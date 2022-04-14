Wellness Retreats in Thailand - The Land of Smiles

Vivienne Tang

Amatara

Now that Thailand has reopened to international travelers, are you looking for a wellness getaway in the Land of Smiles? Here are 14 wellness hotels offering retreat programs, spa treatments and more for a wellness getaway to relax and rejuvenate.

Thailand is a country that is known for its ever-expanding health and wellness tourism. The Southeast Asian nation is often dubbed Asia’s spa capital. Here are 14 wellness retreats in Thailand where you can obtain world-class treatments and be able to enjoy top-notch health facilities. Many of the destinations also incorporate local traditions and rituals into their treatments, offering a unique and memorable experience for everyone. Do not miss this golden opportunity to indulge in a relaxing and reinvigorating getaway.

Vivienne Tang

1. Kamalaya
Koh Samui

Kamalaya Koh Samui is a wellness sanctuary and spa retreat that offers holistic health treatments. If you are keen on reconnecting with your inner self and rejuvenating your mind, body and spirit surrounded by nature, then this is the place for you. You can experience Kamalaya's unique approach to wellness which combines ancient Eastern healing traditions with Western medical research in order to achieve life-enhancing results. Kamalaya offers a range of wellness programs around Detox, Resilience & Immunity, Stress & Burnout, Yoga, Emotional Balance, Embracing Change, Ideal Weight, Optimal Fitness, Wellness Sabbatical, Corporate Wellness and Sleep Enhancement retreats. A retreat here will provide you with an initial consultation to identify your goals and personalize your wellness program. You can also enjoy rooms that are designed to blend with the environment and invite nature’s healing power into its living spaces. Furthermore, Kamalaya is now offering guests the opportunity to do a Pre-Arrival Function Testing Assessment, which will offer an overview of different aspects of their health, from food intolerances and gut health to skin DNA, vitamin levels, and mineral balance.

RAKxa

2. RAKxa
Samut Prakan

Situated on the protected, jungle-clad island of Bang Krachao, across from Bangkok on the Chao Phraya River, RAKxa is only an hour’s drive from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports. At RAKxa, you can immerse yourself in a natural oasis which is peacefully isolated from the city, yet still conveniently connected. The wellness center at RAKxa is ready to provide you with specialists to guide you along on your wellness journey. Your healing experience here will begin with an intimate knowledge of the self. You can also enjoy meals specially prepared with fully organic ingredients.

Absolute Sanctuary

3. Absolute Sanctuary
Koh Samui

Absolute Sanctuary prides itself as the only wellness fitness resort in Asia. You can reconnect with yourself, recharge, revitalize and re-energize at this resort. You can enjoy Absolute Sanctuary’s crafted programs which leverage on the resort’s expertise in Pilates, yoga, core programs and healthy food programs. You will be able to choose from a whopping 22 different programs across 15 categories! This resort’s unique wellness approach blends effective exercise programs with healing emotional therapies, pampering spa treatments, Detox protocols, and wholesome cuisine. You can also choose among cosy superior rooms to spacious suites which are situated on a hill amidst lush vegetation overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

Rosewood Phuket

4. Rosewood Phuket
Phuket

Rosewood Phuket is a tropical beach hideaway at an absolutely stunning location along a 600-meter beachfront at Emerald Bay. The luxury Phuket resort showcases innovative architecture with Thai influences here and there blending organically into a lush natural landscape. Sun-weathered shores and glistening, crystalline waters complete the picture of perfection. You can enjoy some rest and relaxation with Rosewood Phuket’s retreats, including Asaya treatments, fitness classes, daily breakfast and more. This resort also features a state-of-the-art fitness center which is open 24 hours. The fitness center contains a variety of cardiovascular, strengthening and weight training equipment, as well as a separate movement studio.

5. Six Senses Yao Noi
Koh Yao Noi

Just 45 minutes from Phuket, Six Senses Yao Noi is an island resort in Thailand where you can get as close to nature as possible. You will be able to stay in villas surrounded by tropical greenery and complete with a private swimming pool for your ultimate hideaway. You can also relax and rejuvenate at the Six Senses Yao Noi Spa village which contains a Thai-inspired long house and individual treatment salas set in the tropical hillside. Your senses will be rebalanced as you are transported through memorable journeys and traditional healing practices that incorporate the elements of earth, water, fire and air.

Aman

6. Amanpuri
Phuket

Are you on the lookout for a retreat offering serenity, an idyllic white-sand beach, exceptional restaurants and a Holistic Wellness Centre? Then Amanpuri is your ideal match. You will be treated to the soundtrack of whispering coconut palms and the waves of the Andaman Sea at Aman’s first resort. Amanpuri’s villas offer complete privacy and space, with its own swimming pools and resident Thai chefs on hand to prepare delicious local cuisine. You can also enjoy tailored treatments, massages, immersions and personalized fitness programs to enhance your body and enrich your spirit at the Holistic Wellness Centre at this retreat.

Amatara

7. Amatara
Phuket

Amatara Wellness Resort offers all-inclusive wellness retreat programs. These include accommodation, healthy and nutritional food, along with personalized wellness and leisure activities. The wellness programs at this resort are performed and supervised by experienced wellness consultants and health and wellbeing professionals. The wellness offerings include, detox, yoga, weight management, spa revive, family wellness programs and so on. You can also enjoy Amatara’s suites and villas which are designed for your utmost comfort. All rooms contain private balconies offering views of the sea. Three signature restaurants in Cape Panwa will make dining at this resort a pure delight for all your senses.

Keemala

8. Keemala
Phuket

Keemala is an all-pool villa wonderland set in the rainforest of Kamala, Phuket. Get ready for an enchanting experience at this resort with offerings including spa treatments, holistic programs, gastronomic choices and magical villas. You will be able to experience all the dynamic action that Phuket has to offer as Keemala is close enough to Kamala Beach and the liveliness of Patong Beach. This resort is also far enough for you to take in and enjoy the tranquil surroundings of the rainforest and a variety of holistic activities and cuisines to aid wellbeing. You can immerse into a wonderful state of relaxation and rejuvenation here.

Six Senses

9. Six Senses Samui
Koh Samui

Six Senses Samui is a place where you can relax by a vast infinity pool and lose yourself while being treated to the sweeping views of the Gulf of Thailand. Sat on a gently sloping little headland on the northern tip of Samui, this resort features private villas blending into the landscape of natural vegetation. You can feed goats and chickens at a farm in Six Senses Samui and even collect freshly laid eggs for your breakfast. You will also be able to surrender to an indulgent treatment in an individual spa villa with unique and locally-inspired massages and other offerings.

Banyan Tree

10. Banyan Tree Phuket
Phuket

Banyan Tree Phuket is a private paradise that offers luxurious all-pool villas situated around a lagoon and engulfed by lush greenery. This resort’s luxury spa has an aura of absolute privacy and incorporates natural Thai ingredients into treatments. This is the first luxury spa in Asia to re-introduce a combination of ancient health and beauty practices passed down from generations. You can indulge your senses in three spa signature spa experiences which are Chevit, Cheva and Royal Banyan. You could also choose from the menu of spa treatments. Banyan Tree Phuket offers a unique dining experience where ingredients for meals are ethically and sustainably sourced.

COMO

11. COMO Point Yamu
Phuket

COMO Point Yamu is a resort situated at the tip of Cape Yamu facing the Andaman Sea and the dramatic limestones of Phang Nga Bay. Interior design by Italian Paola Navone offer an expression of contemporary Thai luxury, alongside a COMO Shambhala wellness retreat and two world-class restaurants for Thai and Italian cuisine. At COMO Point Yamu, you can take part in sport and exercise as an active lifestyle is encouraged here. Complimentary yoga sessions are offered six days a week while you can obtain personal instructions at a time that is suitable for you. Private fitness sessions are also available at this resort.

Thanyapura

12. Thanyapura
Phuket

Are you one of those looking for a sports and health resort that offers an active holiday destination with personalized programs from sports, fitness, nutrition and lifestyle medicine? Then you should book your ticket to Thanyapura now. This resort provides an active holiday to rebalance and recharge using sustainable and holistic practices. The rooms at Thanyapura will cater to your own active living goals as it has two wings with different atmospheres. This resort also boasts some of the most impressive sports training facilities in Asia. There is also a variety of health services, targeting lifestyle change and healthy living.

Samahita

13. Samahita
Koh Samui

Samahita has been the home of yoga, breathwork, and wellness in Thailand since 2003. This resort is dedicated to helping you increase your energy level, recover, and enhance your vitality, through yoga, fitness, and wellness, in nature, directly on the beach. You can customize your stay, on a One Rate-Any Date booking, available all year round, or join a fixed date Yoga Retreat or Yoga Training. You can have local meals which are organic with healthy oils and no sugar. You also can enjoy rooms that are set back from the main beachfront facilities and are perfect for quiet contemplation and relaxation.

Chiva-Som

14. Chiva-Som
Hua Hin

Chiva-Som is a relaxing sanctuary where enrichment thrives and can change your life. At Chiva-Som, you can choose from four new retreats that support the new normal lifestyle. The innovative programs enhance the resort’s already comprehensive retreat offerings, focusing on specific objectives from supporting the immune system and gut health to embracing nature and aging gracefully. One of the treatments called Nature’s Embrace invites you to reconnect with nature. You can meditate on a hilltop with stunning views.

