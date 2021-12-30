Aman

Combining wellness practices and traditions from old and new, various retreats offers powerful healing philosophies from across the world. For those who are looking to experience a deep connection within themselves and with the environment that surrounds them, these wellness retreats in the United States are important to consider as you book your next travel trip.

1. Shou Sugi Ban House, The Hamptons, New York

Inspired by Japanese principles of openness and exploration, the Shou Sugi Ban House in New York offers a wonderful array of accommodations and facilities, such as a luxury spa, healing arts, programs on nutrition, fitness, and complete wellness experiences in a holistic, educational setting. Through a holistic and collaborative approach, retreats are designed around the belief that each person has a unique wellness journey, offering expansive programs: daily walks, movement and meditation classes, healing arts, signature treatments, hydrotherapy, plant-rich meals, culinary demonstrations, fireside gatherings, and so much more. Perfect for bespoke wellness experiences of all kinds, this destination is a sanctuary and oasis to the natural world around us.

2. Castle Hot Springs, Morristown, Arizona

At the base of the Bradshaw Mountains, Castle Hot Springs in Arizona is known to revive your soul using the deep rock springs that have for centuries lent their restorative properties to those that visited this natural wonder. Whether you’re looking to unwind in the hot springs or go on an adventure in the Sonoran Desert, the magical experiences at Castle Hot Springs take you on a memorable journey. Disconnect and relax with these fun, luxurious services specially designed by skilled therapists: center yourself with a splash during a session of hot springs paddle board yoga, feast upon unique dishes designed by the kitchen team that are included in your stay or soak up the therapeutic qualities due in large part to these wellness-boosting minerals contained in the water.



3. Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah

Bringing out the best of the original “Wild West”, Amangiri blends into untouched red-rock country, where you can discover the restorative powers of meditation; or experience Yoga on the Rocks in the vast Utah desert and find inner peace through ancient spiritual teachings. Other programs such as the Grounding Journey, combine different effective treatments to help guests reconnect to the earth and renew their sense of self. Beginning with a body polish & wrap, followed by a full-body massage, and ending with a scalp treatment, your time at Amangiri will leave you in pure serenity.



4. Canyon Ranch, Tucson, Arizona

The first Canyon Ranch destination in Tucson, Arizona is the first-of-its-kind wellness resort that pioneered an integrative approach, drawing holistic methods, treatments, and evidence from both western and eastern philosophies to address wellbeing of mind, body, and spirit. Drawing from more than 1,500 services inspired by ancient wisdom and modern innovation, practitioners at Canyon Ranch help to individually pinpoint the answers that work best for you. Perfected over four decades, Canyon Ranch’s established complete catalog of services and treatments promises proven answers and best-fit avenues for healing and practice in the Sonoran Desert.



5. Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Vista, California

Surrounding this Southern California spa resort lie sun-kissed fields, hilly terrain, and sycamore woodlands that highlight Cal-a-Vie’s honor to beauty and creating an oasis. Center yourself and bring your life into focus with specialty offerings in mindfulness. Try a gentle yoga class that allows you to balance out the body, ease your way into restful postures, experience everything from mindfulness practices to guided visualizations in the peaceful Labyrinth space, and uncover the wonder of our universe with a larger-than-life celestial experience that will leave you speechless at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa’s new observatory. At Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, packages are custom-made for the guest experience, offering a self-care hideaway that is both intimate and astonishingly gorgeous.



6. Golden Door, San Marcos, California

Boasting a luxury array of 80 rejuvenating classes for your mind and body, personal training, farm-to-table meals, and a massage each day, Golden Door in California is a perfect destination for a wellness getaway. Capturing the spirit of Golden Door and true to its inspirational heritage, each room features a sliding door to the outdoors for access to the surrounding mature Japanese garden, where Zen rock gardens feed the soul and engage visitors in the richness of the garden experience. A menu of luxurious beauty and body treatments are also available in the Bathhouse, featuring exfoliating body scrubs and hydrotherapy baths to treatments customized to your skin type and concerns.

7. Miraval Resort and Spa, Tucson, Arizona

Miraval Resort and Spa in Arizona provides a wide range of casita-style rooms, suites, villas, and retreats that seamlessly blend comfort with the unrivaled beauty of the natural desert landscape. From farmers and artists to spiritual masters, Miraval’s experts reveal how age-old practices can help calm minds, enrich lives, and lead to meaningful change. Compounding the benefits of being outside in nature, the Outdoor Floating Meditation Class gently suspends you above the earth on a silk hammock and rocks you into a guided meditation, using soothing vibrations of crystal bowls. Featuring programs in yoga, Challenge Courses, beekeeping, climbing, fitness, Pilates, meditation, personalized counseling and so much more – there are so many ways to create the perfect wellness experience for you.



8. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin, Texas

Lake Austin Spa Resort in Texas is an exclusive luxury spa resort, where casual comfort, the warmth of genuine hospitality, and indulgent treatments meet invigorating activities – highlighting a space where “wellness meets the water”. With spa treatments, healthy cuisine, calming spaces, unique activities, and private sessions, your experience is designed to balance and enhance every aspect of your wellbeing. The Lakehouse spa boasts world-class luxury spa menu, offering you a choice of more than 100 amazing treatments, drawing on both the deepest traditions and the latest trends in wellness of mind, body and spirit. Each special program is designed to effectively strengthen the bonds between loved ones — whether it be with family, friends, or your romantic partner, bringing the best out of Lake Austin.



9. The Ranch, Malibu, California

The Ranch Malibu offers award-winning, weeklong, results-oriented wellness programs aimed at improving the quality of your life by boosting your health and rebooting mind and body. The retreat offers an immersive health experience that includes weight loss and fitness programs with local plant-based meals, as well as interactive experiences that take your mind away from the stress of everyday life. Combining an intense fitness program paired with a highly structured, plant-based nutritional diet, The Ranch is an experience unlike any other holiday or spa retreat.



10. Lumeria, Hawaii, USA

An educational retreat center located in Maui, Lumeria offers classes and programs in yoga, meditation, healing arts, dance, movement, metaphysical studies, and horticulture. Its compound, which was originally built in 1910, has been extensively renovated and redesigned to meet the growing needs of today’s retreat-goers seeking alternative and experiential learning. The Wooden Crate restaurant serves up hearty and nourishing farm-to-table meals, and The Wellness Spa offers massage, healing arts and transformational bodywork.

