Las Vegas, NV

Travel FAQ: Avoid resort fees at MGM

Voyager Guru

[Disclaimer: This post is NOT sponsored by MGM, Hyatt or any partners or affiliates.]

MGM Rewards, formally M Life Rewards, just recently got a major boost in benefits for Gold: no resort fees when booking direct. This is a HUGE win for anyone who's ever seen the $49 room rates with the $49 resort fees attached.

Here's what you need to know.

While most people earn their MGM Rewards status via gambling and spend in casinos and hotels, a few folks have matched to Hyatt status. Explorist earns you the coveted Gold MGM status and a host of benefits on property, such as a dedicated check in line (huge win in high season), VIP lines at MGM owned nightclubs, a VIP line at the buffet and "enhanced" rooms (however vague that is).

The kicker though, was the removal of the resort fee when booking direct. This can literally be the make or break for travelers looking for a good deal but unwilling to pay for things like "free local phone calls" or "free printing in the business center".

So how do you waive the fee? Simple. Be sure to sign into your MGM account before booking at mgmresorts.com

Next, access the booking site and pick your dates and location. You'll see all the available deals and options:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZc49_0fg0EfBA00
mgmresorts.com

Do note that the resort will will not be removed until your stay to confirm you are actually in the room.

Regardless of the oddities for booking, this is a GREAT deal. Just 2 nights at a Las Vegas hotel will cost you an extra $100+ dollars so being able to save that for your trip is a fantastic opportunity.

Happy travels!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mgm resorts# las vegas travel tips# mgm gold# mlife gold# las vegas status

Comments / 0

Published by

Looking to travel? Follow us for travel tips, hotel reviews, destination guides and more!

Las Vegas, NV
1922 followers

More from Voyager Guru

Travel FAQ: Get a great deal on a Maldives hotel

[This post is not sponsored by Hilton, JA Resorts, Luxury Escapes or any partners or affiliates. We do have relationships with some of the these brands and have been hosted by them in the past.]

Read full story

Hyatt launches 100+ new all-inclusive resorts - bookable on points!

[This post is not sponsored by Hyatt or any partners or affiliates.]. Back in 2021, Hyatt acquired a company called Apple Leisure Group, with the promise of adding over 100 all-inclusive properties to their portfolio. About a year later, we finally have access to book a wide swath of all-inclusive getaways through World of Hyatt.

Read full story

Travel FAQ: United Club Access at Airports

Whenever we hit the friendly skies, we also swing by an airport lounge for a quick cocktail or a bite to eat. While the United Club lounges may not be the best in the world, they can be incredibly convenient! Many travelers ask us if you have to be flying business class to be able to access them and the short answer is no! There are a few ways to access United clubs that you should be aware of before your next trip:

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Travel FAQs: Upgrade your flight before check-in

Through our instagram and YouTube comments, we get a LOT of great questions from travelers, so we wanted to share the top FAQs more broadly. One that always arises with our airline reviews in particular is how to upgrade after booking, but before check-in. While it's not always available, there are a few options you have depending on your ticket fare class, airline and booking platform.

Read full story
2 comments

COVID-19 Traveler Questions Answered for 2022

With the ever-changing guidelines and rules around COVID-19, it can be incredibly confusing and expensive to take a trip right now. I buried myself in CDC documentation, forums and airline sites to make sure I had exactly what I needed to return to the USA after our trip to the Dominican Republic, and Max and I filmed our experience getting COVID tested to share what it was like for you all. Didn’t see it? Check it out, here!

Read full story
3 comments

United Airlines broke my luggage

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) Have you ever been patiently waiting for your checked luggage at the carousel only to find a giant hole punched through the middle? Or the zipper ripped clean off? It’s always such a disappointment. Your first thought is probably, well they won’t do anything about it. And that’s fair! Often, it can feel like airlines don’t take responsibility for issues they deem outside their control, leaving you stuck in a a faraway airport or without assistance or compensation during a long delay. But did you know that many airlines have surprisingly great luggage coverage when your bags break along the journey?

Read full story
30 comments

Pack a carry on like a pro

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) These days, it seems like it’s getting harder and harder to pack for a flight. Some airlines, like United, are even charging for carryons if you pick the basic economy fare.

Read full story
12 comments

Prepare to plan trips post COVID-19

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) In this time of uncertainty, it’s tricky, stressful and sometimes overwhelming to think about travel again. When will restrictions be lifted? What will it be like when they are lifted? Will our favorite hotels even reopen? Since I obsessively read every travel-related news piece ever written on a daily basis, we figured we would sum up our learnings and advice. Do note, though, that we are not medical experts and cannot provide any advice on the pandemic. Similarly, we have absolutely no idea when it will be “safe” to travel again. The purpose of this post is to provide some of our thoughts and tips for when it does become safe to continue life’s adventures around the world.

Read full story

United Polaris Business Class Review from SFO to JFK on Boeing 767

United Airlines recently upgraded their fleet from the 1990s style Business class cabin of the past to the brand new 767-300 Polaris interior on some premium transcontinental routes. The plane has only 167 seats with 46 business class pods that are cozy and very private.

Read full story

Know this before getting the Hyatt Chase Credit card

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) I am a credit card fanatic and am always looking for the next best card to spend my precious dollars on, particularly when it comes to travel expenses. For most of my life, I have not been loyal to a particular hotel brand or airline because I’m generally looking for the best experience at the best price. However, a couple years ago, I signed up for the Chase Hyatt Credit Card to get two free nights at a Hyatt at Lake Tahoe. After doing some math, the fee was more than paid off with my nightly rate of $450 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe (category 5). Since I got that credit card, its value has only increased for me and it’s still the most-reached-for card in my wallet.

Read full story

Travel tips: prepare to test positive for COVID-19 abroad

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) Travel, particularly international travel, is increasingly more stressful during COVID-19. Between testing requirements, countries opening and closing and the possibility of testing positive, it’s more important than ever to have a plan b, c and d when it comes to travel. So what do you need to do to make sure you’re prepared? Read on to find out.

Read full story

New USA COVID-19 Testing Requirements: Your Questions Answered

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) On January 26, 2021, the US finally set fairly flexible testing requirements for travelers returning to the US. All you had to do was take an antigen or PCR test within 3 days of departure to the US. Almost a year later with a few more variants on the rise, the US has taken another, more stricter stance against returning to the US. So what’s changed and what do you need to know? Read on to find out.

Read full story
7 comments

Weekend Warrior: Zion National Park 2-Day Itinerary

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) Did you know that over 5 million people a year visit Zion National Park? Zion is one of the most popular national parks in the country and it’s the most visited in Utah. It caters to every type of traveler: whether you’re looking for some epic, star filled camping, challenging hikes through knee-high water or relaxing strolls along the Virgin River. There are endless activities in the Zion area.

Read full story
3 comments

Vacation Tips: Find the best flight deal for your vacation

Organizing a trip is complicated! You have to think about hotels, getting around, activities, and most importantly, flights. Booking a trip can be particularly hard if you have specific dates in mind. While Max and I typically try to take vacations based on flight deals we get through Scott’s Cheap Flights or similar email list-servs, there are times when we have specific dates and locations that we need to be somewhere. It can be intimidating to look at the prices and decide what options are best for your needs. Here are our tips for booking those types of flights:

Read full story

Our favorite west coast ski destinations in the United States

West Coast AdventuresVoyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) Living in California is amazing for a million reasons: temperate weather, “chill” people and sunsets that never end. However, one of my favorite reasons is the ability to drive just a few hours to world-class skiing in Lake Tahoe, or fly just two hours to the largest ski resort in North America.

Read full story
2 comments

Our favorite activities in Aruba

Aruba Palm BeachVoyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) Aruba is an incredible island with endless white, sandy beaches, epic water sports and desert landscapes. It’s incredibly difficult to narrow the list to just the top 5 things to do in Aruba, but here’s our take at everything you need to do and see while you’re in Aruba.

Read full story

Travel Credit Cards: Understand your protections

Max and I are total credit card points nerds, but we know not everyone is as addicted to the #pointslife as we are, and it can be an overwhelming experience to book trips and know what card to use. There are a lot of things that can go wrong, or right, when booking a hotel or airfare so its important to understand your options.

Read full story
2 comments

Travel tips: avoid getting screwed on your next rental car

For most people, renting a car is an absolute nightmare. Nothing ever seems to go right, even down to the prices you see listed online that somehow end up tripling or quadrupling by the time you show up at the counter due to random fees and “taxes” that are pulled out of thin air. But, at the end of the day, renting a car is often the best way to explore a destination on your own, saving both time and money in the long run. During COVID-19 travel, it’s particularly beneficial to help minimize contact during this time. So, if you’re looking for tips on how to avoid getting screwed, read on!

Read full story
3 comments

Airport VIP Guide: Global entry, lounge access and the right credit cards

I used to hate going to the airport. It was the worst part of travel. I hated layovers even more. So what changed my mind?. There are so many programs and companies out there that are making the act of going to the airport an amazing part of the journey, instead of just a total hassle. Read on to learn how we take full advantage of credit cards and companies to have the best airport experiences possible.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy