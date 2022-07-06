Netflix could lose 2.8 million paid subscribers this quarter: Barclays analyst warns

Netflix stock has further downside vantageds/123rf.com

Disney Plus is a much better bet than the Netflix stock even though the latter is currently trading at a deep discount, says Kannan Venkateshwar. He’s a Managing Director at Barclays.

Netflix stock price target lowered by 38%

On Wednesday, Venkateshwar slashed his price target on Netflix to $170 that translates to another 8.0% downside from here. He previously had a PT of $275 on the stock.

According to the Barclays analyst, the streaming giant could lose up to 2.80 million paid subscribers in its current fiscal quarter. In comparison, Netflix had guided for a narrower decline of 2.0 million subscribers in April.

Explaining his alarming forecast in a note to clients this morning, Venkateshwar said:

Despite a strong slate of returning shows (Stranger Things, Ozark, Peaky Blinders), Netflix app download and engagement metrics are trending lower.

As per Barclays’ credit card data, he added, the streaming company is likely to see a sequential decline in its U.S. subscribers as well. Down nearly 70% for the year, NFLX was the worst performer in the S&P 500 index in the first half of 2022.

‘Stranger’ Things didn’t help much either

Venkateshwar agreed that there was an uptick in daily downloads as Stranger Things returned on Netflix Inc for a new season in late May but said:

[It] faded fast in June. The overall impact doesn’t appear to have been very material, which is a bit surprising given the global awareness of the show.

He expects the September quarter to also remain challenging for the California-headquartered company as rivals, including HBO, Amazon Prime, and of course, Disney Plus continue to steal subscribers on a better content slate.

Netflix must produce quality content to recover

Netflix has already disclosed plans of cracking down on password sharing and launching a cheaper, ad-supported tier to boost its revenue.

All of that will help but the real salvation for the Nasdaq-listed firm lies in focusing on producing quality content, as per LightShed Partners’ Rich Greenfield. In a recent CNBC interview, he said:

The reality is that Netflix’s problem has been that it hasn’t had enough amazing, buzzworthy content. The real driver of what’s going to make Netflix work again is that the content has to be better than it was over the prior six to nine months.

Netflix has so far lost over $227 billion in market cap this year. The stock currently trades at a PE multiple of 16.50.