Reasons to Go on a Wellness Retreat

Amatara

When was the last time, if ever, you treated your mind, body and soul to a healing holiday? And no, vacation with a jam-packed schedule that ends up being overwhelming doesn’t count. While there is no doubt about discerning urbanites enjoying all the finer things in life, there are not many of us that are good at taking time off to truly rejuvenate ourselves. While you might not be sure if you want a wellness retreat, read on why is it something you actually need.

Reconnect with your inner self

Time-starved city dwellers are so busy spending time on basically everything else – work, friends and endless responsibilities – but ourselves. Taking a break might sound like the easiest thing to do, but the thought of resting alone at home, with our own thoughts, can be scary. That’s why a wellness retreat with professional support and guidance is important in making your self-discovery journey relaxing and transformational. At Vana, you can work on your awareness and sense of connectedness through a host of wellbeing activities and advice that is tailor-made to your needs, with a choice of 7-, 14- or 21-day experiences.

Vana

A holistic health overhaul

The most difficult thing about starting a journey towards holistic wellness is always the first step. Resistance to change is part of human nature. We all want to become a better and happier person, but it’s our mental inertia to stay the same ­– even if it means the opposite of what we really want. Therefore, rewarding yourself with a wellness retreat is the best way to step out of your comfort zone, in a completely comfortable setting. It’s said that it only takes 21 days to form a new habit. Give Soukya’s 21- or 28-day Panchakarma Program a go, for a holistic health overhaul. With the help of authentic Ayurvedic treatments that involve stimulating bowl movement, nasal cleaning and removing impurities, you will find your body completely revitalized and in a new state of health after the retreat.

Soukya

Start afresh

We all wish we could start over in life at some point, whether it’s because you’re mourning the loss of a loved one, a relationship, a job, a home, a limb, or you are simply struck with a life-changing epiphany. Choosing the right retreat for you can help you make clear and distinct changes to your life. Absolute Sanctuary's 60-Day Lifestyle Change Program intends to guide you through a process of transformation, touching the physical, emotional and spiritual realms. You will also be given practical tools in nutrition, stress management and wellness to take home, to help you maintain the momentum of change on a daily basis.

Vivienne Tang of Destination Deluxe

Fully explore your potential

Living in the 21st century where sensory stimulation is like a 24/7 buffet, it’s easy to become accustomed to distractions from the outside world, so much so that we forget about our inner world, where our true longings and capabilities reside. Therefore, it is important to take a respite from the ever-pulsating city life to calm the mind and explore our full potential. We can only see the bottom of a pond when the water is calm. In order to explore the possibilities that are open to us, we have to clear the restless chatter in our head. Free up some headspace at the serene Amatara Wellness Resort in Phuket with daily yoga practices, mindful meditation, and beneficial supplements, and leave the place with unlocked potential.

Amatara Wellness Resort

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.