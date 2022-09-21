How to Already Prepare for The FIFA 23 - Gameplay Pitch Notes Analysis

Waifai Cou

As the current season is coming to an end, it's time to start preparing for the new game! In this post, we are breaking down the gameplay pitchnotes what exactly you can prepared as best as possible for FIFA 23!

Power Shots

In FIFA 23 there is going to be a new shooting technique called the "Power Shot". It will allow you to go for high risk/high reward finishes when you're in a promising position with enough space around you. You can use the technique by holding L1+R1 while shooting and the crux is that these shots are going to depend much more on your manual aim than normal shots.

Left Stick Dribbling

"Technical Dribbling" is a rework of how Left Stick Dribbling functions and should allow you to get even more from the most fundamental dribbling technique. The changes and first gameplay scenes look promising with quicker turns and better animations. If the changes turn out as expected, dribbling should feel less clunky and more responsive.

Semi-Assisted Shooting

Next to dribbling, a couple of Controller-Settings are going to be adjusted. One of them is the Shooting Assistance, to be precise the Semi-Assisted setting for this option. According to the Pitch Notes article, the setting is going to reward you for aiming precisely and in certain instances even produce better quality shots than possible with the Assisted setting. It's not clear yet how big of an impact this change is going to have, but it could be worth trying out this setting right now and already getting used to it. This goes hand in hand with developing better manual aim for the power shots as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DD8hh_0i3gMOP500
Images via EA

Semi-Assisted (Lobbed) Through Passes

The other new controller setting is Semi-Assisted Lobbed Through Passes. These will pretty much be a mixture of the Manual and Assisted setting options, allowing you more control while still giving some help in getting the pass to your player. Normal through passes will also be affected by getting less assistance on the Semi-Assisted setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25olo0_0i3gMOP500
Images via EA

By now you probably realize that in FIFA 23 there is going to be more emphasis on manual aiming and therefore you should practice being precise with the left stick and powering up the right amount!

Attacking Positioning

There will be a new option to call more than one player short in build-up by pressing R1/RB twice. So make sure you don't mindlessly spam this button when trying to use the feature as this could result in some unwanted effects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPb4f_0i3gMOP500
Images via EA

These are all the new gameplay features from the pitch notes that we anticipate to have an impact in FIFA 23. Finally, In other article I'm showing you the three major changes and how it will possibly impact the transfer market.

