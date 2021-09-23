How to Experience the Maldives

Vivienne Tang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzWq5_0c0J0G1k00
Gili Lankanfushi

The perfect destination for any type of holiday, the Maldives is a once-in-a-lifetime getaway experience

With vibrant sea life and immaculate beaches all around you, a trip to the Maldives is perfect for a getaway of any style. Approximately 700 kilometers from the coast of India and Sri Lanka, each of these beautiful islands provide an undisturbed atmosphere for all different kinds of travelers. Whether you are looking into a romantic honeymoon or for personal wellness, we round up 8 reasons why you may need a luxury getaway in the Maldives.

WELLNESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUwOI_0c0J0G1k00
Gili Lankanfushi

Gili Lankanfushi

Guests are introduced to the natural beauty of the Maldives. Overwater villas create a sophisticated and intimate ambiance where guests can feel truly at home at Gili Lankanfushi. The resort champions that wellbeing and balance in body and soul is central to its ethos. Gili Lankanfushi is also home to the incredible Meera Spa, “By the Sea” dining, other interesting activities and excursions such as playing tennis with a pro or watersports, guided journeys of dedicated self-care and holistic healing programs, a series of wellness sessions, and guest experience hosts who are known as Mr. Fridays. Gili Lankanfushi is one of the Maldives’ best-loved resorts, with an aim to revitalize the body, awaken the senses, and restore inner peace and clarity – making this a perfect location to reset, rebalance, and live well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HmCs_0c0J0G1k00
Joali Being

Joali Being

Opening later this year, Joali Being is touted to be the first nature immersive wellbeing retreat island experience, offering each guest a personalized program, fusing both traditional and modern methods to illuminate a path to transcendence, self-discovery, and renewal. The Joali Being retreat will offer some of the finest wellbeing facilities and unique transformational spaces, offering hydrotherapy, movement, and sound healing experiences. Even food and drink options will be expertly curated with the help of the retreat’s nutritionists, offering a selection of flavors and cuisines, with healthy yet indulgent dining options.

BEAUTY & REJUVENATION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPhYf_0c0J0G1k00
Anantara Kihavah

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Surrounded by nothing but a turquoise lagoon, the Maldives luxury resort island of Anantara Kihavah is wonderful for a wellness retreat. Located on the Baa Atoll, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas invites guests to their own “barefoot luxury paradise”, savoring the enjoyment of space in a private pool beach villa or overwater villa. There are so many opportunities to sunbathe outside your personal villa or enjoy time in the Maldives’ only medi spa, Cocoon Medical Spa. Here you can indulge in mani-pedis, as well as a range of cutting-edge aesthetic facials, including Diamond Microdermabrasion, Platelet Rich Plasma (aka the vampire facial), Cleopatra 24-Carat Gold Facial, and Dermapen Microneedling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzLpn_0c0J0G1k00
Waldorf Astoria Maldives

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Set in a tropical paradise, the resort and the beach, reef and overwater villas span across three islands with a wealth of luxury for the ultimate rejuvenation experience. Everything at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is impressive, including the spa. Inside is a well-manicured garden leading to treatment rooms situated over the ocean with the largest glass bottom floors in the Maldives. Another first for the Maldives is its Aqua Wellness Centre with hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room and ice fountain. There is also a Wellness Concierge service, a unique consultation process to tackle your most prominent problems, whether remedied with an Office Syndrome Release Massage or a 24-Carat Gold Facial.

CONSERVATION
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmaFQ_0c0J0G1k00
Six Senses Laamu

Six Senses Laamu

Beautifully remote, Six Senses Laamu is set in a palm-fringed lagoon to fill you with wonder and fuel your wanderlust. Villas with all the creature comforts are set either on stilts over the water or on the beachfront and are moments away from the resort’s restaurants, lounges, and amazing Maldives attractions. This location is lucky to be regularly visited by reef sharks, manta rays, turtles, tropical fish, and amazing birdlife; thus, sustainability is at the heart of its aims. Six Senses Laamu even provides a Sustainability Tour to see innovation and experimentation in action at its hub for self-sufficiency and zero waste, aiming to produce more onsite and reduce emissions from long-distance transport. There are endless diving choices, surfing and dolphin adventures all year, perfectly combining conservation with entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gE5Ic_0c0J0G1k00
Soneva Fushi

Soneva Fushi Resort

Soneva Fushi Resort is a perfect location for travelers of all backgrounds, providing exclusive activities, experiences and visiting experts from Michelin-starred chefs to sporting legends and acclaimed therapists. Proudly 100% carbon neutral, Soneva is innovative and a world leader for guest experiences and sustainability. Sustainability has always been at the heart of Soneva’s ethos, from sourcing sustainable materials and pioneering “waste-to-wealth” practices, to working in partnership with our local communities, while tackling other sustainability projects such as marine-life, pest management, and private observatories.

ROMANCE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxYtK_0c0J0G1k00
Cheval Blanc Randheli

Cheval Blanc Randheli

Cheval Blanc Randheli has villas to ensure a space filled with privacy and tranquility, where time slows down, and couples can truly connect. This resort boasts an island entirely dedicated to spa rituals, wellbeing, getaways, and romance. Sparkling waters of the infinity pool, dancing shadows of rustling palms, fiery glow of the sunset, Cheval Blanc is a heavenly hideaway, ideal for honeymooners, couples and all others who wish to live like royalty during their dream holiday in the Maldives. They offer private sandbank picnics, dinners under the stars, early bird boosts or late-night cravings, and five restaurants and three bars inspired by French cuisine, making this the perfect destination for any couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlmEq_0c0J0G1k00
Taj Exotica Maldives

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives

Spread across the Emboodhu Finolhu island in the middle of one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives. Renowned for its rich flora and fauna, this tropical island, also known as the Three Coconut Isle, is situated amidst the coral reefs. Just a 15-minute speedboat ride from the airport in Malé, this resort is surrounded by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Enjoy a private dinner with your loved one in a private pavilion on the Indian Ocean with nothing but the sound of gentle waves intruding on your privacy. Gaze into each other’s eyes as the sun sets on the infinite horizon, and wait for the shimmering moon to come out while you feast on personalised dishes. If the ocean pavilion isn’t your thing, opt for another spot on the island and rest assured that the resort will make it an unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime experience.

CUISINE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOT5s_0c0J0G1k00
Amilla Maldives

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences

Timeless style, endless bliss, and catered diets – this resort is perfect for foodies and different lifestyle preferences. A champion of holistic wellness, Amilla Maldives creates customizable dishes, with a contemporary approach to nutrition. With its Wellness your Way concept guests can indulge in a celebration of vegan, paleo, keto, low lectin, and dairy-free eating lifestyles in world-class menus. Feast upon nutritious, homemade, and homegrown cuisine that will make your heart sway, revealing local culinary delights and opening doors to cultural experiences. Outside of food, discover a host of water-sports activities such as parasailing to wakeboarding or land-based games such as beach volleyball or tennis, experience special events and excursions daily, or enjoy free ice cream every day at Chill’d Café. This resort is exceptional for cuisine as you rotate between various restaurants so that you keep experiencing something new each day, knowing that all food and drinks are healthy and immunity-boosting options that are catered to you. The resort has also been making strides in its sustainability projects, including its organic garden, bottled drinking water, and its efforts to protect the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNy4P_0c0J0G1k00
Huvafen Fushi

Huvafen Fushi Maldives

At Huvafen Fushi, revive your senses with enticing aromas, unforgettable flavors, striking dining spaces, and some of the Maldives’ finest cuisines. Indulge breakfast or dinner in a private underwater dining venue for a bespoke dining experience like no other. Dine nine meters below the ocean at a romantic table positioned with uninterrupted views of the marine life, walk out to your own rock island, and dine at a table set for two, or enjoy an exclusively designed menu paired with the perfect wines at Vinum, the Maldives’ first underground wine cellar, where you can enjoy daily wine and cheese tastings that will enchant your palate. On land, try out a yoga session and enjoy a spa day, or set out for hidden islands and secluded sandbanks, stopping along the way for an impromptu picnic. There are endless food options and adventurous activities, perfectly combining entertainment with culinary delights in an intimate and awe-inspiring setting.

EXPLORATION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfy7t_0c0J0G1k00
Four Seasons Maldives

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

The Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa provides a charming garden island, surrounded by marine life, and provides a multitude of entertaining activities and excursions. Travelers can learn to surf or hone their existing skills with Tropic-surf professionals or restore your primal connection to the sea with treatments that incorporate ocean extracts, seaweed, and sea salt to bring you even closer to the ocean environment. Adventurous travelers may gather aboard Four Seasons Explorer alongside experts from The Manta Trust, where you can dive and snorkel along remote reefs, embark on the ultimate manta experience, savor sandbank barbecues, and indulge in spa treatments on uninhabited islands. Then, retire to the sleek, spacious suite cabins of the private, three-deck catamaran or reflect on the day’s adventure in your choice of delicious restaurants and bars as you prepare for a new day in the Maldives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyHEm_0c0J0G1k00
Park Hyatt Maldives

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

A luxury Maldives resort located on a private island, Park Hyatt offers guests accessibility to a variety of water-based activities including Maldives island hopping, diving, kayaking as well as adventure tours across the Equator. Enjoy a safe guided night snorkeling aquatic adventure, take a tour on Maldivian authentic culture and island formation, or sail between the stars and sky on a Dhoni, a Maldivian traditional boat. For passionate and adventurous explorers, you can learn survival skills, become a castaway for a day and tap into the true spirit of adventure with this Island Survivor Challenge. Park Hyatt offers a multitude of curated experiences making this resort a great destination for explorers of all kinds.

FAMILY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgkBR_0c0J0G1k00
Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Niyama Private Islands Maldives is unique because it provides two, separate islands where families can travel to and from. At “Play Island”, families can rush into the infinite horizon or kick things up a notch in villas set on white sands and activities tailored to adventurous families. Alternatively, at “Chill Island”, families can kick back and revel in a peaceful moment within the cocoon of Drift Spa, explore culinary heaven offshore, or lounge against the flowing ocean in an underwater playground. Niyama Private Islands’ award-winning kids’ club, Explorers, offers a wide range of activities for children from 1 – 12 years old, allowing for experiences of all kinds. Niyama’s wide presence of opportunities for travelers of all ages makes this a perfect destination for families traveling to the Maldives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6NMI_0c0J0G1k00
St Regis Maldives Vommuli

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a visionary retreat of natural beauty and unforgettable recreation, creating moments that thereafter become a treasure and every experience a new family tradition. From diving and snorkeling or speedboating and windsurfing to deep-sea fishing and glass-bottom kayak tours, the Vommuli Dive and Watersports Center is the ideal gateway to indelible recreation on, or beneath, the waves of the Indian Ocean. Engaging activities for younger guests (ages 4 to 12) await in the Children’s Club located in Vommuli House. For our older sons and daughters, Socialite welcomes guests aged 16 years and older to take part in a variety of entertainment options including table tennis, foosball, pool, and air hockey as well as video and board games. Take advantage of the Maldives resort’s kid-friendly dining outlets or simply enjoy your family’s company in the privacy of your villa.

SOLO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aOZE_0c0J0G1k00
Ritz-Carlton Maldives

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The villas at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives perfectly blend island living with modern design. Blurring the line between indoors and out, each villa offers water views, an infinity pool, a sundeck, and the attention of a personal butler. Seven restaurants and bars showcasing global cuisines and views of the Maldives, waterfront and overwater villas with private infinity pools and butler service, access to Maldives’ Fari Marina with luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment, will never leave you with a dry moment during your stay. Going alone may provide you with extra time, so be sure to check out The Ritz-Carlton Spa, as it offers nine spa treatment rooms, including a spa suite with its own relaxation lounge, salon, and boutique. The Ritz-Carlton is perfect for solo travelers as there are many excursions to remain active and entertained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vw1jc_0c0J0G1k00
COMO Maalifushi

COMO Maalifushi

COMO Maalifushi is a perfect location to stay for travelers pursuing a solo wellness retreat of a lifetime. Guests can also enjoy yoga and holistic Asian therapies at the COMO Shambhala Retreat, with the entire guest experience defined by COMO’s exacting, passionate service. This resort also provides many awesome facilities and services such as a watersports center, library, laundry, live sushi bar, and plenty more. At COMO Maalifushi, there are a multitude of opportunities to enhance the enjoyment of your quiet, undisturbed experience.

PRIVACY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TH4oE_0c0J0G1k00
Velaa Private Island

Velaa Private Island

Born from a passion for a quiet getaway, Velaa Private Island is the ultimate island escape. This private island is home to long sandy beaches facing onto perfect sunsets. A vaulted living area makes the ideal home for your most meaningful occasions, or you can indulge in the quiet spaces abound for your own private moments. Perfect for weddings, birthdays, or just because, at Velaa make the entire island your own, or book an overwater villa suspended above the lagoon. Perfect for a romantic getaway or getting away from the crowds, every moment is customized for you to ensure utmost privacy and seclusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOgi6_0c0J0G1k00
Four Seasons Maldives Voavah

Four Seasons Maldives Private Island at Voavah

Imagine retreating to a remote, natural wilderness where no one is watching, and anything is possible – at Four Seasons Maldives Voavah, flanked by immaculate beaches and crystal-clear water, all of that is more than possible. Voavah is a perfect destination to retreat, explore, connect, or celebrate however you would like, a true paradise of your own. On Voavah Summer, your private luxury yacht with a sleek exterior and handcrafted, two-cabin interior, you can embark on daily adventures through the dazzling and undisturbed water. Up to 20 people can make this spell-binding marine territory their own. Take advantage of this bountiful opportunity on your next vacation.

