Defining Walk-In Talk Media

Walk-In Talk Media was created in 2020 by Carl Fiadini to bring the best of the Food Service industry to the public. Carl & Company believe that the real stories, passion and emotion of the industry must be shared with everyone. Walk-In Talk Media is a platform to highlight the best Chefs, Farms, Restaurants and Food in the industry.

Carl Fiadini at The Don Cesar Hotel Photo by John Hernandez • Ibis Images Photography

Carl Fiadini has been a part of the Food Service industry for 30 years, and has seen it grow and evolve. He spent 10 years learning the ins and outs of the restaurant business, taking on multiple roles and responsibilities. For the past 20 years, Carl has been on the sales and management side of Food Distribution, working with some of the most successful produce, meat and specialty food companies in the state. Carl is a passionate advocate for the Food Service industry, and is committed to bringing the best of the industry to the public.

Walk-In Talk Media is company devoted to the food industry. We are dedicated to highlighting the best of the best when it comes to Chefs, Hotels, Restaurants and Food. Our four main platforms are Walk-In Talk Podcast, Restaurant Recipes, The Dirty Dash, and The Restaurant Life Magazine.

Restaurant Recipes is a streaming and internet-based TV food show that is branded to our Walk-In Talk Chefs. Each episode features a different Chef who prepares a delicious dish and provides viewers with a basic how-to guide on it’s creation. We are proud to feature some of the most talented chefs in the industry and showcase their amazing recipes.

The Dirty Dash is a unique platform that focuses on cocktails and the particular property our Chefs create their dishes. Our viewers can learn about the latest trends in mixology and discover new recipes for their favorite drinks.

Walk-In Talk Podcast is an exciting and fast-paced show that interviews industry leaders and representatives from amazing brands and companies. Our mission is to explore current trends, challenges, and potential solutions in the food industry. We conduct our interviews on-site at high quality hotels and restaurants, making sure to capture the energy and atmosphere of the location.

The Restaurant Life Magazine is the perfect companion to our podcast. It features beautiful photography, industry-related articles, recipes from our Culinary Partners, and the introduction of vetted high performing food distributors, brands, and products. It’s the perfect way to stay up to date on the latest food industry news and trends.

We’re proud to be a leader in food industry content creation and invite you to join us on our journey.

