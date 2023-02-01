Sierra Nevada snowpack hits highest level in nearly 30 years

January 21, 2023 near Kirkwood, California Photo by Mario Tama

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.

The snowpack was 208% of its historical average for this time of year on Tuesday, a day ahead of the high-profile Feb. 1 snow survey that state officials planned to take near Highway 50 by Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort with TV cameras in tow. The last time there was as much snow, 28 years ago, on Feb. 1, 1995, it was 207% of normal.

In a few places, like Highland Meadow in Alpine County, the snowpack is the largest in recorded history.

It melts in late spring and early summer. Billions of gallons pour down more than a dozen Sierra rivers like the Merced, the Tuolumne, the American, and the Feather. The water is caught in major reservoirs. It also recharges underground aquifers and provides food and habitat for fish and wildlife.

The January storms caused serious flooding around Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Merced and Santa Barbara, killing at least 22 people, and creating power outages, mudslides and other damage.

The water also began filling reservoirs across the state. The largest, 35-mile-long Shasta, near Redding, on Tuesday was 56% full, or 87% of its historic average for that date. The second largest, Oroville, in Butte County, was 65% full, or 112% of its historic average.

Many major reservoirs are certain to rise higher as snow melts in the coming months.