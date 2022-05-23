Travel FAQ: Get a great deal on a Maldives hotel

[This post is not sponsored by Hilton, JA Resorts, Luxury Escapes or any partners or affiliates. We do have relationships with some of the these brands and have been hosted by them in the past.]

The Maldives is the pinnacle of luxury travel and it's for a good reason! The hotels are outstanding, the service is second to none and the endless blue lagoons could literally blind you with their beauty. But if there's one thing people always say about the Maldives, it's that it's pricey.

The thing is, what many people don't realize is there there are SO many hotels in the Maldives ranging from budget to world-class luxury. There are also so many hotels that they do have to be competitive and that leads to some great offers and deals when you may not expect them. There's two ways to secure deals to the Maldives:

Direct booking offers

If you have a hotel in mind that you're looking to visit, looking at offers on their website is a very easy way to find a deal. Many hotels offer incentives to book directly with them, simply because of all the competition in the Maldives in general.

On every website, you'll find an "offers" tab where you'll see any promotions they are running to incentivize you to book. For example, SAii Lagoon is offering a "stay longer package":

saiiresorts.com

Similarly, on JA Manafaru's website, you'll find a blissful romance offer:

jaresortshotels.com

The offer includes breakfast, champagne, floating tea, dinner and more. These are offers that you would not find booking on another site.

Wholesale sites like Luxury Escapes

There are also wholesale websites like luxuryescapes.com that offer great discounts and usually throw in the domestic transfers and amenities. Take this Pullman deal that's been running for over a year as an example:

luxuryescapes.com

They include great amenities like the transfers, activities and excursions. Keep an eye on this particular site for some of the best deals in the Maldives, it's more attainable than you think!