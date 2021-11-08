FIFA 22 Flipping Guide: How To Make Coins

FUTBIN

The prices of meta cards are fluctuating every day and even hourly. Flipping is the trading method, where you buy meta cards at their low of the current price cycle and sell when they are most demanded at their high. The most recommended cards for flipping are special cards like TOTW or other promo cards, because their supply is time limited. Afterwards the price depends on the demand in general and of course related to the current content, because a good link to a certain card will increase the price. I recommend to flip with special cards, which are out-of-pack already or will go out-of-pack soon while no supply is coming in the next few days.

On FUTBIN, you can filter for special cards. These are in particular of interest for flipping, since they have a limited supply. More specific filters can help you to find cards of a certain promo or your trading budget. After all, the graph of the price fluctuation will tell you if it's worth a try to buy a card.

Supply and demand

In this year, we got some major changes on how supply works in the game. The most important one is the immediate possibility of getting packs after you finish 20 games of the current Finals in the Weekend League/FUT Champions. You have to understand that if packs are available due to promo in the shop, rewards from the Play-Offs, Squad Battles or Finals and of course from SBCS, the market will change and that's where you can get good deals on some cards.

At the current game, we get a big supply chain starting on Wednesday, when TOTW releases. Afterwards we get Division Rivals rewards on Thursday in the morning and following that marquee matchups SBCS in the evening. On Friday, there will be promos (except for some weeks) which will continue on Saturday with SBC releases, packs and objectives. So this means that from Wednesday in the evening we get a lot of supply until Saturday night. The Squad Battles rewards on Sunday always had a positive effect on the market and let the prices rise, so this will not count as supply in general.

From the current experience, I can tell you that it's the best way to buy during Saturday in the night and sell on Monday, Tuesday or at the latest Wednesday in the morning. That's where it's pretty calm on the market due to no supply and people buy more than they're selling because they change their team for Play-Offs or even for the next Finals on Friday.

On the FUTBIN tracker, you can see selected cards and how they fluctuate currently in price. That's where decisions will be made regarding buying players. Over here you'll find much more information on the graph in order to make the right decision.

Thursday Flips

In the last few years, Thursday flips were the safest way to go while trading. You bought from Sunday until Wednesday and sold from Thursday to Friday. That's because Thursday was "rewards day"' - all rewards from Weekend League and Rivals got released and players built their teams afterwards which increased the prices. This year it's difficult but still works in a different way with popular meta players. I recommend getting good deals on Thursday while the supply from Division Rivals Rewards is happening and selling during the day and the latest before the release of the marquee matchups SBCs.

This graph shows the market price of a player over 72 hours. As you can see it fluctuates, in this example between 42k and 48k. We can use these kinds of price fluctuations to buy a certain player at his low and sell when the price is up.

Current promo objects

If you would like to flip current promo objects, I recommend buying in the morning after marquee matchups SBC supply (Friday morning - 1 week after release), because it's the last wave of cards until they will go out-of-packs. They will rise during the day, because there will be hype and many players who think that way to hold these cards and sell after they are out-of-packs.

Afterwards, when for example a new promo releases, there is a little dip which results from investors panicking on the market. If you hold cards at this moment, be patient, because the rebound will come soon! At this panic moment, it's a good call to even buy some of the cards because as I said before, the rebound will follow pretty fast for popular meta cards.

On this graph you can see how a promo card rebounds after they are not in packs anymore. On 22nd October the supply is cut (184k) and the demand rises. Only 5 days later the price is at 285k in this case.

Current TOTW objects

To flip successfully with current TOTW cards it's important to understand the pattern of supply during one week. It's important to pick demanded meta cards as well. On Wednesdays, the new TOTW teams will be released. That's where people open packs from SBCS or the store. Some of the players open the saved TOTW packs from the Weekend League rewards as well when the new TOTW arrives. Afterwards there will be Rivals rewards on Thursday morning and marquee matchups SBCS in the evening. Next to that the promo will bring new cards with solid packs in the store on Friday. As you can see there is a supply chain from Wednesday evening until Saturday night, where people finish the weekend league and open packs from the store as well.

I recommend buying TOTW cards between Saturday night and Monday night. You have to be aware of the risk, because certain rare supply drops on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday like a Hero-/ lcon SBC can happen and decrease the prices of meta cards as well. In this case it's the best time to buy after the release of such content because the market will break down. Squad Battle rewards had a positive impact on the market so far because of the coin injection. After the current TOTW is out-of-packs on Wednesday evening, they will rise during the night and get boosted from the FIFA 22 coins injection on Thursday morning because of rewards.

In this graph you can see the development of a current meta TOTW card after the supply is paused from Sunday until next Thursday, where the TOTW cards are already out of -packs. They recover well if there is no rare supply drop which causes panic like an upgrade SBC.

Conclusion

Flipping is a good way to make FIFA 22 coins, but it's not for everyone. It's important to have a solid budget of more than 1.000.000 FIFA 22 coins in order to get many cards to reduce the risk. Next to that there are always content drops and happenings on the transfer market, which are simply unpredictable. It's risky and there are weeks, which you will lose FIFA 22 coins, but it's part of the flipping game.