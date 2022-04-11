Poughkeepsie, NY

Victorian gentleman seen all throughout HV

Voice of Reason

Well dressed and walking everywhere yet never around when we would like and always around when we least expect it

Have you heard?
Did you see?
Walking all about....?
From here to there?
What's his name?
Who is he?
Where does he shop?
What does he buy?
How tall?
How old?
Who?
What?
Where?
And when???

Yes indeed....From hyde park to route 9, from cemeteries to local shops, almost everyone has seen this young man walking or in some cases biking all over the Hudson Valley.

From what I have heard he always wears Victorian style clothing, and is well mannered, never objecting a complement,r even a honk from a passing car, often tipping his top hat or giving a simple hello and a smile...

Some people hope to run Into him at some point...

Other People are asking about this young man on Facebook posts...

He seems to have captured the attention of many yet many also do not know his name...

To those who have seen him he has many different nicknames
Abe lincon
Charels Dickens
The gentleman
Or even simply that guy in the top hat 🎩

Oh well... regardless of what you may know him as, or what others may call him, he is a wonderful addition to this already beautiful town, and seems to offer a touch of elegance wherever he is seen and never seems to be without energy, and one thing is for sure

Even if you dislike Victorian style
You have to admire his originality

Walk on good sir
Walk on

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCGGX_0f3s60ro00
The poughkeepsie gentlemanVoice of reason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p67f2_0f3s60ro00
The poughkeepsie gentlemanVoice of reason

