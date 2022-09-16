Sushi rolls Carl Fiadini

Carl Fiadini

Walk In Talk: Sekushi at the Plaza Bellair Bluffs

Highlighting our first ever Sushi Restaurant, Sekushi at the Plaza is nestled in the small town of Bellair, Florida, just south of Clearwater. Managing partner AJ Muniz was excited to sit down with Carl Fiadini of the Walk In Talk. Did you know Sekushi means sexy in Japanese? So many cool things happening in this segment. Get to know AJ and Sekushi Sushi in Bellair, FL as he answers Carl’s Rapid Fire questions on this episode of Walk In Talk Sekushi At The Plaza in Bellair Bluffs for Amazing Sushi .

Rapid Fire Questions

Carl: “…the 10 year old AJ, what did you want to do when you grew up?”

AJ: “I wanted to be a baseball player and basketball player.”

Carl: “What was your position? What did you play?”

AJ: “I was always in the outfield, but as a basketball player I was more of a forward and a shooter. I like to shoot from the 3-point line a lot and I was really good at it. That’s what I wanted to do when I was young, I wanted to be an athlete.”

Carl: “Alright so what we’re going to do is have a Carl & AJ challenge one day. We’re going to go out and shoot some hoops. I’m just saying… we’re going to do it!

AJ: “I’m ready!”

Carl: “How long have you been in the restaurant business?”

AJ: “Oof, about 20, no 26 years now. I started very young.”

Carl: “You started in culinary, you’ve done mixology, you’ve kind of done everything.”

AJ: “Yes.”

Carl: “What lead you to being a managing partner here at Sekushi?”

AJ: “It’s quite a bit… Inspired by great people, I’ve worked for great organizations, great concepts. Whether privately owned, corporations, hotels and restaurants… at this point in my career I had to plant some seeds to retire well so partnering with Sekushiis probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’m very happy with this partnership. What led me to it is a passion for food and sushi. I love sushi! I love the concept. I love Asian food. I’ve always been passionate about Asian food and when I had the opportunity to partner with this company it was a bus in the sky and I had to jump in it.”

Carl: “You love food, you love culinary, you love mixology, you must have a pastime. What’s your favorite pastime?”

AJ: “(laughing) Like I said, I was very into sports, so my goal was always to become an athlete, but besides that, the ocean, I’m very passionate about the ocean. I love free diving and all that stuff in the water. I was born and raised in Puerto Rico so I grew up right by the water. It’s beautiful ocean over there. But my past passion was disc golf to be honest with you. I love the sport of disc golf.”

Carl: “And you went pretty far with it too, right?”

AJ: “I did. Yeah. I am still somewhat involved in it as far as course designing and the development and growth of the sport. But yeah, I’m pretty good at it, I had a natural skill at it. I competed all over the country and played in some main events and majors and stuff like that. I’m the only Puerto Rican that competes professionally, so I represent Puerto Rico as well, so there’s a lot of pride in that too.”

Carl: “And your building courses.”

AJ: “I am yes. Correct.”

Carl: “Throw a little dart about that.”

AJ: “Yes, yes, yes. So I work a lot with different cities. I design courses for Discal Park, which is the largest manufacturer of and developer of disc golf courses in the world and I have Florida and Latin America. I work directly with a lot of governors and department of recreation directors, sports and recreation directors, teachers… I work with schools; I work with kids with autism and special needs and things like that with the sport. This is an individual sport. But yeah, I do design courses as well, do a lot of Google Earth mapping and scouting and walk the properties. I have a great team that we work together as far as course design, so it’s not just me. It’s a big picture. I do the scouting and get the deals done with the mayors and those that make decisions about having the sport in their communities.”

Carl: “I think that is super super amazing! Let’s talk off camera about some of the charity stuff. Maybe we can do some stuff together… What keeps you excited about culinary?”

AJ: “Oh man, that’s a good question. Um, how open the culinary world is as far as creativity goes. I don’t think anybody is going to know it all; food/culinary, wine. What really motivates me is the ability to… for example, when I go to the store and I want to make something to eat, I don’t even make a plan, I just look at the product, what’s freshest, what’s brightest, what are the best-looking vegetables in the market and then create a menu. Every time I cook, I cook something different. I never make the same thing. I don’t have a recipe. I just get creative. The creativity that is behind making a plate, making a dish, is what really inspires me.”

Carl: “If you only had one food to eat from here on out, what would that be?”

AJ: “That’s sushi (laughs)”

Carl: “(laughing) Of course! Which one?”

AJ: “ Any, to be honest with you I’m a big fan of the tuna of course. I love my tuna. I’m a spirit, I love the ocean. There’s nothing better than catching your own fish and having fresh raw seafood, and I love it! I’m all about eating right off the boat as soon as you catch it if you can. Sushi has always been a big passion of mine.”

Carl: “What’s your favorite adult beverage right now?”

AJ: “Besides wine… I’m a big wine drinker. I’m a sommelier and wine aficionado, but as far as a cocktail I really enjoy my Tito’s and Soda and a couple of limes, I’m a happy man.”

Carl: “(laughing) You’re saying all of the right stuff to me. Sowe’re in Bellair, it’s a unique community, it’s a beautiful place, what’s great about doing sushi in Bellair?

AJ: “The community man. Number one, the territory. There areno sushi restaurants in the area that offer what we offer. Most of anything, it’s the community. Bellaire is a really coolcommunity, very united. It’s all residential. Not a whole lot of tourists over here. We have great businesses. Between the Bellaire Coffee Shop, Bellavino, which is one of our partners too in our same building Chef over at E & E Steakhouse. We work great together, so out of all of the operations that I’ve run and managed, we’re working in a location where so many people are working together with the same goal… which is great for the community. Whereas you usually see a lot of businesses more like competition, here we are working together to create a great product you know, for Bellaire. It’s a great feature to havesushi over here. Everybody’s very excited in the community and their feedback is they’re very happy Sekushi in Bellair. So it’s a great feeling to have the support of the community thus far in the six months we’ve been open.”

Carl: “We’ve spoken quite a bit off camera and I know that you’re into mentorship. What’s the best advise you would give to a mentee?”

AJ: I would have to say, become a fan of anything you’re trying to be great at. Whether it’s careerwise, a position that you want. It could be, if you’re religious and you want to have a better relationship with God or a better relationship with your kids or your significant other or you want to be the best chef or the best manager, whatever it is that you’re trying to accomplish, become a fan of that. Become a fan of your kids, become a friend. Know everything about them. Know everything about your significant other if you want to have a better relationship with your wife or your girlfriend. If you want to have a better relationship with your team, as a manager, become a fan of your team. Know their names, talk to them directly, know about their kids, engage with them. So I think becoming a fan of whatever it is you want to do is the easiest way to become successful at anything you’re trying to achieve. So that would be my best advice. I came with that thought because of what I enjoy is live events or live shows and one of the main reasons, whether it’s sporting events or music, it’s the fans that make the event. If you go to an event and there’s no fans, nobody cheering, it’s going to suck, right? But if you have the crowd and everything is happening, that’s what I enjoy the most and what I love to see is live events. But if you take that and you use it as something you want to do and you become a fan, like the fans wear the craziest colors, you know their faces, they’re proud of their team, they paint their faces in the most ridiculous colors, but they are fans. They know who’s out, who’s injured, who’s going to be starting the game, and all these things. Well, if you do that and you apply that into whatever businesses you’re running, you become a fan of that product that you offer or your team itself and how you’ve become a fan of the training program that you have for your team, you’re going to be really successful. You can achieve a lot of great things.”

Carl: “AJ, that was very insightful, and I subscribe to all of that as well. This is Rapid Fire, thanks for participating, we’re going to go jump in the kitchen.”

AJ: “You got it.”