«America is on the side of Ukraine»: Pelosi after meeting with Zelensky in Kiev

VNK News

Nancy Pelosi and Vladimir Zelensky

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, after a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, said that America stands on the side of Ukraine, CNN writes.

"America stands on the side of Ukraine, we stand on the side of Ukraine to victory and we stand on the side of NATO," Pelosi told reporters in Rzeszow, Poland, after leaving Ukraine.

Pelosi said that she had discussed humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine with Zelensky.

She said it was a "great honor" for her to meet Zelensky and "convey to him a message of unity from the US Congress and words of gratitude."

"We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom, that we're on a frontier of freedom and that your fight is a fight for everyone," Pelosi said to Zelensky in the clip. "And so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."

Pelosi became the highest representative of the United States to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Zelensky earlier expressed gratitude to the United States and personally to Nancy Pelosi for efforts to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“Very important signals given today by the United States and President Biden. These are recent powerful steps for the defense and financial support of Ukraine, as well as decisions on lend-lease, we are grateful for this,” Zelensky said.

The President also awarded the Speaker of the Chamber with the Order of Princess Olga for a significant personal contribution to strengthening Ukrainian-American interstate cooperation, and support for a sovereign, independent, and democratic Ukraine.

Source: vnknews.com

