Wellness Retreats in Vietnam

Most of us are in need of a well-earned break away from the daily stresses of life. Here are 8 wellness getaways in Vietnam.

You can go on a journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation as spectacular natural settings await you. Breath-taking clifftops, azure waters, pristine beaches and tropical gardens all can be found in wellness resorts in Vietnam. These luxury retreats also offer traditional Vietnamese therapies in their wellness packages.

1. TIA Wellness Resort

Da Nang

Situated on a stunning beachfront with beautiful private pool villas, TIA Wellness Resort combines authentic wellbeing with understated luxury. TIA is ideally placed within easy reach of three World Heritage sites, just 15 minutes from Da Nang International Airport. The spa and treatment program offering is managed by Luminary Wellness, which redefines the spa experience by integrating progressive wellness into each stay. This resort will help you break free from your daily routine and explore your creative potential by leading you on a journey of self-discovery. You can learn to improve your eating habits, breathe to regulate your system and move to better manage stress. After your stay here, you can return home refreshed and renewed.

2. Regent Phu Quoc (opening in April)

Phu Quoc

Regent Phu Quoc offers locally inspired massages to help your mind and body relax. You can enjoy a variety of immersive and rejuvenating treatments at the spa in this luxury hotel. You can also visit the hotel’s rooftop and indoor or outdoor yoga pavilions to focus on your inner self. Regent Phu Quoc’s unparalleled views of sky, sand and ocean assure a heightened sense of mindfulness. You can also join the scheduled complimentary daily group practice. Besides these, private guided yoga and many unique treatments are also available with a Holistic Wellness Coach in a Personal Haven around the resort.



3. Mekong Wellness Cruise

Can Tho – Chau Doc

Are you looking for a relaxing journey of self-discovery where you can also explore the natural wonders and cultural sights of the Mekong River as your backdrop? Then the Mekong Wellness Cruise is specifically designed for you. Designed by Luminary Wellness, this voyage will inspire your personal growth as you unearth more about yourself. You can cruise through Southeast Asia’s mightiest river onboard the Victoria Mekong Cruise, which was launched in 2019 and remains the region’s newest cruise ship. The Mekong Wellness Cruise also offers guided excursions where you can explore nature. Besides, you can attend wellness workshops with activities to improve your personal growth and discover your true self.



4. Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

Khanh Hoa

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay resort in Vietnam is set on a dramatic bay looking out to the East Vietnam Sea, so it can only be approached by water. You will be intimately at one with nature here. At this resort, you can enjoy your spacious villa with a garden terrace or sundeck, directly on the beach, over the water, between the rocks or on a mountain slope; all of which offer sweeping views of the ocean. Six Senses Spa Ninh Van Bay will treat you from top to toe. Among the offerings here are traditional Vietnamese therapies, local body treatments and yoga.

5. Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion

Hue

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion is situated at the source of the Alba hot spring and natural mineral drinking water, about 30km north-west of Hue city. This resort provides an exceptional wellness experience through professional services and luxury products. The valley provides an array of well-equipped rooms and bungalows of understated elegance. This resort will take you on a journey which includes a healthy body, sound mind and a peaceful spirit, using Alba natural hot spring as its core. Bathing in this thermal mineral water will aid your recovery from modern life ailments and facilitate your path to relaxation and rejuvenation.



6. Amanoi, Vinh Hy Bay

Ninh Thuan Province

Claiming a stunning stretch of Vietnam’s coastline within Nui Chua National Park and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amanoi is a natural paradise overlooking Vinh Hy Bay. This resort’s remote location, its clifftop restaurants and pool, lakeside Aman Spa and private golden sand beach, provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor exploration, cultural immersion and tranquil relaxation. If you are seeking a holistic wellbeing experience immersed in nature, then this is the perfect place for you. Aman’s two Wellness Pool Villas combine an exceptional standard of accommodation with integrated spa and wellbeing facilities. The Forest Wellness Pool Villa draws on the healing power and sacred wisdom of trees.



7. Banyan Tree Lang Co

Thua Thien Hue

Banyan Tree Lang Co is a spectacular, multi-award winning paradise of elegant all-pool villas at the Laguna Lang Co integrated destination. The resort is situated between the blue waters of the East Sea and the Truong Son mountain range. Banyan Tree Lang Co’s spa will lead you on a journey of self-renewal in comfortable surroundings that eases natural healing. You can immerse yourself in well-curated treatments using natural ingredients and delivered by skilful spa therapists in the resort’s villa treatment rooms. With traditional remedies consisting of aromatic tropical ingredients, your senses will be revitalized by the intuitive art of touch.



8. Six Senses Con Dao

Con Dao

Six Senses Con Dao is the first top-rated beach resort in Vietnam’s archipelago islands. Located in a protected national and marine park, this resort is just a 45-minute flight from Ho Chi Minh City but a world away from all the hustle and bustle. Built in a relaxed residential style, and encircled by tropical gardens, Six Senses Spa Con Dao consists of five treatment rooms, an outdoor Yoga and Meditation Pavilion, a nail bar, and a coconut oil workshop studio. You can also head outside for a morning run or a few squats or stretches while enjoying the stunning views of the Lo Voi Mountain.

