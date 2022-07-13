“Meat” the largest Central Florida Distributor Of Creekstone Farms Beef!

Peninsula Food Service has been around since 2007, but its leadership has been in the business of beef for decades, watching the industry’s evolution, simultaneously rolling with it – but hanging onto the values that keep clients coming back. Peninsula services white-tablecloth indies and behemoths alike. From theme parks to local independent establishments, the business is all about relationships. When Peninsula started in the food service industry, things like meat, produce, paper goods, Italian specialty and so forth were all broken out into separate entities.

Then, fulline companies began buying up the independent distributors and putting it all under one roof. Consolidation worked well for these new giants, but they diluted most of the competition, so they could pretty much control the customer, who would have to take what they carried. Peninsula

Creekstone Farms John Hernandez (Ibis Images)

continued to distribute what their customers wanted. And what most of them want is Creekstone Farms beef. Known well in the industry, the ranchers of Creekstone supply USDA-certified premium and natural Black Angus Beef products to some of the best steakhouses in the world.

Peninsula is the brand’s largest southeastern distributor – “we’ve cut their steaks against every other brand, and the Creekstone wins out every time” – but it’s the level of service provided that takes Peninsula over the top for its customers. They’re truly 24/7. Thursday night. Sunday night. Whenever the client needs it. It’s a big deal when you’re servicing clients such as convention centers or banquet hotels.

For those of you not familiar with how things work in places like these, the chef can get a last-minute call that the party is going up by 50 people. When they’re short 50 steaks, they call Peninsula. Peninsula can cut them and have them out there in a couple of hours. Peninsula does brisk dealings in hors d’oeuvres and a few other items, as well – they’re certified in seafood, too and recently began aging their own beef. Although beef is the prime mover, there’s something that motivates them even more.

The thing they love most about this business are the relationships developed and fostered over the years, with the chefs and the purchasing departments. Charity work, too, builds special bonds. They do a lot of things to give back to the community themselves, and with their customers. This includes over 10 years of providing the food for an established local hotel group’s copious cancer-related fundraising efforts. Even so, business is business. They keep anything done outside the transactional business separate. If their prices go up, if their quality goes down – Peninsula knows their customers are going to buy from someone else Staying small is what enables Peninsula to keep the service where it is – in a place where they can run up to three drops a day to one of the theme parks, as well as deliver to local, independent businesses in the Central Florida area.

The days of whole sides of cattle are long gone. Peninsula’s cuts come in primals – 15-20 lb. portions of ribeye, strip loin and the like. It’s intimate work that breeds intimate dealings, where folks know one another – by face, by name. It’s new school, but also old-school. Peninsula is a family owned, independent, USDA Certified processing plant that specializes in center-of-the-plate. Our company prides itself on enhancing both your profitability and your customer’s dining experience.

To find out more about Peninsula Foodservice, Contact them directly at (407) 999-0119 or check them out at https://peninsula-food-shop.myshopify.com