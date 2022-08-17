Los Angeles, CA

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

Vivid Snacks

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.

Los Angeles is a beautiful city with a lot of natural beauty. While it's not an earthquake-prone area, it does have its fair share of mountains and lakes. Waterfalls are no exception as you'll find plenty in the city.

It is the season for waterfalls. The weather is getting warmer and there are more places to go see the waterfalls. You can walk through beautiful forests, and dreamy beaches or just sit in your backyard and enjoy a cool breeze. But where do you find them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abNSo_0hJttYh500
Credit to balistarisland.com

Eaton Canyon Falls, Pasadena:

Eaton Canyon Falls is a popular hiking spot in Pasadena, California. The falls are located at the base of Eaton Canyon Park, where visitors can explore the natural beauty of the canyon and take in some great views.

The falls are part of Eaton Canyon Park and can be found just south of Woodson Drive on Eaton Canyon Road. The trail starts at the base of the falls and travels up steep switchbacks for about 2 miles before reaching the top.

At first glance, it may seem like there's not much to see at Eaton Canyon Falls — but that's only because you're looking for it! This is one of those places where you'll probably want to take a break from your hike to catch your breath and take in all that nature has to offer. There are plenty of benches along the way where you can sit down and relax while enjoying some great views.

Stunt High Trail to Waterfall, Calabasas:

Stunt High Trail is a beautiful hike that leads to a waterfall and rock formations. The hike begins at the trailhead for Stunt High Road in Calabasas. From there, you will begin your journey through the backcountry of Los Angeles County. After about an hour of hiking, you will reach a large campground with restrooms and picnic tables.

At this point, you can take a break from hiking and enjoy some lunch or snacks from the picnic tables before beginning your trip down Stunt High Trail again. This time, you will head down into a canyon with waterfalls on either side. You can walk around these falls for a bit before heading back up to the parking lot where your car is waiting for you!

The waterfalls are best viewed in the summer months when the water level is high enough for people to walk through them. The falls are also much more beautiful when it rains or snows because it provides additional water flow from the mountains above them.

Bridge to Nowhere, San Gabriel Mountains:

The Bridge to Nowhere is a scenic, narrow rock arch that spans the Los Angeles River. The bridge was created by Mother Nature, but it's now owned by the National Park Service and managed as part of Angelino National Forest.

The Bridge to Nowhere is located in an area known as the San Gabriel Mountains, about 60 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. It's one of the most popular hikes in Southern California, and it gets its name from the fact that it was built on an old railroad bridge that crossed over the river.

The area around the Bridge to Nowhere has been designated as a national recreation area because of its natural beauty and historical significance. The park also offers camping, picnicking, hiking trails, and other activities.

Escondido Falls, Malibu:

There are a lot of waterfalls in the Malibu area, and this one is one of the most beautiful. It's located on private property, but it's easy to access. You'll pass through some gates and then head down a steep path to reach the falls.

The waterfall is about 20 feet high, and it's surrounded by lush vegetation that makes it feel like you're in a tropical jungle. This place is truly amazing, and it's something you should check out if you're ever in the area.

The best time to visit is on a weekday morning when there aren't too many people around. It's also worth noting that you'll need to pay an admission fee to park at this location. Escondido Falls is located at 6800 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.

Sturtevant Falls Trail, Sierra Madre:

Sturtevant Falls Trail is a 1.2-mile out and back hike near the Sierra Madre that offers a stunning view of the falls, which can be seen from several different vantage points along the trail. The hike is relatively easy, with an elevation gain of around 200 feet over its length.

The trail begins at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station in the Sierra Madre and follows an old gravel road for about 0.75 miles before reaching Sturtevant Falls. The water flows down a steep canyon wall and into a large pool at the base of the falls, where it spills over into several smaller streams that flow westward into the Los Angles River.

Sturtevant Falls Trail is located just west of Foothill Boulevard and north of Sierra Highway in the Sierra Madre. The parking area is marked by signs on both sides of Foothill Blvd., but it may be difficult to find if you're not paying attention or looking carefully for them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# waterfalls near me in Los Ange# waterfall hiking# waterfalls in Los Angeles# waterfalls in los angeles cali# waterfalls in california

Comments / 7

Published by

I love writing about things that interest me like local news, food, travel, and weather. I'm always looking for new topics to cover.

Los Angeles, CA
307 followers

More from Vivid Snacks

Wilmington, NC

Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina

There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Top 3 most romantic places for couples in Los Angeles

While many people think of Los Angeles as a bustling city, it actually has a lot to offer in terms of romantic getaways. If you and your partner are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

LA foodie events you shouldn't miss

Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer

Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles

If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The most of National Night out in Los Angeles

National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday of August. This year, it falls on August 7. The event is meant to promote relationships between members of the community and police officers, as well as raise awareness about crime and safety issues.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

How to sell Your fire damaged home in California

If your home has been damaged by a fire, you may be wondering how to sell it. In California, there are a few things you need to do in order to sell your fire-damaged home. First, you will need to have the home inspected by a licensed contractor.

Read full story
Hawthorne, CA

Meet the Tesla Semi: An electric semi-truck from Tesla in California

There's a truck that Tesla just unveiled and it looks amazing. The truck is more than a large electric vehicle. It's an electric semi-truck, that is considered the first fully-electric Class 8 heavy-duty vehicle ever made. Its design was inspired by heavy-duty trucks used in industrial applications.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Six must-visit BBQ spots in L.A. for Your July weekend

In a city known for its diverse population, where even the vegan restaurants are very meat-centric, it can be hard to find a good, authentic, and most importantly, genuine BBQ joint.

Read full story

Advice for staying safe during thunderstorms in Southern California

Are you tired of being scared by the sound of thunder? How about the thunderstorm that rolls in and turns your backyard into a literal war zone? Well if you're living in Southern California, there is always a chance for some serious weather. Weather can be unpredictable, but there are some steps you can take to be as safe as possible during these infamous weather events. Here's my advice for staying safe during thunderstorms in Southern California.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How to value a home in Los Angeles

If you're trying to sell your home in Los Angeles, you may find yourself asking "How do I value my home?" If you are selling your house or condo then it's important to understand how to value your property. Perhaps you're just wondering how much money you can get for your house or wondering if it's worth selling at all. Either way, understanding the different ways a real estate agent would calculate the market value of your property will help with these decisions.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Best places to visit with kids In Los Angeles

L.A. is a diverse and exciting city, especially if you are a massive kid at heart like me (and my family). There's so much to do and see in this amazing city. But where should you go? It can be hard to decide where to visit when you're traveling with kids. That's why I've put together this list of great places to visit in Los Angeles with little ones (under 18):

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy