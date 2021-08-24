The Skincare Brand that is Taking the Spa World by Storm

Biologique Recherche

Founded by a family of artisanal skincare experts in France, Biologique Recherche has become a leading name in highly effective, personalized skincare all around the world

Created by biologist and physiotherapist duo Yvan and Josette Allouche in the 1970s, Biologique Recherche is now known for its exclusive, customizable skincare and cosmetic treatments that are available at top-tier aesthetic and medical establishments in more than 80 countries. The brand stays true to its roots, though, with the Allouches’ son, Dr. Philippe Allouche still involved as its Research & Creative Director, and the lavish “Ambassade” on Paris’ Champs Élysées, which houses its spa training center.

Biologique Recherche gained prominence after launching its legendary Lotion P50 in 1970, a multifunctional product that exfoliates, cleanses, and purifies the skin. Now, the brand produces a full line of skin, body, and hair products that use a high concentration of active ingredients for maximum efficacy. “Biologique Recherche offers the combination of targeted products highly dosed with natural actives (botanical, biological, or mineral), combined with bio-engineered actives and talented hands,” says the brand’s Co-Chairmen Rupert Schmid and Pierre-Louis Delapalme. “The brand is dedicated to excellence with highly customized and results-driven treatments focused on reconditioning the skin for the best result for every Skin Instant.” The brand’s products and methodology are also inspired by the idea that everyone has different skin, and that everyone’s skin changes daily.

METHODOLOGY & TREATMENTS

To help its clients in their pursuit of exquisite skin, Biologique Recherche has spent over four decades developing a series of bespoke skincare protocols. The brand’s three-tier skincare system ensures that clients are utilizing every possible weapon in their arsenal to achieve good skin.

The skincare journey begins with an Assessment. Here, the brand’s experts conduct a comprehensive dermo-cosmetic diagnosis to analyze the client’s specific Skin Instant and decide exactly what they need. This is carried out with Biologique Recherche’s Skin Instant Lab System and a combination of visual analysis and a questionnaire.

In the Initialization step, clients begin their tailored treatment protocol to prepare the epidermis with a thorough cleansing of the skin, and the application of the brand’s iconic Lotion P50 and mask.

The final step is the Treatment. At this stage, the therapist applies a personalized combination of Biologique Recherche products that work together to recondition the epidermis and promote cellular regeneration, leaving the client’s skin radiant.

Biologique Recherche’s three-step skincare system is used in its range of specifically developed treatments, which are now available at premium spas throughout the world. Facials are, of course, the highlight, and the brand offers highly targeted rituals to rejuvenate facial skin. Among the most popular are the VIP 02 Booster Treatment which detoxes, stimulates, and reoxygenates skin tissue for radiance; the Second Peau, a world-first regenerating and lifting facial that uses an electrospun mask and 80% pharmaceutical grade hyaluronic acid; and the PIGM 400 that works on pigmentation to create an even, glowing complexion.

But, the brand also offers equally effective and targeted treatments for the body and scalp. The classic Lotion P50 is used to exfoliate and revitalize the body in the P50 “New Skin” Treatment, while the carefully calibrated Algae Slimming Treatment detoxes and purifies the skin to improve microcirculation. Similarly, scalp treatments include the Oxygenating-Fortifying Treatment, which is a five-session package that oxygenates the scalp and strengthens the hair from within, while the Sebum-Regulating Treatment cleanses and purifies the scalp to regulate sebum production and improve hair quality.

SKINCARE PRODUCTS

The final – ­and perhaps most important – element of Biologique Recherche’s offerings is its products, which range from high-octane face products to hard-working body, scalp, and hair formulas. Of the robust collection, the most legendary is the Lotion P50. “Our most famous and coveted product is the cornerstone to Biologique Recherche skincare treatments,” say Schmid and Delapalme. “All our treatments…start with the P50 ritual, which gently exfoliates the skin, regulates sebum secretion, moisturizes, and helps maintain the epidermis’ pH levels. The Lotion P50 collection is the culmination of 40 years of reflection and experience…since there are different versions…you have to take into account not only the required exfoliation level but also the level of skin vitality.” The most recent iteration of the product is the Lotion P50 PIGM 400, a highly exfoliating and brightening lotion that’s ideal for dull complexions and hyperpigmentation.

Biologique Recherche also recently debuted several new products, including very targeted formulations and one all-purpose hero oil. The Huile Fondamentale combines six botanical oils with antioxidant and regenerative properties to create a deeply nourishing and hydrating treatment for the body and hair. A lineup of three new creams has also been designed to address particular skin issues. Crème Elastine boosts hydrating and reduces fine lines and wrinkles; Crème iso-placenta is a regenerative formula that mimics the healing properties of the human placenta; while Verte Espoir A.R. is a soothing face cream that acts on broken capillaries to fight redness.

From its carefully curated skincare methodology and treatments to its robust range of highly effective products with concentrated active ingredients, Biologique Recherche continues to be at the forefront of powerful, transformative skincare.

