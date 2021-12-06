Dreamy Hyatt all-inclusive points redemptions for your tropical vacation

After 5 years of owning the Hyatt credit card through Chase, along with a number of other high value cards like the American Express Platinum and the Chase Sapphire Reserve, I can honestly say the Hyatt credit card will stick around my wallet for a long time. Between the instant Discoverist benefits, free annual points night (category 1-4) and the incredible value of the points, Hyatt lovers would be hard pressed to pass on this $95 a year card. In this post, we’ll tell you our favorite redemptions for your next vacation.

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana Voyager Guru

#1: Hyatt Zilara/Ziva Cap Cana at 25,000 points per night

The absolutely best bang for your buck in the portfolio is the Hyatt Zilara / Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. We have stayed at so many Hyatt properties around the world and if you’re looking for luxury, great food and a truly spectacular beach vacation without spending a dime, this is it. Cash rates are frequently north of $500 USD per night including unlimited food and alcohol, making this points redemption at 25,000 per night an absolute bargain. Unless you plan to utilize the spa or purchase wine off a wine list, you could leave this vacation having spent nothing more than the cost of your flights and the transfer to the hotel (all of which you can book using your credit card points if you were really trying to maximize the value – Delta flies direct to Punta Cana, along with a number of other airlines).

#2: Hyatt Zilara/Ziva Montego Bay, Jamaica at 25,000 points per night

I’m going to follow up #1 with a solid redemption at the Zilara or Ziva in Jamaica. Similar to the Cap Cana complex, the properties make up a large complex for both families or adults only. Unlimited food and beverages are available to guests (although we have heard there are a few more upgrades than what you’ll find at the Cap Cana property). While you may choose to add on spa treatments, private cabanas or private beachfront dining, you can get away with spending nothing more than your airfare and transfers.

#3: Park Hyatt Maldives at 30,000 points per night

To be honest, Park Hyatt Maldives isn’t my favorite Hyatt property in the world, but it comes in as one of the best redemptions due to the points to cash price. Coming in generally around $1,000 USD per night not in high-season makes this a great deal if you’re looking for a way to lower the cost of your Maldives trip. Considering most Marriott or Hilton properties have nights starting at 100,000 points per night, Hyatt offers a fantastic value. Now, one thing to keep in mind here is the added cost of transfers (+$1000 per couple) and food and beverage (budget for $300-500 per day for food). This is just an added cost for Park Hyatt, this is how it is at most properties unless you score a great deal.

#4: Andaz Bali at 15,000 points per night

This BRAND NEW property opened in April 2021 and will be an absolute stunner in Sanur, one of the beachfront towns in Bali. While the beaches in all of Bali aren’t something to write home about if you compare it to the likes of the Maldives, Bali has its own vibes and incredible opportunities to relax and explore. The Andaz is a steal, coming in at 15,000 points, meaning you can utilize your free nights here with the annual free night from the Chase card. Bali is a very reasonable destination to begin with and the Sanur neighborhood features beachfront dining for a fraction of the price that you’ll find at most destinations.

#5: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar at 20,000 points per night

The famed Baha Mar has made a name for itself in Nassau. Baha Mar is a large complex that is made up by the Grand Hyatt, SLS and the Rosewood. Grand Hyatt’s rates range extensively, typically starting around $300 and skyrocketing north of $600, making this a great points redemptions for holiday season. While Food and Beverage won’t come cheap, the property itself is stunning and features unparalleled access to the Caribbean waters.

Conclusion

While there are dozens more that we could name, these are our current top 5 Hyatt points redemptions based on location, amenities and overall value. If you’re looking for a beach vacation on points, these are where we would start. Do you have a favorite Hyatt redemption in a beach location? Let us know which one in the comments!