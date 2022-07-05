Ford Motor reports a 1.8% YoY increase in quarterly sales

Ford Motor Company quarterly sales report medvedsky/123rf.com

Shares of Ford Motor Company are down roughly 5.0% to a 52-week low on Tuesday after the Detroit automaker said second-quarter sales came in shy of Wall Street estimates.

Numbers improved in June

Ford sold 483,688 new vehicles in the recent quarter, up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Experts, however, had forecast a broader 3.3% to 5.1% increase instead. The car company blamed supply constraints for lower-than-expected sales in Q2.

On the bright side, though, the legacy car manufacturer said things got much better in June. Its U.S. sales last month climbed 31.5% versus June of 2021 on a 26.3% annualised increase in pickup sales. Retail sales in June were up 30.3% YoY.

As per Ford Motor Company, demand for new vehicles was keeping up in the face of decades-high inflation. The NYSE-listed firm performed much better than the industry at large. Analysts had warned of an up to 21% hit to overall auto sales that analysts expected in the second quarter.

EV business is doing good

Ford is committed to expanding its footprint in electric vehicles. To that end, it announced plans of separating its ICE business from the EV business earlier this year. The all-electric unit, Ford said, will go by the name of “Model e” – a name that Elon Musk once also wanted for Tesla Inc.

According to Ford, its EV sales shot up 76% YoY to 4,353 vehicles in June. The American multinational has already outlined $50 billion in investment in EVs through 2026. The F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, it added, will likely keep EV sales strong in July as well.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning went on sale in the second half of May and as of June, it has already sold 2,296 units of the electric pickup truck. On a year-over-year basis, EV sales were up 77% in the first half of 2022, Ford added.

A recap of the stock price action

Amidst fears of a looming recession, Ford Motor Company has been rather disappointing for its shareholders in 2022. The stock is currently down more than 55% year-to-date.

Still, Wall Street rates “F” at overweight with upside to $17.74 a share on average that represents a 60% upside from here. The $44 billion company trades at a PE multiple of 3.84 at present.