me a lot of places, I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, so I’m thrilled to be a Chef and have fun with food, and now I’m here at the Don Cesar on St. Pete Beach.

Carl: “As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?”

Chef Alex: “So when I was 10, I wanted to be in the Air Force a combat pilot. Definitely nothing to do with the kitchen. I loved growing up with my mom’s food, but my dream was to be a fighter pilot.

Carl: “What was your favorite dish as a kid?”

Chef Alex: “The Cuban steak. Steak encebollado with white rice, sweet plantains. Traditional, but that was my favorite when I was a kid.

Carl: “How long have you been in the restaurant business?”

Chef Alex: “Oooooo, over 24 years. In high school, I was in the kitchen. Funny enough I was making pizzas, but I was in the kitchen. They wanted me to become a delivery driver and I was like, no no, I enjoy being back here playing with dough making pizza. It was fun and I stuck with it ever since.‘‘

Carl: “Do you regret staying in the kitchen?”

Chef Alex: “When I started my career, I fell in love with it even more. Just the thrill of the dinner rush. Getting ready, and thenall of the reservations coming in, and then it’s just the preciseness of what we do and all of the dishes that we put out, making sure it’s consistent. I fell in love with it. Never regrated it.”

Carl: “What do you like to do when you’re not working?”

Chef Alex: “Well I do own a jet ski, so I love just ripping it in the water. I hunt. I’m very active outside with my son; we like to go hunting. I like to go scuba diving. And then eating, obviously. I like to go out and try different things, see what other chefs in the area are doing, keeping up with what’s going on. Sometimes we get caught up in our own world, especially being an exec chef with so many responsibilities in the hotel. You just have to make time to see what’s going on, what the market is, what chefs are doing. There are very creative chefs here in Tampa Bay.”

Carl: “What are some of the challenges you face as an Executive Chef?”

Chef Alex: “It’s very difficult finding staff. We’re going out of this transition out of Covid, which is still lingering around. Things have changed in the industry. It’s hard to find the experienced culinarians that we once had. Right now, we are taking more of a chance with someone that’s a little bit greener and teaching them and bringing them into how we want things to be done. How the dishes need to be worked. How to set up the line. Starting from scratch and building what we need with the talent that we’re getting.

Carl: “What keeps you motivated?”

Chef Alex: “What keeps me excited and motivated about this industry is just natural passion that I have for food and then how the guest interacts with us based on their experiences with our food, based on what we give them, our art, our passion on the plate… that recognition from them, that feedback, and then having that creative freedom and playing with food. Let’s face it, we make a lot of money just to play with food. It’s fun.”

Carl: “What is your favorite cuisine to cook?”

Chef Alex: “French cuisine, with a lot of American influences, but that’s my favorite. A lot of French background.”

Carl: “What’s the best thing about St. Pete Beach?”

Chef Alex: “St. Pete Beach, the best thing about this area is the weather, the fact that this hotel is here, and then the location. Obviously, we have a lot of vendors that deal with the Gulf seafood in this area. We like to feature a lot of the Gulf seafoodbecause people come to Florida to not only experience the sunshine and the beaches, but to experience the food. Our backyard right here, it’s an amazing supplier of the best seafood in the world.”

Carl: What’s your favorite drink?”

Chef Alex: “I’m a bourbon guy. I like a smoked old fashion. My fiancé makes a mean smoked old fashion at home. She’sawesome. She’s one of the best bartenders out there. I just enjoy going home and having the best drink and keeping that when I go out and with the food.”

Carl: “What is the best piece of advice given to you?”

Chef Alex: “The best piece of advice given to me was patience. Not to grow too fast. Not to want too much at the beginning. To take time to learn the foundations of my chosen career. To take time to learn food, the different aspects of it. To grow in time, but slowly. So, my foundation is solid and I can walk into any situation and able to manage it. Unfortunately, you have too many people that want to grow too fast and at the end of the day, we have a lot of failures and people that just aren’t’ ready to be where they are at. So, I took my time. I learned everything I needed to learn. I’m still learning from my cooks, my chefs. I’m learning from places that I go out to eat. So, take your time.”

Carl: “Thank you Chef. Now let’s have some fun in the kitchen!”

Chef Alex: “Let’s go.”