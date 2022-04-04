Wellness Retreats in Vietnam

Vivienne Tang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfSWr_0eypAlUT00
Quang Nguyen Vinh vía Pexels

Most of us are in need of a well-earned break away from the daily stresses of life. Here are 8 wellness getaways in Vietnam.

You can go on a journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation as spectacular natural settings await you. Breath-taking clifftops, azure waters, pristine beaches and tropical gardens all can be found in wellness resorts in Vietnam. These luxury retreats also offer traditional Vietnamese therapies in their wellness packages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmLqO_0eypAlUT00
TIA Wellness Resort

1. TIA Wellness Resort
Da Nang

Situated on a stunning beachfront with beautiful private pool villas, TIA Wellness Resort combines authentic wellbeing with understated luxury. TIA is ideally placed within easy reach of three World Heritage sites, just 15 minutes from Da Nang International Airport. The spa and treatment program offering is managed by Luminary Wellness, which redefines the spa experience by integrating progressive wellness into each stay. This resort will help you break free from your daily routine and explore your creative potential by leading you on a journey of self-discovery. You can learn to improve your eating habits, breathe to regulate your system and move to better manage stress. After your stay here, you can return home refreshed and renewed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YbNE_0eypAlUT00
Regent Phu Quoc

2. Regent Phu Quoc (opening in April)
Phu Quoc

Regent Phu Quoc offers locally inspired massages to help your mind and body relax. You can enjoy a variety of immersive and rejuvenating treatments at the spa in this luxury hotel. You can also visit the hotel’s rooftop and indoor or outdoor yoga pavilions to focus on your inner self. Regent Phu Quoc’s unparalleled views of sky, sand and ocean assure a heightened sense of mindfulness. You can also join the scheduled complimentary daily group practice. Besides these, private guided yoga and many unique treatments are also available with a Holistic Wellness Coach in a Personal Haven around the resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GflSa_0eypAlUT00
Luminary Wellness

3. Mekong Wellness Cruise
Can Tho – Chau Doc

Are you looking for a relaxing journey of self-discovery where you can also explore the natural wonders and cultural sights of the Mekong River as your backdrop? Then the Mekong Wellness Cruise is specifically designed for you. Designed by Luminary Wellness, this voyage will inspire your personal growth as you unearth more about yourself. You can cruise through Southeast Asia’s mightiest river onboard the Victoria Mekong Cruise, which was launched in 2019 and remains the region’s newest cruise ship. The Mekong Wellness Cruise also offers guided excursions where you can explore nature. Besides, you can attend wellness workshops with activities to improve your personal growth and discover your true self.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmzGk_0eypAlUT00
Six Senses

4. Six Senses Ninh Van Bay
Khanh Hoa

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay resort in Vietnam is set on a dramatic bay looking out to the East Vietnam Sea, so it can only be approached by water. You will be intimately at one with nature here. At this resort, you can enjoy your spacious villa with a garden terrace or sundeck, directly on the beach, over the water, between the rocks or on a mountain slope; all of which offer sweeping views of the ocean. Six Senses Spa Ninh Van Bay will treat you from top to toe. Among the offerings here are traditional Vietnamese therapies, local body treatments and yoga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZkxi_0eypAlUT00
Fusion

5. Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion
Hue

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion is situated at the source of the Alba hot spring and natural mineral drinking water, about 30km north-west of Hue city. This resort provides an exceptional wellness experience through professional services and luxury products. The valley provides an array of well-equipped rooms and bungalows of understated elegance. This resort will take you on a journey which includes a healthy body, sound mind and a peaceful spirit, using Alba natural hot spring as its core. Bathing in this thermal mineral water will aid your recovery from modern life ailments and facilitate your path to relaxation and rejuvenation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9Zab_0eypAlUT00
Aman

6. Amanoi, Vinh Hy Bay
Ninh Thuan Province

Claiming a stunning stretch of Vietnam’s coastline within Nui Chua National Park and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amanoi is a natural paradise overlooking Vinh Hy Bay. This resort’s remote location, its clifftop restaurants and pool, lakeside Aman Spa and private golden sand beach, provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor exploration, cultural immersion and tranquil relaxation. If you are seeking a holistic wellbeing experience immersed in nature, then this is the perfect place for you. Aman’s two Wellness Pool Villas combine an exceptional standard of accommodation with integrated spa and wellbeing facilities. The Forest Wellness Pool Villa draws on the healing power and sacred wisdom of trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXzB4_0eypAlUT00
Banyan Tree

7. Banyan Tree Lang Co
Thua Thien Hue

Banyan Tree Lang Co is a spectacular, multi-award winning paradise of elegant all-pool villas at the Laguna Lang Co integrated destination. The resort is situated between the blue waters of the East Sea and the Truong Son mountain range. Banyan Tree Lang Co’s spa will lead you on a journey of self-renewal in comfortable surroundings that eases natural healing. You can immerse yourself in well-curated treatments using natural ingredients and delivered by skilful spa therapists in the resort’s villa treatment rooms. With traditional remedies consisting of aromatic tropical ingredients, your senses will be revitalized by the intuitive art of touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IM48R_0eypAlUT00
Six Senses

8. Six Senses Con Dao
Con Dao

Six Senses Con Dao is the first top-rated beach resort in Vietnam’s archipelago islands. Located in a protected national and marine park, this resort is just a 45-minute flight from Ho Chi Minh City but a world away from all the hustle and bustle. Built in a relaxed residential style, and encircled by tropical gardens, Six Senses Spa Con Dao consists of five treatment rooms, an outdoor Yoga and Meditation Pavilion, a nail bar, and a coconut oil workshop studio. You can also head outside for a morning run or a few squats or stretches while enjoying the stunning views of the Lo Voi Mountain.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

An online magazine covering wellness and travel.

322 followers

More from Vivienne Tang

20 Wellness Hotel Openings in 2022

Now that the restrictions are slowly easing, your long-awaited desire for a wellness getaway can be satisfied at last. If you are unsure of where to go for a rejuvenating and reinvigorating wellness retreat, don't fret. Here are 20 of the best hotels in the world which are opening in 2022 and offering unique wellness programs. Pristine ocean fronts, panoramic views, unique cultures and wine countries await you. Start to plan your travel now as these luxury accommodations will be ready to open their doors soon to welcome you.

Read full story
1 comments

Wellness Retreats in Central America & Mexico

Central America and Mexico are no strangers to holistic healing and bespoke wellness retreats. Here are our top 12 wellness retreats in Central America and Mexico to help you plan for your next getaway vacation. Featuring ancient native sites, volcanoes, jungles, and beaches, you can experience one-of-a-kind luxury retreats and begin your healing journey in one of the most diverse areas on the planet.

Read full story
1 comments

Chi Nei Tsang - How can it help you move blocked energy?

An extremely effective abdominal detox massage that helps move stagnant energy. Chi Nei Tsang, an abdominal detox massage that originated in ancient China and literally means “working the energy of the internal organs,” is a highly effective form of holistic bodywork.

Read full story

Wellness Retreats in the United States

Combining wellness practices and traditions from old and new, various retreats offers powerful healing philosophies from across the world. For those who are looking to experience a deep connection within themselves and with the environment that surrounds them, these wellness retreats in the United States are important to consider as you book your next travel trip.

Read full story

15 Wellness Trends for 2022

As 2022 is just around the corner, we look towards what’s new in wellness. Check out our 15 wellness trends for the coming yearThe COVID-19 pandemic fueled a wellness revolution, where we have changed our understandings of wellbeing, discovering unique approaches in the absence of our normal practices. Additionally, while stuck at home, we were granted the opportunity to reflect on what was important to us, labeling 2022 as the year of “self”. Here are the 15 wellness trends for 2022 to keep an eye on.

Read full story

Medical Retreats Around the World

As all of us are becoming more aware of the need to look after our wellbeing, destination medical retreats are popping up on everyone's radar. Often set amidst stunning natural landscapes and refined properties that offer luxury, exclusivity, and privacy, these medically-minded retreats go far beyond the pampering destination spas we’ve come to know and love – though there’s plenty of that on offer, too. The focus at these retreats is on programs that draw on medical practices – both modern and ancient – to create holistic wellness from the inside out. The aim? To improve guests’ overall wellbeing, increase their vitality, and extend their longevity. Here, we check into some of the world’s best – and most effective – medical retreats.

Read full story

Spas in Asia

Think weight loss, anti-ageing and stress management, coupled with exotic locations, ancient healing traditions and attentive personal service, and you get a winning recipe to soothe mind, body and spirit. Leading the way in wellness tourism, Asia just seems to have it all. Here is a list of the top 10 spas in Asia. So leave your worries behind and start your well-being journey with one of these award-winning spas and sit back, unwind and be pampered with a vast array of rejuvenating treatments.

Read full story

Ways to Fully Relax the Mind

A super easy 30-day exercise to program your mind to be calm and at ease in stressful situations. Many of us have been feeling the stress and anxiety the current pandemic has brought forth within us. Even though we know that mental health, establishing a healthy work/life balance, and relaxation are key components of our overall happiness, many of us still struggle to actually achieve that state. We have forgotten how to rewind or relax quickly and effectively because our subconscious mind is still running the show.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons to Go on a Wellness Retreat

When was the last time, if ever, you treated your mind, body and soul to a healing holiday? And no, vacation with a jam-packed schedule that ends up being overwhelming doesn’t count. While there is no doubt about discerning urbanites enjoying all the finer things in life, there are not many of us that are good at taking time off to truly rejuvenate ourselves. While you might not be sure if you want a wellness retreat, read on why is it something you actually need.

Read full story

Amazing Bathtubs around the World

10 of the most unique and jaw-dropping bathtubs in the world to inspire wanderlusters to relax and rejuvenate. What is something that we do every day that we could enjoy a little more? With these beautiful bathtubs around the world, be ready to get inspired by some amazing accommodations that will greatly exceed your expectations. Whether you are looking for a modern design, or an outdoor wonderland, here are 10 of our favorite bathtubs.

Read full story

Results-Driven Skincare with a 3-Layering System

A favorite among Hollywood celebrities, including Madonna and Miley Cyrus, Intraceuticals offers cutting-edge technology with innovative solutions and results-driven skincare that goes beyond the surface.

Read full story

Skincare Driven by Science

Founded by a family of artisanal skincare experts in France, Biologique Recherche has become a leading name in highly effective, personalized skincare all around the world. Created by biologist and physiotherapist duo Yvan and Josette Allouche in the 1970s, Biologique Recherche is now known for its exclusive, customizable skincare and cosmetic treatments that are available at top-tier aesthetic and medical establishments in more than 80 countries. The brand stays true to its roots, though, with the Allouches’ son, Dr. Philippe Allouche still involved as its Research & Creative Director, and the lavish “Ambassade” on Paris’ Champs Élysées, which houses its spa training center.

Read full story

How to Experience the Maldives

The perfect destination for any type of holiday, the Maldives is a once-in-a-lifetime getaway experience. With vibrant sea life and immaculate beaches all around you, a trip to the Maldives is perfect for a getaway of any style. Approximately 700 kilometers from the coast of India and Sri Lanka, each of these beautiful islands provide an undisturbed atmosphere for all different kinds of travelers. Whether you are looking into a romantic honeymoon or for personal wellness, we round up 8 reasons why you may need a luxury getaway in the Maldives.

Read full story

Dream Analysis and What it Can Tell You about Your Subconscious Mind

Dream analysis is a key component in understanding our subconscious mind and discovering our infinite potential. Find out which steps you can take towards uncovering the meaning of your dreams.

Read full story

A Wellness Retreat in Sparta, Greece

One of Greece's top retreats, Euphoria Retreat offers a range of wellness programs for recovery, renewal and prevention. Euphoria Retreat, now recognized as one of the best wellness retreats in Europe, can act as a portal for meaningful change. An ancient Greek word, ‘Euphoria’ is about living in bliss, feeling balanced and healthy and well. It is for anyone wanting to step away from the technological advances of modern life and immerse themselves in a peaceful setting. The beautiful landscape of Mystras, known as the ‘the wonder of Morea’, is an important and visually stunning UNESCO World Heritage site, bringing people from all around to world to explore its lost Byzantine churches, monasteries, palaces, and ruins.

Read full story

An Underground Oasis in Busy London

The Akasha spa is an urban oasis in the heart of London, situated right underneath busy Regent Street. On a frosty day in Central London, the morning after a fresh snowfall, I entered the warming embrace of the Akasha spa, nestled peacefully under the bustling traffic of London’s Regent Street. The Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Centre can only be described as an urban spa oasis, embracing you from the city’s noisy streets into a tranquil sanctuary perfectly balanced in light, space, air and scent.

Read full story

Top Wellness Retreat in Koh Samui

Tucked away in the southeast of the island of Koh Samui, Kamalaya blends perfectly into its surroundings. The multi-award-winning holistic resort is one of Asia’s top 10 wellness retreats with the most repeat bookings. If it’s your first time, try to book at least five or seven nights if you can, since it takes one to two days before you start to relax and get used to the slower pace of life. The property is built into a steep verdant hillside on the island of Koh Samui, and guests also have access to the beach.

Read full story

Where Design Meets Luxury in the Heart of Oslo's Cultural Hub

The Thief is a 5-star waterfront hotel in the heart of Norway's capital. Located on the Tjuvholmen (Thief Islet), The Thief hotel is situated in the modern waterfront area of Oslo overlooking the picturesque Oslo fjord. The opulent rooms and suites come complete with every luxury you could wish for, an array of art and design books and comfy blankets and throws to snuggle up on an evening. The Thief is one of Norway’s most popular luxury hotels, designed by the award-winning Mellbye architects and opened in January 2013. The hotel is a creative blend of art and design in a trendy area of Oslo.

Read full story

Where to Stay on Koh Phangan When You're No Longer in Your 20s

Famous for its Full Moon party, Koh Phangan in Thailand is a favorite among partygoers. But where to stay when you've already left your backpacker days behind you. Anantara Rasananda on Koh Phangan is the ideal barefoot luxury getaway just a stone's throw from Koh Samui. Chances are that most of the resort's guests have been to the island before, possibly in their adventurous 20s for a Full Moon party. Now, a bit more settled, many return with their partner or maybe even with kids in tow, to explore this idyllic island and all the natural treasures it has to offer. The Full Moon parties are still accessible (just a 30 min car ride away) even when staying in the northern part of the island, but compared to some of the other hotels, Anantara Rasananda offers a more sophisticated and secluded destination, with a very cosy resort feel, allowing guests to relax and recharge in nature. Anantara Rasananda is a very refined version of Koh Phangan that, once visited, you will want to come back to over and over again.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy