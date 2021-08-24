A Guide to Massages

Vivienne Tang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbRFq_0bady0xk00
Lookdiary

Do you sometimes wonder which type of massage you should get for your sore back, a stiff neck, water retention or a cold that you’re trying to get over? We round up 11 of the most popular massage styles to guide you on your spa journey

Are you overwhelmed and trying to cope with the stress in your life? Do you feel soreness, and pain, or do you have an injury? Or are you just wishing for a relaxing escape from your daily routine and are wondering what your options are? Treating yourself to a massage is often a good idea, but choosing the right type of massage and finding the right spa is not easy. We gathered the most popular types of massages along with everything you need to know about them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7ele_0bady0xk00
Destination Deluxe

1. HOT STONE MASSAGE

With the help of volcanic basalt stones that are heated to about 60° C, this technique is performed with the main goal of warming tense muscles and hence relaxing them. Depending on the patient’s needs, the stones can be placed on different places of the body, along the spine, on the chest, on the palms or on the face. This massage is based on the theory of energy flow and thermoreceptors found in the skin. Sometimes the therapist can even perform Swedish massage techniques during the process; this includes a variety of movements such as long strokes, kneading or tapping. Cold stones can also be included to calm engorged blood vessels. The list of the hot stone massage benefits is long. It has a positive effect on the limbic system and reduces nervous tension. This can be explained as a result of the body’s response to the stone’s heat. Now, imagine such a treatment in the right atmosphere, accompanied with essential oils and relaxing music – it can only soothe the soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfVje_0bady0xk00
Christin Hume

2. AROMATHERAPY MASSAGE

This technique is the perfect combination for people who enjoy relaxation, aromatic scents and essential oils altogether at the same time. This technique was first initiated by Swedish people and has become very popular worldwide given its positive properties. During the massage, the patient inhales the oils or absorbs them through the skin. This guarantees a beneficial impact on both the mind and the body thanks to the positive influence on the nervous system. This technique is also used to reduce stress and restore the body’s balance. Some of the commonly used essential oils include lavender oil for calming and soothing, rosemary oil for energizing, and tea tree oil for decongesting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQPFx_0bady0xk00
Lookdiary

3. FOOT REFLEXOLOGY MASSAGE

Again from ancient China and Egypt, this technique has been around longer than 4000 years. Reflexology is a technique that stimulates the energy flow zones throughout the whole body by stroking, massaging, or compressing receptors on the foot. Just like acupuncture, reflexology is not based on a purely scientific background, but many years of expertise and knowledge of the body’s energy. Feet are on the list of the most nerve-rich parts of the body, they have an estimated number of 200,000 exteroceptors per foot, and each area of the foot is connected to a part of the body. Thus, by practicing reflexology, we are addressing organs and regions of the body that are connected to it. The therapist might encounter abnormalities within the receptor such as pain, this usually means that the connected organ is not functioning properly. This technique helps to detect latent conditions and also stimulates the circulatory system that leads to positive effects such as the elimination of accumulated toxins, improvement of the nervous system through the greater amount of oxygen that gets into the organs, and elimination of migraine headaches, spine pain and stress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t3WJ_0bady0xk00
Lookdiary

4. BAMBOO BODY MASSAGE

Although there are more than 1,200 types of bamboo species, this technique requires the usage of warm bamboo sticks from 4 to 15 inches to massage the body. The therapist starts the massage at the feet, then moves all the way up to the neck and returns to finish again at the feet. The bamboo stimulates deep tissue, eliminating accumulated tension and relaxing the patient’s muscles. Not only this, the massage also stimulates blood and lymph circulation, removes toxins that are the reason behind cellulite and relieves the body from fatigue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpmpZ_0bady0xk00
Lookdiary

5. LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE MASSAGE

This technique is a very gentle massage that is performed by applying the right amount of pressure and/or brushing techniques to encourage the movement of lymph fluids to circulate throughout the body. By repeating the movements of this massage, it warms the limbs and gets the blood flowing. The lymphatic drainage massage has a long list of positive outcomes. The first one is the fact that it reduces water retention. Furthermore, it eliminates swellings and shortens recovery time of bruises on the body, while removing unnecessary metabolic waste. It is also important to highlight that this treatment is highly popular among people who are seeking weight loss because the massage helps to accelerate the metabolism and therefore assisting the slimming process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msgTq_0bady0xk00
Lookdiary

6. LYMPHATIC FACIAL MASSAGE

This technique is a special type of massage that is mainly designed to stimulate the lymphatic system by applying gentle brushing motions on the face. This kind of massage is highly recommended to people with oily skin and to people who have acne. The whole process starts with a deep cleaning of the face to remove all the toxins and dirt from the upper layer of the skin, then the patient goes through a face steaming to open the pores and optimize the cleanse. Only after these two steps the lymphatic drainage can start. The goal behind this massage is to push the lymph fluid accumulated under the skin to have a better and healthier skin appearance. When performed regularly, this massage prevents early formation of wrinkles, raises the level of facial elasticity and reduces dark circles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ75m_0bady0xk00
Destination Deluxe

7. PREGNANCY (PRENATAL) MASSAGE

While this type of massage can only be performed during the second and the third trimesters of pregnancy, it is tailored to help a woman’s body adapt to the undergoing changes of the pregnancy. Because during pregnancy, the body’s center of gravity shifts outward, and some women start to suffer from sciatic nerve pain, or back and neck pain. This massage is designed to be a moment of mental and physical rest for the mother-to-be. It also reduces the formation of varicose veins and regulates the blood pressure as well as the lymph and blood circulation. You may not be pregnant yourself, but it often makes a great gift for any momma-to-be who will be very thankful for this thoughtful present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jkNa_0bady0xk00
Toa Heftiba

8. DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE

For people suffering from chronic pain and aches, this massage is designed to specifically relieve the pain or decrease its intensity. In order to warm up the muscles and prepare them for the massage, very light pressure is applied at the beginning and is followed by techniques that are similar to the ones used in the Swedish massage. The massage protocol requires the usage of forearms, knuckles and thumbs. These techniques allow the therapist to reach and treat specific areas. The deep tissue massage will be of great help for people who suffer from muscle tension, limited mobility, postural problems and other chronic pains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIISv_0bady0xk00
Destination Deluxe

9. SHIATSU MASSAGE

In Japanese, shirefers to “fingers” and atsuto “pressure”. This technique originated from ancient Taoism and is a popular one in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). The Shiatsu technique’s main purpose is to correct the imbalances in the body. During the massage, a specific amount of pressure is applied on different points of the body with the sole purpose of promoting healthy energy flows and balancing disharmonies. Therapists who practice this type of massage are firm believers that one’s physical health is strongly linked to energy flows unbalancing the system in the body. Shiatsu’s benefits include stimulating the lymphatic and hormonal systems, soothing neck and back pain, in addition to reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciIDz_0bady0xk00
Toa Heftiba

10. TRIGGER POINT MASSAGE

This form of remedial massage therapy is performed by directly applying pressure on specific points and areas of the muscle to reduce its tension and relieve any existent pain. The trigger points, also known as the myofascial trigger points are very sensitive spots on the skeletal muscle, they are usually activated or “triggered” by muscle overuse, trauma, injury or repetitive strain. The muscles with trigger points tend to be weaker, but when they cannot perform their full range of motion, other muscles are forced to compensate and take over their function, which can lead them to develop trigger points as well if the original muscles are not treated in time. Trigger Point Massage can relieve back, neck, shoulder and knee pain, as well as headaches, and also help the person to relax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mky7y_0bady0xk00
Lookdiary

11. AQUATIC MASSAGE

The aquatic massage is getting more popular and is practiced around the globe given its long list of therapeutic benefits. Embraced by the warm water during the massage (35° C), the patient experiences a great feeling of relaxation and slow heavy breathing. The techniques that the therapist opts for include moving the patient in waves, spirals and circular movements to release emotions buried in the subconscious mind and eventually heal trauma. This massage helps to find a mental, physical and emotional balance due to the relaxing, cocooned feeling it creates for the body when surrounded by warm water. In addition to this, the aquatic massage is beneficial to the people who suffer from insomnia, migraines or back pain. Not only this, but due to its therapeutic value, this massage is also recommended for pregnant women until delivery.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

An online magazine covering wellness and travel.

258 followers

More from Vivienne Tang

Where Design Meets Luxury in the Heart of Oslo's Cultural Hub

The Thief is a 5-star waterfront hotel in the heart of Norway's capital. Located on the Tjuvholmen (Thief Islet), The Thief hotel is situated in the modern waterfront area of Oslo overlooking the picturesque Oslo fjord. The opulent rooms and suites come complete with every luxury you could wish for, an array of art and design books and comfy blankets and throws to snuggle up on an evening. The Thief is one of Norway’s most popular luxury hotels, designed by the award-winning Mellbye architects and opened in January 2013. The hotel is a creative blend of art and design in a trendy area of Oslo.

Read full story

Where to Stay on Koh Phangan When You're No Longer in Your 20s

Famous for its Full Moon party, Koh Phangan in Thailand is a favorite among partygoers. But where to stay when you've already left your backpacker days behind you. Anantara Rasananda on Koh Phangan is the ideal barefoot luxury getaway just a stone's throw from Koh Samui. Chances are that most of the resort's guests have been to the island before, possibly in their adventurous 20s for a Full Moon party. Now, a bit more settled, many return with their partner or maybe even with kids in tow, to explore this idyllic island and all the natural treasures it has to offer. The Full Moon parties are still accessible (just a 30 min car ride away) even when staying in the northern part of the island, but compared to some of the other hotels, Anantara Rasananda offers a more sophisticated and secluded destination, with a very cosy resort feel, allowing guests to relax and recharge in nature. Anantara Rasananda is a very refined version of Koh Phangan that, once visited, you will want to come back to over and over again.

Read full story

How Jason Wersland Created the Theragun and Turned it into a Mega Brand

What started as a simple massage device has now turned into a full-blown wellness brand that empowers people around the world to take control of their wellbeing. The Therabody story began in 2009 when Founder and Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jason Wersland experienced a traumatic motorcycle accident and searched for a solution to relieve his debilitating pain. When his doctors advised him to alleviate his pain with prescription medicine, he used his expertise as a medical professional and designed a makeshift device out of a power tool in his garage to ease his discomfort. That invention became the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun, which now has four generations of the device on the market, and an ecosystem of solutions that help people perform better, recover faster, and manage pain as an alternative to traditional medicine. More than a decade and countless prototypes later, Dr. Wersland turned Therabody into a thriving company that pairs pioneering technology with detailed educational tools to make wellness accessible to everybody.

Read full story

Amsterdam's #1 Luxury Hotel

The No. 1 luxury hotel in Holland, the Conservatorium Hotel is situated in the cultural and architectural hub of the Museum District. Located on the Van Baerlestraat in the Museumplein District, right in the heart of Amsterdam, the Conservatorium Hotel is a mix of 19th century history and 21st century architecture. The building was originally designed by the Dutch architect Daniel Knuttel as a bank and sparked the regeneration of the Museum Quarter at the end of the 19th century. When the bank had to relocate, the building was abandoned and after lying empty for five years, it became the home of the Sweelinck Conservatorium, consisting of three musical institutes.

Read full story

A Brand New Wellness Retreat in Bali

A sanctuary on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia takes mindful travelers on genuine, transformative wellness journeys that recharge and rejuvenate on every level. Located in Uluwatu on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia in Bali is perfectly positioned for holistic wellbeing retreats, just a stone’s throw from Thomas Beach. Offering unpretentious luxury that combines cultural influences, a peaceful ambiance, and unobtrusive service with effective activities and carefully honed knowledge, the property gives guests the chance to tap into their full potential and inherent capabilities. All without the pressures and judgments that can block real progress. At the heart of each retreat here are time-honored practices that are known for their efficacy, including breathwork.

Read full story

The Skincare Brand that is Taking the Spa World by Storm

Founded by a family of artisanal skincare experts in France, Biologique Recherche has become a leading name in highly effective, personalized skincare all around the world. Created by biologist and physiotherapist duo Yvan and Josette Allouche in the 1970s, Biologique Recherche is now known for its exclusive, customizable skincare and cosmetic treatments that are available at top-tier aesthetic and medical establishments in more than 80 countries. The brand stays true to its roots, though, with the Allouches’ son, Dr. Philippe Allouche still involved as its Research & Creative Director, and the lavish “Ambassade” on Paris’ Champs Élysées, which houses its spa training center.

Read full story

Driven by Science: Clinically Proven, Tailored Retreats in Switzerland

Situated in the idyllic Swiss Alps, Chenot Palace Weggis focuses on scientifically-driven retreats and treatments, all of which are designed to help guests reach optimal health.

Read full story

Sleep Better - A Wellness Guide to Sleep and Why it is Important

Coupled with the inability to leave stress outside the bedroom, almost 45% of Americans are sleep deprived, according to the National Sleep Foundation. It is a no-brainer that sleep is one of the top wellness trends at the moment.

Read full story

A Transformational Retreat on the Island of the Gods

Located in an idyllic spot of Seminyak, Bali, The Place is a destination for transformation. Drawing on over two decades of experience, renowned therapist Jean-Claude Chalmet has created a hub for mental, physical, and spiritual health.

Read full story

5 Grounding Tips

One of the most important aspects of a holistic treatment is for the practitioner to assist their client in grounding them. Often, people who have experienced mental or emotional trauma, are highly stressed or do not feel safe within their environment.

Read full story

The Facials Celebrities Turn To

A favorite among Hollywood celebrities, including Madonna and Miley Cyrus, Intraceuticals offers cutting-edge technology with innovative solutions and results-driven skincare that goes beyond the surface.

Read full story

Top 8 Lightweight Moisturizers for Summer

Do you wan hydrated and nourished skin for the summer – yes! If you’re looking for fresh, clean, glowing skin, here are 8 lightweight moisturizers we insist you get a hold of this summer.

Read full story

10 Spirituality Tips

Enhancing your spirituality can help you move forward in your life. It can raise your consciousness and give you an increased sense of experience. However you might define spirituality, be it nature, religion or the connection to the universe, just spending a couple of minutes each day to enhance your spirituality will give you a sense of purpose, support you in upholding a positive attitude and allow you to feel passionate about your life and what you’re doing with it.

Read full story

What is Watsu - Water Therapy

Water lovers around the world rejoice as Water Healing gains more interest and excites curious minds beyond the spa scene. Watsu has long been hailed by wellness aficionados, but is now receiving the much-deserved street cred and becoming a household name across the globe.

Read full story

Top 10 Spas in Asia

Think weight loss, anti-ageing and stress management, coupled with exotic locations, ancient healing traditions and attentive personal service, and you get a winning recipe to soothe mind, body and spirit. Leading the way in wellness tourism, Asia just seems to have it all. Here is a list of the top 10 spas in Asia. So leave your worries behind and start your well-being journey with one of these award-winning spas and sit back, unwind and be pampered with a vast array of rejuvenating treatments.

Read full story

10 Most Amazing Bathtubs in the World

10 of the most unique and jaw-dropping bathtubs in the world to inspire wanderlusters to relax and rejuvenate. What is something that we do every day that we could enjoy a little more? With these beautiful bathtubs around the world, be ready to get inspired by some amazing accommodations that will greatly exceed your expectations. Whether you are looking for a modern design, or an outdoor wonderland, here are 10 of our favorite bathtubs.

Read full story

Wellness Retreats on the Rise

As stressed-out urbanites are struggling to find the right work – life balance, wellness travel is becoming a popular option for people to refocus and to reconnect with themselves.

Read full story

Why You Should Go on a Wellness Retreat

When was the last time, if ever, you treated your mind, body and soul to a healing holiday? And no, vacation with a jam-packed schedule that ends up being overwhelming doesn’t count. While there is no doubt about discerning urbanites enjoying all the finer things in life, there are not many of us that are good at taking time off to truly rejuvenate ourselves. While you might not be sure if you want a wellness retreat, read on why is it something you actually need.

Read full story

Barefoot Luxury in the Maldives

Set on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi is a pioneer in sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives. Blending rustic design, bespoke service, and incredible natural surroundings, Gili Lankanfushi is an award-winning property, honored most recently in the 2021 Tripadvisor awards as one of Asia’s top 10 hotels and ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy