Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.

Los Angeles is a beautiful city with a lot of natural beauty. While it's not an earthquake-prone area, it does have its fair share of mountains and lakes. Waterfalls are no exception as you'll find plenty in the city.

It is the season for waterfalls. The weather is getting warmer and there are more places to go see the waterfalls. You can walk through beautiful forests, and dreamy beaches or just sit in your backyard and enjoy a cool breeze. But where do you find them?

Eaton Canyon Falls, Pasadena:

Eaton Canyon Falls is a popular hiking spot in Pasadena, California. The falls are located at the base of Eaton Canyon Park, where visitors can explore the natural beauty of the canyon and take in some great views.

The falls are part of Eaton Canyon Park and can be found just south of Woodson Drive on Eaton Canyon Road. The trail starts at the base of the falls and travels up steep switchbacks for about 2 miles before reaching the top.

At first glance, it may seem like there's not much to see at Eaton Canyon Falls — but that's only because you're looking for it! This is one of those places where you'll probably want to take a break from your hike to catch your breath and take in all that nature has to offer. There are plenty of benches along the way where you can sit down and relax while enjoying some great views.

Stunt High Trail to Waterfall, Calabasas:

Stunt High Trail is a beautiful hike that leads to a waterfall and rock formations. The hike begins at the trailhead for Stunt High Road in Calabasas. From there, you will begin your journey through the backcountry of Los Angeles County. After about an hour of hiking, you will reach a large campground with restrooms and picnic tables.

At this point, you can take a break from hiking and enjoy some lunch or snacks from the picnic tables before beginning your trip down Stunt High Trail again. This time, you will head down into a canyon with waterfalls on either side. You can walk around these falls for a bit before heading back up to the parking lot where your car is waiting for you!

The waterfalls are best viewed in the summer months when the water level is high enough for people to walk through them. The falls are also much more beautiful when it rains or snows because it provides additional water flow from the mountains above them.

Bridge to Nowhere, San Gabriel Mountains:

The Bridge to Nowhere is a scenic, narrow rock arch that spans the Los Angeles River. The bridge was created by Mother Nature, but it's now owned by the National Park Service and managed as part of Angelino National Forest.

The Bridge to Nowhere is located in an area known as the San Gabriel Mountains, about 60 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. It's one of the most popular hikes in Southern California, and it gets its name from the fact that it was built on an old railroad bridge that crossed over the river.

The area around the Bridge to Nowhere has been designated as a national recreation area because of its natural beauty and historical significance. The park also offers camping, picnicking, hiking trails, and other activities.

Escondido Falls, Malibu:

There are a lot of waterfalls in the Malibu area, and this one is one of the most beautiful. It's located on private property, but it's easy to access. You'll pass through some gates and then head down a steep path to reach the falls.

The waterfall is about 20 feet high, and it's surrounded by lush vegetation that makes it feel like you're in a tropical jungle. This place is truly amazing, and it's something you should check out if you're ever in the area.

The best time to visit is on a weekday morning when there aren't too many people around. It's also worth noting that you'll need to pay an admission fee to park at this location. Escondido Falls is located at 6800 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.

Sturtevant Falls Trail, Sierra Madre:

Sturtevant Falls Trail is a 1.2-mile out and back hike near the Sierra Madre that offers a stunning view of the falls, which can be seen from several different vantage points along the trail. The hike is relatively easy, with an elevation gain of around 200 feet over its length.

The trail begins at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station in the Sierra Madre and follows an old gravel road for about 0.75 miles before reaching Sturtevant Falls. The water flows down a steep canyon wall and into a large pool at the base of the falls, where it spills over into several smaller streams that flow westward into the Los Angles River.

Sturtevant Falls Trail is located just west of Foothill Boulevard and north of Sierra Highway in the Sierra Madre. The parking area is marked by signs on both sides of Foothill Blvd., but it may be difficult to find if you're not paying attention or looking carefully for them.