A Brand New Wellness Retreat in Bali

Vivienne Tang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxvRC_0bmF2N4v00
The Asa Maia

A sanctuary on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia takes mindful travelers on genuine, transformative wellness journeys that recharge and rejuvenate on every level

Located in Uluwatu on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia in Bali is perfectly positioned for holistic wellbeing retreats, just a stone’s throw from Thomas Beach. Offering unpretentious luxury that combines cultural influences, a peaceful ambiance, and unobtrusive service with effective activities and carefully honed knowledge, the property gives guests the chance to tap into their full potential and inherent capabilities. All without the pressures and judgments that can block real progress. At the heart of each retreat here are time-honored practices that are known for their efficacy, including breathwork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XX0j3_0bmF2N4v00
The Asa Maia

“The Asa Maia started as a vision in a deep breathwork session, but my commitment to the project solidified in a hospital bed just after a lifesaving emergency surgery,” says Martha Booke, Founder of The Asa Maia. “The basic concepts are based on the tools that have changed my life and freed me of pharmaceutical medications. They are simple but effective lifestyle practices that anyone can do. The secret is consistency and remembering that you never need to start over if you stray, only start again. Little could I have imagined the relevance of a bespoke wellness retreat when the project began. Our dream is that our clients take the experience and apply it to their lives not because they have to but because they want to be reinspired.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22M1QA_0bmF2N4v00
The Asa Maia

While the property emphasizes Indonesian culture, it draws on cultures and wellness traditions from around the world to create a holistic experience. This approach extends to its name, too. “Asa” translates to “wings” in Portuguese and “hope” in Bahasa, while “Maia” has Sanskrit roots that signify “wisdom and extraordinary power.” Together, “Asa Maia” highlights the retreat’s mission to transform and ascend through connecting with an individual’s spirituality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZI9B_0bmF2N4v00
The Asa Maia

Curated Comfort

The Asa Maia is an intimate property where every aspect is designed to enhance each guest’s wellness journey. Throughout, Indonesian aesthetics are paired with antiques, original artwork, and reclaimed Belgian Bluestone, teakwood, and ironwood to create a sustainable design framework that pays homage to Indonesia’s design heritage while remaining thoroughly contemporary.

Guests stay in 10 freestanding suites, all of which are 100-year-old hand-hewn wooden Javanese homes called gladaks that were sourced in East Java and painstakingly transported and reassembled onsite to offer an authentic Indonesian experience. These century-old homes have been modernized with more windows to let in more natural light, and high-end bath fixtures, air-con, and hardwood flooring for a more modern look.

The centerpiece of The Asa Maia is the central pavilion, which houses the main aspects of the property, including its library and lounge, the spa and gym, and a yoga shala on the upper level. The pavilion also serves as an art gallery where guests can explore a curated collection of modern Indonesian art and traditional tribal works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0CgD_0bmF2N4v00
The Asa Maia

Synergistic Wellness

At The Asa Maia, wellness journeys are a 360-degree affair that touches on every aspect of mental, physical, and social wellbeing. There are therapies and activities that relax and rebalance, environmental immersions that rejuvenate with nature, nourishing meals that heal from within, and a humanist approach that offers flexible programs that accommodate each guest’s personal goals.

At the heart of its wellbeing program is conscious cuisine – that is, food that has great nutritional value and can create wellness from the inside out. The property’s outdoor restaurant specializes in Indonesian and Western cuisine presented in vegan and pescatarian dishes. All meals here are created with mostly organic vegetables and herbs from local suppliers with sustainable practices and are designed for specific nutritional purposes such as boosting concentration and energy and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZUOn_0bmF2N4v00
The Asa Maia

Guests are encouraged to balance the focus on nutrition with movement and mindfulness practices through a weekly schedule of holistic activities. All types of activities and practices are on offer, from yoga and meditation to Pilates, Indonesian martial arts, and Qi Gong; the specialty, though, is SOMA breathwork, which underpins all journeys at The Asa Maia. To encourage a bit of lighthearted fun and mingling between guests, the property also hosts daily sunset walks and biweekly movie nights.

To round out the experience, The Asa Maia Spa offers a thoughtfully curated menu of rituals that are designed to promote relaxation and emotional and spiritual healing. Under the guidance of Resident Wellness Specialists, guests can create bespoke wellness immersions that include everything from massages and body treatments to meditation and breathwork. Enhancing the rituals is a selection of heat and water facilities, including a 17-meter infinity edge saltwater pool, two stunningly designed sunken cold and hot pools, and a Himalayan Infrared sauna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpLYO_0bmF2N4v00
The Asa Maia

With a focus on wellbeing in every aspect, The Asa Maia offers uniquely transformative journeys that encourage healing on every plane – the physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional. By embarking on a wellness retreat here, guests can find balance and relaxation while also developing the tools they need to continue their wellness journey in their daily lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzMoQ_0bmF2N4v00
The Asa Maia

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

An online magazine covering wellness and travel.

259 followers

More from Vivienne Tang

Top Wellness Retreat in Koh Samui

Tucked away in the southeast of the island of Koh Samui, Kamalaya blends perfectly into its surroundings. The multi-award-winning holistic resort is one of Asia’s top 10 wellness retreats with the most repeat bookings. If it’s your first time, try to book at least five or seven nights if you can, since it takes one to two days before you start to relax and get used to the slower pace of life. The property is built into a steep verdant hillside on the island of Koh Samui, and guests also have access to the beach.

Read full story

Where Design Meets Luxury in the Heart of Oslo's Cultural Hub

The Thief is a 5-star waterfront hotel in the heart of Norway's capital. Located on the Tjuvholmen (Thief Islet), The Thief hotel is situated in the modern waterfront area of Oslo overlooking the picturesque Oslo fjord. The opulent rooms and suites come complete with every luxury you could wish for, an array of art and design books and comfy blankets and throws to snuggle up on an evening. The Thief is one of Norway’s most popular luxury hotels, designed by the award-winning Mellbye architects and opened in January 2013. The hotel is a creative blend of art and design in a trendy area of Oslo.

Read full story

Where to Stay on Koh Phangan When You're No Longer in Your 20s

Famous for its Full Moon party, Koh Phangan in Thailand is a favorite among partygoers. But where to stay when you've already left your backpacker days behind you. Anantara Rasananda on Koh Phangan is the ideal barefoot luxury getaway just a stone's throw from Koh Samui. Chances are that most of the resort's guests have been to the island before, possibly in their adventurous 20s for a Full Moon party. Now, a bit more settled, many return with their partner or maybe even with kids in tow, to explore this idyllic island and all the natural treasures it has to offer. The Full Moon parties are still accessible (just a 30 min car ride away) even when staying in the northern part of the island, but compared to some of the other hotels, Anantara Rasananda offers a more sophisticated and secluded destination, with a very cosy resort feel, allowing guests to relax and recharge in nature. Anantara Rasananda is a very refined version of Koh Phangan that, once visited, you will want to come back to over and over again.

Read full story

How Jason Wersland Created the Theragun and Turned it into a Mega Brand

What started as a simple massage device has now turned into a full-blown wellness brand that empowers people around the world to take control of their wellbeing. The Therabody story began in 2009 when Founder and Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jason Wersland experienced a traumatic motorcycle accident and searched for a solution to relieve his debilitating pain. When his doctors advised him to alleviate his pain with prescription medicine, he used his expertise as a medical professional and designed a makeshift device out of a power tool in his garage to ease his discomfort. That invention became the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun, which now has four generations of the device on the market, and an ecosystem of solutions that help people perform better, recover faster, and manage pain as an alternative to traditional medicine. More than a decade and countless prototypes later, Dr. Wersland turned Therabody into a thriving company that pairs pioneering technology with detailed educational tools to make wellness accessible to everybody.

Read full story

Amsterdam's #1 Luxury Hotel

The No. 1 luxury hotel in Holland, the Conservatorium Hotel is situated in the cultural and architectural hub of the Museum District. Located on the Van Baerlestraat in the Museumplein District, right in the heart of Amsterdam, the Conservatorium Hotel is a mix of 19th century history and 21st century architecture. The building was originally designed by the Dutch architect Daniel Knuttel as a bank and sparked the regeneration of the Museum Quarter at the end of the 19th century. When the bank had to relocate, the building was abandoned and after lying empty for five years, it became the home of the Sweelinck Conservatorium, consisting of three musical institutes.

Read full story

The Skincare Brand that is Taking the Spa World by Storm

Founded by a family of artisanal skincare experts in France, Biologique Recherche has become a leading name in highly effective, personalized skincare all around the world. Created by biologist and physiotherapist duo Yvan and Josette Allouche in the 1970s, Biologique Recherche is now known for its exclusive, customizable skincare and cosmetic treatments that are available at top-tier aesthetic and medical establishments in more than 80 countries. The brand stays true to its roots, though, with the Allouches’ son, Dr. Philippe Allouche still involved as its Research & Creative Director, and the lavish “Ambassade” on Paris’ Champs Élysées, which houses its spa training center.

Read full story

A Guide to Massages

Do you sometimes wonder which type of massage you should get for your sore back, a stiff neck, water retention or a cold that you’re trying to get over? We round up 11 of the most popular massage styles to guide you on your spa journey.

Read full story

Driven by Science: Clinically Proven, Tailored Retreats in Switzerland

Situated in the idyllic Swiss Alps, Chenot Palace Weggis focuses on scientifically-driven retreats and treatments, all of which are designed to help guests reach optimal health.

Read full story

Sleep Better - A Wellness Guide to Sleep and Why it is Important

Coupled with the inability to leave stress outside the bedroom, almost 45% of Americans are sleep deprived, according to the National Sleep Foundation. It is a no-brainer that sleep is one of the top wellness trends at the moment.

Read full story

A Transformational Retreat on the Island of the Gods

Located in an idyllic spot of Seminyak, Bali, The Place is a destination for transformation. Drawing on over two decades of experience, renowned therapist Jean-Claude Chalmet has created a hub for mental, physical, and spiritual health.

Read full story

5 Grounding Tips

One of the most important aspects of a holistic treatment is for the practitioner to assist their client in grounding them. Often, people who have experienced mental or emotional trauma, are highly stressed or do not feel safe within their environment.

Read full story

The Facials Celebrities Turn To

A favorite among Hollywood celebrities, including Madonna and Miley Cyrus, Intraceuticals offers cutting-edge technology with innovative solutions and results-driven skincare that goes beyond the surface.

Read full story

Top 8 Lightweight Moisturizers for Summer

Do you wan hydrated and nourished skin for the summer – yes! If you’re looking for fresh, clean, glowing skin, here are 8 lightweight moisturizers we insist you get a hold of this summer.

Read full story

10 Spirituality Tips

Enhancing your spirituality can help you move forward in your life. It can raise your consciousness and give you an increased sense of experience. However you might define spirituality, be it nature, religion or the connection to the universe, just spending a couple of minutes each day to enhance your spirituality will give you a sense of purpose, support you in upholding a positive attitude and allow you to feel passionate about your life and what you’re doing with it.

Read full story

What is Watsu - Water Therapy

Water lovers around the world rejoice as Water Healing gains more interest and excites curious minds beyond the spa scene. Watsu has long been hailed by wellness aficionados, but is now receiving the much-deserved street cred and becoming a household name across the globe.

Read full story

Top 10 Spas in Asia

Think weight loss, anti-ageing and stress management, coupled with exotic locations, ancient healing traditions and attentive personal service, and you get a winning recipe to soothe mind, body and spirit. Leading the way in wellness tourism, Asia just seems to have it all. Here is a list of the top 10 spas in Asia. So leave your worries behind and start your well-being journey with one of these award-winning spas and sit back, unwind and be pampered with a vast array of rejuvenating treatments.

Read full story

10 Most Amazing Bathtubs in the World

10 of the most unique and jaw-dropping bathtubs in the world to inspire wanderlusters to relax and rejuvenate. What is something that we do every day that we could enjoy a little more? With these beautiful bathtubs around the world, be ready to get inspired by some amazing accommodations that will greatly exceed your expectations. Whether you are looking for a modern design, or an outdoor wonderland, here are 10 of our favorite bathtubs.

Read full story

Wellness Retreats on the Rise

As stressed-out urbanites are struggling to find the right work – life balance, wellness travel is becoming a popular option for people to refocus and to reconnect with themselves.

Read full story

Why You Should Go on a Wellness Retreat

When was the last time, if ever, you treated your mind, body and soul to a healing holiday? And no, vacation with a jam-packed schedule that ends up being overwhelming doesn’t count. While there is no doubt about discerning urbanites enjoying all the finer things in life, there are not many of us that are good at taking time off to truly rejuvenate ourselves. While you might not be sure if you want a wellness retreat, read on why is it something you actually need.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy