Travel FAQ: Avoid resort fees at MGM

MGM Rewards, formally M Life Rewards, just recently got a major boost in benefits for Gold: no resort fees when booking direct. This is a HUGE win for anyone who's ever seen the $49 room rates with the $49 resort fees attached.

Here's what you need to know.

While most people earn their MGM Rewards status via gambling and spend in casinos and hotels, a few folks have matched to Hyatt status. Explorist earns you the coveted Gold MGM status and a host of benefits on property, such as a dedicated check in line (huge win in high season), VIP lines at MGM owned nightclubs, a VIP line at the buffet and "enhanced" rooms (however vague that is).

The kicker though, was the removal of the resort fee when booking direct. This can literally be the make or break for travelers looking for a good deal but unwilling to pay for things like "free local phone calls" or "free printing in the business center".

So how do you waive the fee? Simple. Be sure to sign into your MGM account before booking at mgmresorts.com

Next, access the booking site and pick your dates and location. You'll see all the available deals and options:

Do note that the resort will will not be removed until your stay to confirm you are actually in the room.

Regardless of the oddities for booking, this is a GREAT deal. Just 2 nights at a Las Vegas hotel will cost you an extra $100+ dollars so being able to save that for your trip is a fantastic opportunity.

Happy travels!