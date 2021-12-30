Wellness Retreats in the United States

Vivienne Tang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzIu2_0dYvzyW200
Aman

Combining wellness practices and traditions from old and new, various retreats offers powerful healing philosophies from across the world. For those who are looking to experience a deep connection within themselves and with the environment that surrounds them, these wellness retreats in the United States are important to consider as you book your next travel trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTDbI_0dYvzyW200
Shou Sugi Ban

1. Shou Sugi Ban House, The Hamptons, New York

Inspired by Japanese principles of openness and exploration, the Shou Sugi Ban House in New York offers a wonderful array of accommodations and facilities, such as a luxury spa, healing arts, programs on nutrition, fitness, and complete wellness experiences in a holistic, educational setting. Through a holistic and collaborative approach, retreats are designed around the belief that each person has a unique wellness journey, offering expansive programs: daily walks, movement and meditation classes, healing arts, signature treatments, hydrotherapy, plant-rich meals, culinary demonstrations, fireside gatherings, and so much more. Perfect for bespoke wellness experiences of all kinds, this destination is a sanctuary and oasis to the natural world around us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x4Fs_0dYvzyW200
Castle Hot Springs

2. Castle Hot Springs, Morristown, Arizona

At the base of the Bradshaw Mountains, Castle Hot Springs in Arizona is known to revive your soul using the deep rock springs that have for centuries lent their restorative properties to those that visited this natural wonder. Whether you’re looking to unwind in the hot springs or go on an adventure in the Sonoran Desert, the magical experiences at Castle Hot Springs take you on a memorable journey. Disconnect and relax with these fun, luxurious services specially designed by skilled therapists: center yourself with a splash during a session of hot springs paddle board yoga, feast upon unique dishes designed by the kitchen team that are included in your stay or soak up the therapeutic qualities due in large part to these wellness-boosting minerals contained in the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ndu2F_0dYvzyW200
Aman

3. Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah

Bringing out the best of the original “Wild West”, Amangiri blends into untouched red-rock country, where you can discover the restorative powers of meditation; or experience Yoga on the Rocks in the vast Utah desert and find inner peace through ancient spiritual teachings. Other programs such as the Grounding Journey, combine different effective treatments to help guests reconnect to the earth and renew their sense of self. Beginning with a body polish & wrap, followed by a full-body massage, and ending with a scalp treatment, your time at Amangiri will leave you in pure serenity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iezVr_0dYvzyW200
Canyon Ranch

4. Canyon Ranch, Tucson, Arizona

The first Canyon Ranch destination in Tucson, Arizona is the first-of-its-kind wellness resort that pioneered an integrative approach, drawing holistic methods, treatments, and evidence from both western and eastern philosophies to address wellbeing of mind, body, and spirit. Drawing from more than 1,500 services inspired by ancient wisdom and modern innovation, practitioners at Canyon Ranch help to individually pinpoint the answers that work best for you. Perfected over four decades, Canyon Ranch’s established complete catalog of services and treatments promises proven answers and best-fit avenues for healing and practice in the Sonoran Desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Humv4_0dYvzyW200
Cal-A-Vie Health Spa

5. Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Vista, California

Surrounding this Southern California spa resort lie sun-kissed fields, hilly terrain, and sycamore woodlands that highlight Cal-a-Vie’s honor to beauty and creating an oasis. Center yourself and bring your life into focus with specialty offerings in mindfulness. Try a gentle yoga class that allows you to balance out the body, ease your way into restful postures, experience everything from mindfulness practices to guided visualizations in the peaceful Labyrinth space, and uncover the wonder of our universe with a larger-than-life celestial experience that will leave you speechless at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa’s new observatory. At Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, packages are custom-made for the guest experience, offering a self-care hideaway that is both intimate and astonishingly gorgeous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyXcc_0dYvzyW200
Golden Door

6. Golden Door, San Marcos, California

Boasting a luxury array of 80 rejuvenating classes for your mind and body, personal training, farm-to-table meals, and a massage each day, Golden Door in California is a perfect destination for a wellness getaway. Capturing the spirit of Golden Door and true to its inspirational heritage, each room features a sliding door to the outdoors for access to the surrounding mature Japanese garden, where Zen rock gardens feed the soul and engage visitors in the richness of the garden experience. A menu of luxurious beauty and body treatments are also available in the Bathhouse, featuring exfoliating body scrubs and hydrotherapy baths to treatments customized to your skin type and concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vj6eD_0dYvzyW200
Miraval Resort and Spa

7. Miraval Resort and Spa, Tucson, Arizona

Miraval Resort and Spa in Arizona provides a wide range of casita-style rooms, suites, villas, and retreats that seamlessly blend comfort with the unrivaled beauty of the natural desert landscape. From farmers and artists to spiritual masters, Miraval’s experts reveal how age-old practices can help calm minds, enrich lives, and lead to meaningful change. Compounding the benefits of being outside in nature, the Outdoor Floating Meditation Class gently suspends you above the earth on a silk hammock and rocks you into a guided meditation, using soothing vibrations of crystal bowls. Featuring programs in yoga, Challenge Courses, beekeeping, climbing, fitness, Pilates, meditation, personalized counseling and so much more – there are so many ways to create the perfect wellness experience for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiQIS_0dYvzyW200
Lake Austin Spa Resort

8. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin, Texas

Lake Austin Spa Resort in Texas is an exclusive luxury spa resort, where casual comfort, the warmth of genuine hospitality, and indulgent treatments meet invigorating activities – highlighting a space where “wellness meets the water”. With spa treatments, healthy cuisine, calming spaces, unique activities, and private sessions, your experience is designed to balance and enhance every aspect of your wellbeing. The Lakehouse spa boasts world-class luxury spa menu, offering you a choice of more than 100 amazing treatments, drawing on both the deepest traditions and the latest trends in wellness of mind, body and spirit. Each special program is designed to effectively strengthen the bonds between loved ones — whether it be with family, friends, or your romantic partner, bringing the best out of Lake Austin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06h4S5_0dYvzyW200
The Ranch

9. The Ranch, Malibu, California

The Ranch Malibu offers award-winning, weeklong, results-oriented wellness programs aimed at improving the quality of your life by boosting your health and rebooting mind and body. The retreat offers an immersive health experience that includes weight loss and fitness programs with local plant-based meals, as well as interactive experiences that take your mind away from the stress of everyday life. Combining an intense fitness program paired with a highly structured, plant-based nutritional diet, The Ranch is an experience unlike any other holiday or spa retreat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHkXK_0dYvzyW200
Lumeria

10. Lumeria, Hawaii, USA

An educational retreat center located in Maui, Lumeria offers classes and programs in yoga, meditation, healing arts, dance, movement, metaphysical studies, and horticulture. Its compound, which was originally built in 1910, has been extensively renovated and redesigned to meet the growing needs of today’s retreat-goers seeking alternative and experiential learning. The Wooden Crate restaurant serves up hearty and nourishing farm-to-table meals, and The Wellness Spa offers massage, healing arts and transformational bodywork.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wellness retreats# wellness# luxury travel

Comments / 0

Published by

An online magazine covering wellness and travel.

263 followers

More from Vivienne Tang

15 Wellness Trends for 2022

As 2022 is just around the corner, we look towards what’s new in wellness. Check out our 15 wellness trends for the coming yearThe COVID-19 pandemic fueled a wellness revolution, where we have changed our understandings of wellbeing, discovering unique approaches in the absence of our normal practices. Additionally, while stuck at home, we were granted the opportunity to reflect on what was important to us, labeling 2022 as the year of “self”. Here are the 15 wellness trends for 2022 to keep an eye on.

Read full story

Medical Retreats Around the World

As all of us are becoming more aware of the need to look after our wellbeing, destination medical retreats are popping up on everyone's radar. Often set amidst stunning natural landscapes and refined properties that offer luxury, exclusivity, and privacy, these medically-minded retreats go far beyond the pampering destination spas we’ve come to know and love – though there’s plenty of that on offer, too. The focus at these retreats is on programs that draw on medical practices – both modern and ancient – to create holistic wellness from the inside out. The aim? To improve guests’ overall wellbeing, increase their vitality, and extend their longevity. Here, we check into some of the world’s best – and most effective – medical retreats.

Read full story

Spas in Asia

Think weight loss, anti-ageing and stress management, coupled with exotic locations, ancient healing traditions and attentive personal service, and you get a winning recipe to soothe mind, body and spirit. Leading the way in wellness tourism, Asia just seems to have it all. Here is a list of the top 10 spas in Asia. So leave your worries behind and start your well-being journey with one of these award-winning spas and sit back, unwind and be pampered with a vast array of rejuvenating treatments.

Read full story

Ways to Fully Relax the Mind

A super easy 30-day exercise to program your mind to be calm and at ease in stressful situations. Many of us have been feeling the stress and anxiety the current pandemic has brought forth within us. Even though we know that mental health, establishing a healthy work/life balance, and relaxation are key components of our overall happiness, many of us still struggle to actually achieve that state. We have forgotten how to rewind or relax quickly and effectively because our subconscious mind is still running the show.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons to Go on a Wellness Retreat

When was the last time, if ever, you treated your mind, body and soul to a healing holiday? And no, vacation with a jam-packed schedule that ends up being overwhelming doesn’t count. While there is no doubt about discerning urbanites enjoying all the finer things in life, there are not many of us that are good at taking time off to truly rejuvenate ourselves. While you might not be sure if you want a wellness retreat, read on why is it something you actually need.

Read full story

Amazing Bathtubs around the World

10 of the most unique and jaw-dropping bathtubs in the world to inspire wanderlusters to relax and rejuvenate. What is something that we do every day that we could enjoy a little more? With these beautiful bathtubs around the world, be ready to get inspired by some amazing accommodations that will greatly exceed your expectations. Whether you are looking for a modern design, or an outdoor wonderland, here are 10 of our favorite bathtubs.

Read full story

Results-Driven Skincare with a 3-Layering System

A favorite among Hollywood celebrities, including Madonna and Miley Cyrus, Intraceuticals offers cutting-edge technology with innovative solutions and results-driven skincare that goes beyond the surface.

Read full story

Skincare Driven by Science

Founded by a family of artisanal skincare experts in France, Biologique Recherche has become a leading name in highly effective, personalized skincare all around the world. Created by biologist and physiotherapist duo Yvan and Josette Allouche in the 1970s, Biologique Recherche is now known for its exclusive, customizable skincare and cosmetic treatments that are available at top-tier aesthetic and medical establishments in more than 80 countries. The brand stays true to its roots, though, with the Allouches’ son, Dr. Philippe Allouche still involved as its Research & Creative Director, and the lavish “Ambassade” on Paris’ Champs Élysées, which houses its spa training center.

Read full story

How to Experience the Maldives

The perfect destination for any type of holiday, the Maldives is a once-in-a-lifetime getaway experience. With vibrant sea life and immaculate beaches all around you, a trip to the Maldives is perfect for a getaway of any style. Approximately 700 kilometers from the coast of India and Sri Lanka, each of these beautiful islands provide an undisturbed atmosphere for all different kinds of travelers. Whether you are looking into a romantic honeymoon or for personal wellness, we round up 8 reasons why you may need a luxury getaway in the Maldives.

Read full story

Dream Analysis and What it Can Tell You about Your Subconscious Mind

Dream analysis is a key component in understanding our subconscious mind and discovering our infinite potential. Find out which steps you can take towards uncovering the meaning of your dreams.

Read full story

A Wellness Retreat in Sparta, Greece

One of Greece's top retreats, Euphoria Retreat offers a range of wellness programs for recovery, renewal and prevention. Euphoria Retreat, now recognized as one of the best wellness retreats in Europe, can act as a portal for meaningful change. An ancient Greek word, ‘Euphoria’ is about living in bliss, feeling balanced and healthy and well. It is for anyone wanting to step away from the technological advances of modern life and immerse themselves in a peaceful setting. The beautiful landscape of Mystras, known as the ‘the wonder of Morea’, is an important and visually stunning UNESCO World Heritage site, bringing people from all around to world to explore its lost Byzantine churches, monasteries, palaces, and ruins.

Read full story

An Underground Oasis in Busy London

The Akasha spa is an urban oasis in the heart of London, situated right underneath busy Regent Street. On a frosty day in Central London, the morning after a fresh snowfall, I entered the warming embrace of the Akasha spa, nestled peacefully under the bustling traffic of London’s Regent Street. The Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Centre can only be described as an urban spa oasis, embracing you from the city’s noisy streets into a tranquil sanctuary perfectly balanced in light, space, air and scent.

Read full story

Top Wellness Retreat in Koh Samui

Tucked away in the southeast of the island of Koh Samui, Kamalaya blends perfectly into its surroundings. The multi-award-winning holistic resort is one of Asia’s top 10 wellness retreats with the most repeat bookings. If it’s your first time, try to book at least five or seven nights if you can, since it takes one to two days before you start to relax and get used to the slower pace of life. The property is built into a steep verdant hillside on the island of Koh Samui, and guests also have access to the beach.

Read full story

Where Design Meets Luxury in the Heart of Oslo's Cultural Hub

The Thief is a 5-star waterfront hotel in the heart of Norway's capital. Located on the Tjuvholmen (Thief Islet), The Thief hotel is situated in the modern waterfront area of Oslo overlooking the picturesque Oslo fjord. The opulent rooms and suites come complete with every luxury you could wish for, an array of art and design books and comfy blankets and throws to snuggle up on an evening. The Thief is one of Norway’s most popular luxury hotels, designed by the award-winning Mellbye architects and opened in January 2013. The hotel is a creative blend of art and design in a trendy area of Oslo.

Read full story

Where to Stay on Koh Phangan When You're No Longer in Your 20s

Famous for its Full Moon party, Koh Phangan in Thailand is a favorite among partygoers. But where to stay when you've already left your backpacker days behind you. Anantara Rasananda on Koh Phangan is the ideal barefoot luxury getaway just a stone's throw from Koh Samui. Chances are that most of the resort's guests have been to the island before, possibly in their adventurous 20s for a Full Moon party. Now, a bit more settled, many return with their partner or maybe even with kids in tow, to explore this idyllic island and all the natural treasures it has to offer. The Full Moon parties are still accessible (just a 30 min car ride away) even when staying in the northern part of the island, but compared to some of the other hotels, Anantara Rasananda offers a more sophisticated and secluded destination, with a very cosy resort feel, allowing guests to relax and recharge in nature. Anantara Rasananda is a very refined version of Koh Phangan that, once visited, you will want to come back to over and over again.

Read full story

How Jason Wersland Created the Theragun and Turned it into a Mega Brand

What started as a simple massage device has now turned into a full-blown wellness brand that empowers people around the world to take control of their wellbeing. The Therabody story began in 2009 when Founder and Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jason Wersland experienced a traumatic motorcycle accident and searched for a solution to relieve his debilitating pain. When his doctors advised him to alleviate his pain with prescription medicine, he used his expertise as a medical professional and designed a makeshift device out of a power tool in his garage to ease his discomfort. That invention became the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun, which now has four generations of the device on the market, and an ecosystem of solutions that help people perform better, recover faster, and manage pain as an alternative to traditional medicine. More than a decade and countless prototypes later, Dr. Wersland turned Therabody into a thriving company that pairs pioneering technology with detailed educational tools to make wellness accessible to everybody.

Read full story

Amsterdam's #1 Luxury Hotel

The No. 1 luxury hotel in Holland, the Conservatorium Hotel is situated in the cultural and architectural hub of the Museum District. Located on the Van Baerlestraat in the Museumplein District, right in the heart of Amsterdam, the Conservatorium Hotel is a mix of 19th century history and 21st century architecture. The building was originally designed by the Dutch architect Daniel Knuttel as a bank and sparked the regeneration of the Museum Quarter at the end of the 19th century. When the bank had to relocate, the building was abandoned and after lying empty for five years, it became the home of the Sweelinck Conservatorium, consisting of three musical institutes.

Read full story

A Brand New Wellness Retreat in Bali

A sanctuary on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia takes mindful travelers on genuine, transformative wellness journeys that recharge and rejuvenate on every level. Located in Uluwatu on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia in Bali is perfectly positioned for holistic wellbeing retreats, just a stone’s throw from Thomas Beach. Offering unpretentious luxury that combines cultural influences, a peaceful ambiance, and unobtrusive service with effective activities and carefully honed knowledge, the property gives guests the chance to tap into their full potential and inherent capabilities. All without the pressures and judgments that can block real progress. At the heart of each retreat here are time-honored practices that are known for their efficacy, including breathwork.

Read full story

A Guide to Massages

Do you sometimes wonder which type of massage you should get for your sore back, a stiff neck, water retention or a cold that you’re trying to get over? We round up 11 of the most popular massage styles to guide you on your spa journey.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy