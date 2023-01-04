Ingredients for The Best Apple Crisp Recipe

Fillings:

5 cups fresh apples, sliced

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

TOPPING:

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/3 cup old fashioned oats

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside.

Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

In a separate medium size bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Pour in the melted butter and stir until well coated and crumbly. Sprinkle the crumb mixture evenly over the top of the apples.

Bake in the preheated oven for 45-60 minutes until fruit is soft and the topping is golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream on top. Enjoy!

This Apple Crisp recipe is the best fall dessert! Fresh sliced apples are topped with a buttery cinnamon oat topping that tastes divine with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

Optional additions: Chopped nuts like pecans or walnuts would be a delicious addition to the topping! I didn’t add any to ours because my son has a nut allergy.