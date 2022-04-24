Skincare for Overall Wellbeing

Vivienne Tang
Katherine Hanlon / Unsplash

To face the stresses of everyday life, we want our skincare rituals to heal beyond the surface, to nourish not just the skin but our senses as well

A relaxing bath can be a pampering ritual to cleanse and revitalize not just the body but your spirits too. Whether it is a calming balm to help quell your anxiety or an invigorating mist to lift the spirits, choosing the appropriate skincare for your needs can help to promote emotional and spiritual wellbeing. Here are seven brands that not only nurture the skin, but also soothe on an emotional level. These brands take a holistic approach to healing the body, mind and soul using aromatherapy, minerals, and gemstones.

AEOS

1. AEOS

AEOS products are made in line with its philosophy – care for the soil, feed the skin, nourish the soul. It specifically works to improve the skin by working in harmony with the natural physiology of skin. It is interesting to note that the brand does not categorize its product range into skin types. You are encouraged to take note of your skin condition and adjust the usage of AEOS accordingly. If calmness and serenity is what you seek, then its blue formulation is for you. Pink recognizes the desire to bring more kindness, caring and love into your life. And yellow appeals to you, you’re intuitively asking for more joy, happiness and self-confidence in your life. Spagyric crystal essences from ingredients such as amethyst, turquoise and emerald for blue; rose quartz, fire opal and rubellite for pink; and calcite, zincite and fire opal for yellow, are also added to help soothe away the effects of stress from your skin. Similar to its sister brand Aura-Soma, soil to skin to soul is this biodynamic skincare brand’s philosophy. With its own 500-acre sanctuary called Shire Farm, where the purest herbs and plants known to man are carefully cultivated, the earth is deeply nourished and wildlife and natural flow is abuzz with pure elation.

Subtle Energies

2. Subtle Energies

Subtle Energies was founded in 1993 by Farida Irani, who has a background in Ayurveda, clinical aromatherapy, aromatic medicine, and reflexology. The brand creates results-based aromatherapy, natural skincare and wellness solutions founded on authentic Ayurveda principles. Its product range and treatments are created with the intent to address skin and body concerns, and empower one’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. The brand’s skin care line uses Ayurveda Aromatherapy essential oils to bring positive results to the skin, body and senses. Its ‘Enhance My Yoga’ collection includes a cooling spritz and toner for balanced sleep, and to calm inflammation and the mind.

Kalmar

3. Kalmar

Creating products based on the soul states of Joy, Calm, Peace and Love, Kalmar is all about taking care of your mind, heart, body and soul. Its luxurious wellbeing products are infused with sustainably-sourced gemstone extracts and key botanical extracts; the mood-enhancing properties aim to help you create sacred rituals to rejuvenate your being, uplift your mood, and boost your energy. Kalmar’s wellness essentials have an accompanying mantra to help you reconnect with your soul. For example, its Peace Balm of Serenity comes with the mantra: “I connect to my deep self. I connect to the peace energy of Mother Earth.”

KNESKO

4. KNESKO

Developed by Reiki Master and company founder Lejla Cas, KNESKO embraces holistic elements and combines both science and spirituality, including the use of gemstones and Reiki techniques (all masks and rollers are charges with Reiki energy) to awaken the body’s chakras. Reiki addresses the body, emotions, mind, and spirit, creating therapeutic effects such as relaxation, peace, and wellbeing. Its serum-infused collagen gel masks use precious gemstones and minerals to activate the chakras and rejuvenate skin. Its proprietary GEMCLINICAL technology is designed for maximum absorption. The brand uses gemstones for its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, and the precious minerals found in crystals and gemstones also have mood-boosting and skin-regenerating properties.

Aromatherapy Associates

5. Aromatherapy Associates

In the early 1970s, Geraldine Howard and Sue Beechey, experienced first-hand the powerfully positive effects of essential oils on our physical and emotional wellbeing. Hoping to share the benefits of aromatherapy, they later founded Aromatherapy Associates, offering therapeutic-grade products and treatments. The brand creates a sensorial experience with the highest concentrations of natural ingredients so that its formulations are the gold standard of essential oil blends. Its Inner Strength Collection features pure essential oils and includes body cream, body oil, roll-on and the award-winning Inner Strength Bath & Shower Oil, touted as “coping mechanism in a bottle”. It was created by Geraldine Howard to help you feel comforted and calm.

Neal’s Yard Remedies

6. Neal’s Yard Remedies

Neal’s Yard Remedies is an award-winning brand founded by natural health advocate Romy Fraser in 1981. It is the UK’s first high-street retailer to sell certified organic essential oils. The brand’s pre-blended essential oils are developed by professional aromatherapists to help with the most common emotions and conditions. Today, the brand’s range includes everything from skincare, to bath and body care infused with essential oils and herbal extracts. You can choose your products based on your wellbeing goals, and select items from categories including Energy Boosters, Sleep Solutions, Stress Busters, etc. The brand also offers a range of treatments and therapies in store for customers who want a pampering session as well as online for those who want some self-care within the comforts of their home.

ila

7. ila

ila aims to nurture way beyond the surface of the skin. The brand strives to nourish and to deliver soul sustenance. Founder Denise Leicester hopes that those who use ila products at home start to feel a real sense of daily healing and fulfillment. Furthermore, the products are created in small batches and are infused with positive intentions or a mantra. ila products and treatments are designed to invoke biological and emotional change through touch and smell. For example, its Soul Medicine mists aims to nourish the harmony between mind and heart while its Inner Peace collection contains nurturing and nourishing ingredients such as healing minerals and essential oils to soothe troubled skin and enhance emotional wellbeing.

