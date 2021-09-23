Amazing Bathtubs around the World

Vivienne Tang

Southern Ocean Lodge

10 of the most unique and jaw-dropping bathtubs in the world to inspire wanderlusters to relax and rejuvenate

What is something that we do every day that we could enjoy a little more? With these beautiful bathtubs around the world, be ready to get inspired by some amazing accommodations that will greatly exceed your expectations. Whether you are looking for a modern design, or an outdoor wonderland, here are 10 of our favorite bathtubs.

Conservatorium

1. Conservatorium
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Home to authentic city views, the Conservatorium lies in the middle of Amsterdam. The warm travertine stone bathroom maintains a solid stone oval bathtub, large rainfall shower, and luxurious amenities such as micro cotton towels, a built-in LCD mirror TV, among much more. A spacious bathroom with natural daylight looking down into the streets of Amsterdam, this bath maintains a one-of-a-kind and sleek design. For voyagers looking into travel, the baths at the Conservatorium are picture-perfect and Instagram worthy for your newest upcoming post, all while being placed in the best location to get involved in the city action.

Southern Ocean Lodge

2. Southern Ocean Lodge
Kingscote SA, Australia

Home to one of the world’s most loved bathtubs, The Osprey Pavilion at the Southern Ocean Lodge features a private spa which suspends into the salty ocean air (featured image). Furthermore, it features a private granite bowl, where you can look out over the horizons of rolling coastal health through the floor-to-ceiling glass, providing incredible and commanding views of the wilderness. The hand sculptured bath, heated limestone floors, deluxe rain shower, and bountiful luxurious accommodation makes this a great destination for any time of the year.

Shinta Mani Wild

3. Shinta Mani Wild
Prey Praseth Village, Cambodia

Perfectly located in the middle of the wilderness, Shinta Mani Wild provides a unique, outdoor bath experience that will bring you one step closer to nature. Perched on a 25-meter-wide boulder that disappears completely under white water, the gorgeous panoramic view of Cambodia’s natural landscape can be enjoyed while indulging in a luxurious bath. The thrill of the outdoor paradise combined with the wonderful amenities provided by Shinta Mani Wild guarantee all guests an unforgettable relaxation experience in a nature wonderland. Furthermore, Shinta Mani Wild took home “Eco-Spa of the Year” in the Destination Deluxe Awards 2019.

Sanctuary Baines' Camp

4. Sanctuary Baines’ Camp
Okavango, Botswana

The Sanctuary Baines’ Camp takes the combination of conservation and luxury to a whole new level. On a luxurious and eco-friendly camp built from cans, sit back, and enjoy your “star bath”, enjoying the enchanting sky beds from your private deck. Overlooking the Okavango Delta, listen to and see the animals that are native to Botswana while enjoying a bubble bath relaxation experience with epic, unequaled views that you will never forget. Taking a long, hot bath is a relaxing ritual, but is a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Sanctuary.

Bürgenstock

5. Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa
Obbürgen, Switzerland

For nature-lovers who like to mix rest with relaxation on any occasion, the tub at the Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa in Switzerland is the perfect place to sink into a bubble bath. Each private bathroom features a double rain-shower, uniquely designed tubs with lakeview that feature fireplaces, and gifted bath amenities upon visitation. For voyagers enjoying the landscape of Switzerland, this tub also serves as a welcome wind-down after an exhilarating day of local activities such as hiking or tobogganing. Bürgenstock’s design and accommodation easily embody the concepts of desired luxurious bath options across the world.

Fivelements Retreat Bali

6. Fivelements Retreat Bali
Bali, Indonesia

Known for their immaculate location and rejuvenating accommodation, Fivelements Retreat Bali is known for furnishing some of the best bathtubs in the world. Exceeding all expectations for nature-loving adventurers, the fragrant flower baths of Bali are colorful, refreshing, and unique, providing a surreal experience for any traveler. Perfectly placed in an outdoor location, dive into the raw elements of the Earth in your morning bath, or gaze at the night stars above in the evening. Enjoy a luxurious riverside accommodation that forever sets the bar high for all bathtubs to come.

Hotel Aire de Bardenas

7. Hotel Aire de Bardenas
Tudela, Spain

The contemporary tub at Hotel Aire de Bardenas of northern Spain is sure to capture the attention of any voyager who can appreciate architectural design. Its unique outdoor location is a welcome way to recharge, while immersed in the raw elements of a semi-desert landscape. Located in Tudela, a place of attractive cultural heritage, famous for the high-quality goods, enchanting cathedrals, tasty cuisine, and various museums, the hotel’s unique bathtub sports no roof and will give travelers the chance to sit back and stargaze in total peace after an adventurous day in town.

Huvafen Fushi

8. Huvafen Fushi
North Malé Atoll, Maldives

Located on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, the bathtub at Huvafen Fushi in the Maldives is an oasis of privacy and tranquility. The circular jet-tub bath is positioned in the center of the bungalow providing a panorama of the Indian Ocean, delivering an immaculate sight perfect for unwinding in pure serenity. Tranquil views, rain showers, separate vanity studios, and luxury bath amenities that will make your heart soar make Huvafen Fushi a prime destination for your rejuvenation desires.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

9. Six Senses Ninh Van Bay
Ninh Van, Vietnam

Known for its distinctive design and natural surroundings, the timber bathtub at the Six Senses Ninh Van Bay sits on a dramatic bay on a peninsula that overlooks the turquoise East Vietnam Sea. In every room, the in-suite bathroom features separate vanity areas and a hand-crafted wooden bathtub that are bound to exceed all expectations. To top off this serene soak, guests can spoil themselves with the delicious healthy herb dishes that champion the local flavors of Vietnam. At Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, voyagers can easily spend hours gazing at the mystic beauty of the white-sand beach and the towering mountains in the distance or sit back and listen to the gentle waves crashing against the shore below.

Vina Vik

10. Vina Vik
San Vincente, Chile

Home to one of the world’s most unique baths, Vina Vik in Chile is a must see for travelers of all kinds. The designer, Cardozo painted each bathroom to represent the image of a wine cellar. The bathroom features a luxurious hammock-shaped bathtub, where the panoramic window overlooks the magnificent setting of blue hills and mountains of the Andes. While experiencing elegant bath amenities, take in the show-stopping views of Chile that cultivate the grand reputation of the baths at Vina Vik.

