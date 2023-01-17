Defining Walk-In Talk Media

Walk In Talk Media: Chefs•Farms•Food

Walk-In Talk Media was created in 2020 by Carl Fiadini to bring the best of the Food Service industry to the public. Carl & Company believe that the real stories, passion and emotion of the industry must be shared with everyone. Walk-In Talk Media is a platform to highlight the best Chefs, Farms, Restaurants and Food in the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFM2p_0kGvHioj00
Carl Fiadini at The Don Cesar HotelPhoto byJohn Hernandez • Ibis Images Photography

Carl Fiadini has been a part of the Food Service industry for 30 years, and has seen it grow and evolve. He spent 10 years learning the ins and outs of the restaurant business, taking on multiple roles and responsibilities. For the past 20 years, Carl has been on the sales and management side of Food Distribution, working with some of the most successful produce, meat and specialty food companies in the state. Carl is a passionate advocate for the Food Service industry, and is committed to bringing the best of the industry to the public.

Walk-In Talk Media is company devoted to the food industry. We are dedicated to highlighting the best of the best when it comes to Chefs, Hotels, Restaurants and Food. Our four main platforms are Walk-In Talk Podcast, Restaurant Recipes, The Dirty Dash, and The Restaurant Life Magazine.

Restaurant Recipes is a streaming and internet-based TV food show that is branded to our Walk-In Talk Chefs. Each episode features a different Chef who prepares a delicious dish and provides viewers with a basic how-to guide on it’s creation. We are proud to feature some of the most talented chefs in the industry and showcase their amazing recipes.

The Dirty Dash is a unique platform that focuses on cocktails and the particular property our Chefs create their dishes. Our viewers can learn about the latest trends in mixology and discover new recipes for their favorite drinks.

Walk-In Talk Podcast is an exciting and fast-paced show that interviews industry leaders and representatives from amazing brands and companies. Our mission is to explore current trends, challenges, and potential solutions in the food industry. We conduct our interviews on-site at high quality hotels and restaurants, making sure to capture the energy and atmosphere of the location.

The Restaurant Life Magazine is the perfect companion to our podcast. It features beautiful photography, industry-related articles, recipes from our Culinary Partners, and the introduction of vetted high performing food distributors, brands, and products. It’s the perfect way to stay up to date on the latest food industry news and trends.

We’re proud to be a leader in food industry content creation and invite you to join us on our journey.

Visit www.TheWalkInTalk.com to learn more and to listen to our podcast.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Media# Magazines# Videos# Food# Farms

Comments / 0

Published by

Walk-In Talk: Media is a company devoted to the food industry. We are dedicated to highlighting the best of the best when it comes to Chefs, Hotels, Restaurants and Food. Our four main platforms are Walk-In Talk: Podcast, Restaurant Recipes, The Dirty Dash, and The Restaurant Life Magazine. •Restaurant Recipes is a streaming and internet-based TV food show that is branded to our Walk-In Talk Chefs. Each episode features a different Chef who prepares a delicious dish and provides viewers with a basic how-to guide on it’s creation. We are proud to feature some of the most talented Chefs in the industry and showcase their amazing recipes. •The Dirty Dash is a unique platform that focuses on cocktails and the particular property our Chefs create their dishes. Our viewers can learn about the latest trends in mixology and discover new recipes for their favorite drinks. •Walk-In Talk: Podcast is an exciting and fast-paced podcast that interviews industry leaders and representatives from amazing brands and companies. Our mission is to explore current trends, challenges, and potential solutions in the food industry. We conduct our interviews on-site at high quality hotels and restaurants, making sure to capture the energy and atmosphere of the location. •The Restaurant Life Magazine is the perfect companion to the Walk-In Talk portfolio of digital content. It features beautiful photography, industry-related articles, recipes from our Culinary Partners, and the introduction of vetted high performing food distributors, brands, and products. It’s the perfect way to stay up to date on the latest food industry news and trends. We’re proud to be a leader in food industry content creation and invite you to join us on our journey. Visit www.TheWalkInTalk.com to learn more and also check out video and podcast episodes.

4K followers

More from Walk In Talk Media: Chefs•Farms•Food

Saint Pete Beach, FL

Breaking Bread with Chef Alexander Reyes from The Don Cesar Hotel

Chef Alex Reyes at The Don Cesar HotelCarl Fiadini. Have you ever heard of the Pink Palace? Well, that’s how The Don Cesar Hotel is known in St. Pete Beach Florida. This giant pink hotel has 277 rooms and over 6 dining establishments. On this episode of Walk In Talk:The Don Cesar St Pete Beach’s Legendary Pink Palace we get to hear Chef Alexander Reyes’ story and how he came to be a Chef at The Don Cesar.

Read full story
Clearwater, FL

Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair Bluffs

Highlighting our first ever Sushi Restaurant, Sekushi at the Plaza is nestled in the small town of Bellair, Florida, just south of Clearwater. Managing partner AJ Muniz was excited to sit down with Carl Fiadini of the Walk In Talk. Did you know Sekushi means sexy in Japanese? So many cool things happening in this segment. Get to know AJ and Sekushi Sushi in Bellair, FL as he answers Carl’s Rapid Fire questions on this episode of Walk In TalkSekushiAt The Plazain Bellair Bluffs for Amazing Sushi.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Breaking Bread With Chef Kevan Ho

Chef Kevan Ho from Slate RestaurantCarl Fiadini (Walk-In Talk Show) Dish By Chef Kevan Ho from Slate RestaurantCarl Fiadini (Walk-In Talk Show) Chef Kevan Ho was born and raised in Antigua, a small island in the Caribbean. He finished high school at 15 years old and knew he didn’t want to be a lawyer or doctor, or go into IT, so off to Culinary School he went. “I fell into this game and never went anywhere else,” says Chef Kevan. He’s been a private Chef for Eric Clapton, a Sous Chef in S. Florida and now the Executive Chef at Slate in Orlando, FL.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Breaking Bread with Chef Johnathan Rodriguez

Chef Johnathan Rodriguez at Sal Y MarJohn Hernandez (Ibis Images) Chef Johnathan Rodriguez began his career in the kitchen in New York over 18 years ago, but he didn’t quite start cooking in the kitchen as you’d think. After high school, he started as a dishwasher and taking the garbage out. One day, the Chef had no one staff and was about to close for the night. This was Johnathan’s chance. He convinced the chef to put him on the line, as he had been studying everyone’s stations while he did his dishwashing job. Between the Chef, one other guy and Johnathan, they pulled off 300 covers. And this is only the beginning…

Read full story
Florida State

Experiencing the restaurant life through film

The Food Service Industry was one of the most severely impacted industries of the COVID Pandemic. Amid the chaos of COVID-19, dining virtually shut down overnight and remained shut down for an extended period of time. When businesses started to reopen, there was uncertainty. Would diners feel comfortable coming back? Same goes for workers; How would they feel about returning to work? Did employees find new employment? There were lots of unanswered questions. That is when Carl Fiadini, a food service veteran of more than 30 years, decided to act on a feeling to bring awareness to the restaurant, hotels and that we all love to frequent. Using various social media platforms to start, The Walk-In Talk Show was born. Each Week the show highlights the Chefs, Bartenders, Servers and the establishments they serve.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

“Meat” the largest Central Florida Distributor Of Creekstone Farms Beef!

Peninsula Food Service has been around since 2007, but its leadership has been in the business of beef for decades, watching the industry’s evolution, simultaneously rolling with it – but hanging onto the values that keep clients coming back. Peninsula services white-tablecloth indies and behemoths alike. From theme parks to local independent establishments, the business is all about relationships. When Peninsula started in the food service industry, things like meat, produce, paper goods, Italian specialty and so forth were all broken out into separate entities.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy