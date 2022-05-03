Wellness Retreats in Australia

Vivienne Tang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdEIQ_0fRagDRE00
Felipe Simo

Feeling stressed and overwhelmed with the demands of daily urban life? Here are the top 7 wellness retreats in Australia for you to rest, recharge and discover your inner self

Clean mountain air, the smell of fresh forests and stunning vistas await you at these wellness retreats in Australia. Immerse yourself in the beautiful natural surrounds of these health havens which are located in the rural areas of cities like the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Victoria and Queensland. Also, get ready to enjoy some of the best wellness treatments in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaX62_0fRagDRE00
Eden Health Retreat

1. Eden Health Retreat

Eden Health Retreat is situated deep within the stunning Gold Coast hinterland of Currumbin Valley. You can leave your daily life behind and be one with nature at this five-star luxury retreat. Before your arrival, you can have a discussion to define exactly what you want to achieve during your stay. Eden Health Retreat will work closely with you to craft a unique journey that fulfills your health and wellness goals. You will also be treated to a world class spa experience where you can lose yourself in this retreat’s amazing range of powerful healing therapies and beauty treatments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcnPt_0fRagDRE00
Samadhi Spa and Wellness Retreat

2. Samadhi Spa and Wellness Retreat

Samadhi is a private, bespoke travel experience near Melbourne. Beautiful surrounds and open rural landscapes can be found at this retreat. You can enjoy nutritious and delicious plant-based cuisine daily here. If you are looking to strengthen your immune system, build resilience and empowerment through a balanced program of health and wellness services, then Samadhi is the place for you. Samadhi’s package called the Essential Retreat includes guided meditations and one wellness session. This retreat also has six focused programs which allows you to energize, nurture, obtain wholeness, inner peace, transform or illuminate your spiritual depths. You can choose what you really need.   

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJdKW_0fRagDRE00
Elysia Wellness Retreat

3. Elysia Wellness Retreat

Elysia Wellness Retreat is ready to help you discover a new, transformative way to see life as you balance your mind, body, and spirit on your way to achieving lifelong health and wellness. As leaders in the health and wellness industry, this retreat offers all-inclusive health and wellness programs that have been developed to provide you the tools you need for lasting results. Situated in the wide-open spaces of the NSW Hunter Valley, Elysia Wellness Retreat is a place for you to take time to reset your mind and body. Carefully tailored experiences to meet a great number of personal situations or goals await you here. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yt0q8_0fRagDRE00
Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

4. Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat can be found in the beautiful Tallebudgera Valley in Queensland. Founded by fitness entrepreneur Tony de Leede and part-owned by Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, the retreat provides scenic views of the coast and surrounding valleys and a casual relaxed atmosphere. Gwinganna will soothe your soul and inspire you to live a healthier life. Your stay here encompasses organic living, spa, movement and relaxation with delectable organic cuisine and essential wellness seminars in a dedicated low-tech environment. You can meet supportive professionals here who will teach you resilience in the modern world. You can choose from a 2-Day Wellness Weekend through to the full 7-Day Detox or combine multiple retreats for an extended stay. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufvWe_0fRagDRE00
Gaia Retreat and Spa

5. Gaia Retreat and Spa

Co-founded by Olivia Newton-John, Gaia Retreat and Spa is located in the stunning Bundjalung Country hinterland of Byron Bay, the region often referred to as the healing heartland of Australia. You can immerse yourself in the beauty and healing cultures of this internationally recognized retreat. Sat on the highest point in the Shire, Gaia, meaning Spirit of Mother Earth, provides stunning views and unsurpassed natural sustainable design. This wellness haven offers eight retreat packages including four signature stays which will help you revive, renew, refresh or restore. You can also choose from Gaia’s speciality programs which cater towards unique occasions such as couple time, mother daughter retreats and timeless beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Un20V_0fRagDRE00
Billabong Retreat

6. Billabong Retreat

Awarded “NSW Best Health and Wellness Retreat”, Billabong Retreat is located in Northwest Sydney, a 45- minute drive from the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Billabong is a place where you can find peace of mind, contentment and discover inner wellness. You will be treated to daily workshops exploring how yoga practices and philosophy provide a path to freedom in your life, plus twice daily general yoga classes and meditation. You can also relax your mind and body by indulging in beauty massages, facials and reiki at Billabong’s spa. This retreat also has a far, near and mid infrared sauna available for booking treatments. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hlBo_0fRagDRE00
Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley Resort & Spa

7. Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley Resort & Spa

A 7,000-acre private conservation reserve with picturesque surroundings of NSW’s misty Blue Mountains, the Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley Resort & Spa soothes the soul on its own. But when married with top notch spa facilities, you’ll be happy to know you will feel reborn after your stay. Leave your worries behind for a few days, take a deep breath of fresh air and indulge in spa treatments, while away the time in the Japanese-style soaking tub, sauna or steam room, and take in the sweeping views of Mother Nature.

