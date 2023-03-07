Chris Rock: The Rhetoric Behind the Special

Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage” thought-provoking special on Netflix is a powerful exploration of the power of rhetoric and its effects. The comedian uses his signature blend of humor and critical rhetoric to address some of the most pressing issues in today’s society particularly the African American community their mental health crisis.

Netflix Screen Photo by Thibault Penin on Unsplash

Through his use of ethos, he conveys a sense of authority and credibility while still maintaining an accessible tone that resonates with viewers. The special focuses on how people can use language to manipulate and control others, as well as how people can be influenced and manipulated by language. Through a combination of comedy, critical analysis, and personal anecdotes. Rock examines how our society has become desensitized to certain forms of rhetoric while being overly sensitive to others. He also explores how this selective outrage can be used for both good and bad purposes.

Rock dives into his own experience with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, and how he felt disrespected by their refusal to speak out on his behalf after a controversial incident from his past. But he doesn’t stop there, as he also brings up other examples of selective outrage within the Black community. As viewers watch this special, they are bound to find themselves shaking their heads in agreement at some of Rock’s most scathing lines. The lines from the special were especially provocative.

Laugh neon sign Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Some have taken to social media and voiced outrage over this use of comedy’ hidden attacks on the African American community. Twitter user @Kyla_Lacey voiced the opinion “ Chris Rock makes comedy for white people who have a Black friend.” Some of the audience seemed to sink as the “comedian” went through his over-the-top attacks on African American women and the African-American transgender community.

TYE of @WhosTYE on Twitter made a valid point like many others, he says “ Chris Rock said “you don’t fight in front of white people”, but had no issue calling a black woman a b*tch in front of white people, negatively commenting on black women’s hair in front of white people, or letting white people use the N-word around him smh yo”. So I would say the entire special was fighting in front of white people just not in a physical sense. But is Chris Rock a hypocrite? Or is he simply trying to draw attention to an issue that should be discussed more openly?

Question mark Photo by Emily Morter on Unsplash

However, it can be something to respect his use of simplistic language to his preferred audience. His words will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come and make us think about our selective outrage.

When I viewed this special I wasn’t sure if I was watching a comedian or an old-school guy that is continuously criticizing the African American community for evolving in a way that he and many others don’t like simply because they disagree. It seemed as if he was calling the community weak and people laughed. It was weird, Right? He was trying to explore the current state of the African American community and answer whether or not his comedic approach will help or hurt the community’s mental health crisis. We will see in the future to come which is true.