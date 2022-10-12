FIFA 23 Coins: Identifying Fake Dealers to Prevent Scams

FIFA 23 has been released globally, and the transfer market has been available. However, it is recommended that you buy FIFA 23 coins with caution, as many fake dealers are playing tricks.

Vancouver, Canada - The first fans and pre-orders have recently been able to play in FIFA 23. It also opened up the transfer market for the popular "Ultimate Team" mode, where player cards are sometimes traded at ridiculous prices. Due to fast transactions and the desire to make money, some gamers came up with investing some real money in FUT coins. But there are some dangers when buying coins in FIFA 23 that can quickly make you the victim of a scam.

FIFA 23 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts. It was released worldwide on 30 September 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia. Players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, however, received three days of early access and were able to play the game from 27 September.

Buy FIFA 23 Coins: scams cost more than money.

What can FUT coins do? You need players if you want to build your team in Ultimate Team. Whether you get them from packs or buy cards from the transfer market, you have to pay in FUT coins anyway. The best player cards can cost millions of dollars. But you don't have to pay that much. After all, you can build a great starter team in FIFA 23 for 50,000 coins. However, many gamers are still looking to gain an early advantage by buying or investing large amounts of FUT coins.

Why should you be careful? The same scams have popped up yearly since Ultimate Team first appeared in FIFA 09. In the early season and the transfer market, fans want to grow their accounts by buying FUT coins in FIFA 23. In this regard, however, most offers are not absolute. Piracy and cheap scams lurk everywhere when buying coins. If you are not careful, you may lose a lot of money, and your EA account may be banned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAXOv_0iVGOjnZ00
Images via EA

How to protect yourself from scams? You can indeed get FUT coins for FIFA 23 for real money through trustworthy sites, but first, you must be able to distinguish trustworthy sites from fake pages. Here are some simple tips to keep you away from scammers:

  • First, stay away from private sales. On Facebook and other social media, private sales have been boasting that you can get FUT coins at cheap prices. However, in most cases, it is not possible. Some scammers ask for payment in advance and promise you coins. The truth is they will never deliver. Under no circumstances should you provide the private sales with your account information or your EA account.
  • Second, conduct a background investigation on reputable sellers. Even if some websites are trustworthy, you should check them out. You can search for sellers on Google and use words like "blackmail" or "scam."
  • Last but not least, be careful with foreign websites. In addition to private sellers, some websites try to induce you to pay for coins or get sensitive data by promising you cheap coins. If you've found what you're looking for, you should check it out first. Sites like Trustpilot can help you determine trustworthy shopping platforms and some hidden scams.

FIFA 23: scams when buying FUT Coins - EA recommends the common practice

What's EA's comment on this? EA Sports has its way. You shouldn't try to buy FUT coins for FIFA 23. The developers and publishers say there's only one practical way to earn extra coins: simply play the game. Therefore, earning coins in the game is the most reliable and safest way to boost your account. But you have to decide whether you want to do it yourself, cause it may take your energy and time.

