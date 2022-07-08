Cramer gives four reasons why Coca-Cola stock is a ‘buy’ right now

Coca-Cola stock is a buy golubovy/123rf.com

Coca-Cola is already trading near its all-time high, but famed investor Jim Cramer says there are four significant reasons that make the stock a “buy” right now.

So far, the beverage giant has done exceptionally well amidst decades-high inflation. Shares are up more than 5.0% for the year, which is a huge achievement considering the broader market is down more than 20%.

Interestingly, Cramer is convinced the outperformance is likely to continue moving forward.

In a very bad year for the stock market, Coca-Cola has been one of the consistent winners. Now that so many of their key costs have come down dramatically from their highs, I think Coke’s results will only get better.

1. Costs are coming down

In late April, the NYSE-listed firm reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter but confirmed incremental costs, particularly for high fructose corn syrup and aluminum, as a potential headwind.

Over the past three weeks, however, corn has seen a 23% price decline while aluminum is now down roughly 41% versus its peak in March. As these costs continue to come down, Coca-Cola stands to benefit, according to the Mad Money host.

2. Coca-Cola stock is recession-proof

The U.S. economy shrank at an annualized pace of 1.60% in the first quarter of 2022. Still, the central bank, in June, resorted to its biggest rate hike (75 basis points) since 1994; increasing the probability of a recession by that much.

This brings us to Cramer’s second reason for being bullish on Coca-Cola – the stock, he says, is recession-proof.

It’s the kind of company that we like here; one that makes real stuff, turns a profit, and returns those profits to shareholders via dividends and a buyback and also has a reasonable valuation versus its historic pricing.

3. China is reopening

Coca-Cola currently trades at a PE multiple of 26.53. Another reason to own “KO” here, as per Jim Cramer, is “China”.

The largest Asian economy has recently started easing COVID restrictions. That will unlock demand for dining out, which always tends to be a positive for the Coke products that compliment all types of cuisines just perfectly, he added.

4. Coke is expanding into alcoholic beverages

Lastly, Cramer is bullish on the multinational’s commitment to expanding its footprint in alcoholic beverages.

In June, Coke partnered with Brown-Forman to launch Jack-and-Coke – a premixed canned cocktail made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola that Cramer dubs a “positive” for the balance sheet.

It was the fourth alcoholic beverage on Coke’s portfolio since late 2020. Wall Street currently rates “KO” at overweight and sees a more than 10% upside in the stock from here on average.