Great Cars to Check Out in Forza Horizon 5

Looking at 10 cars you need to own in Forza Horizon 5 . We cover everything from stunts, PR events, world records, A/S1/S2 & X-Class cars, rally cars, wheelie cars and much MUCH MORE!! To make this article even more inclusive and welcome to everyone, no DLC cars are featured in this article. Every car you see, you can get in the game right now no matter what version you have.

10. Aston Martin Vulcan AMR PRO

The Aston Martin Vulcan is one of the best handling cars in S2-class. With incredible grip and fast low gear acceleration, it's perfect for every small circuit in the game. Which makes it really good for racing in Guanajuato. (including when the road is wet) If you're after something faster. I highly recommend the Bugatti Divo

9. Hoonigan RS200

If 1 car can do it all it's the insane Hoonigan RS200. Rally/Drift/Stunts/PR skills it can do everything. And the best part is, all this can be done by using the same tune. But for those wanting to calm things down, I've also created an S1-class rally tune.

8. Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum

We're taking it down a few notches with the Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum. Due to the truck having a stock 10 gear transmission, driving down the volcano becomes fast in D-class. Which makes it perfect for cross country rivals and racing. It also makes for a really good A-class road racing truck.

7. Koenigsegg Jesko

The Koenigsegg Jesko is the fastest car in Horizon 5. Not only can it reach over 300MPH it can reach 309MPH. Even with no run up. It makes getting 3 stars on every speed trap a walk in the park.

6. Ford Supervan 3

The Ford Supervan 3 is by far. My favorite S1-class car at the moment. With insane glue like tyres, it makes it perfect for any short racing track.

5. Exomotive Exocet Offroad

Not to be confused with the Forza Edition version, the original Exocet offroad is actually better. This is arguably the grippiest rally car you can find in A-class and in turn makes it super fun to drive. But for those seeking something faster when tackling scramble events. I highly recommend the Jeep Willys.

4. Hoonigan Ford 'Hoonicorn' Mustang

The Hoonigan still remains as the absolute best gymkhana car. You can literally throw this car around and it will simply just go. Okay. And just like all previous Forza games the top speed is nuts, 270MPH.

3. Ford Bronco 2020

The Ford Bronco is amazing on nearly all cross country events in A-class. And to prove just how good it is.

2. BMW Isetta

Time for something less serious and it wouldn't be a Forza game without having a wheelie good time. And the BMW Isetta continues to be bonkers as always.

1. Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition

This car is just pure psycho. I've driven some mental cars in Foeza across every(Including the F1 cars in the Forza Motorsport Series). But nothing compares to this. Nothing even comes close. It's the ultimate X-class car. Can we get an 'F' in the comments for all the poor speed zones in Horizon 5. It also has theamazing ability to rain skill perk points every time a skill song comes on. Just bank your chain at 50,000 points.