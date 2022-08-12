Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.

Whether you're thinking about coming to Los Angeles or just curious about what's going on in the food scene, these events are a great way to discover new places. To help you live as a local in LA County, here are some of the top foodie events worth checking out.

Night Market at the LA Coliseum:

If you're a foodie and don't know what to do with your life, then the LA Foodie Events You Shouldn't Miss Night Market at the LA Coliseum is something to check out.

This is the first year that this event has been held and it's sure to be a hit. The event will feature over 40 different vendors offering up everything from gourmet bites, to craft cocktails and even live music. It's basically like an outdoor market for foodies, so you can expect some serious eats and drinks here.

The LA Coliseum is a giant sports stadium in Los Angeles, and it's also home to a massive food court. This is one of the best places in LA to go if you're looking for something cheap and delicious.

The Food Court is open 24 hours a day, so you can stop by any time of day or night. You'll find all sorts of food options, from burgers to burritos and everything in between. You can even grab some healthy snacks like fruit or veggies if you need some extra energy for your workout later that day!

The event will take place on Thursday, September 20th from 5-9 PM at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles. Tickets for this event are $10 online or $15 at the door (cash only). RSVP on Facebook here!

Long Beach Crawfish Festival:

The Long Beach Crawfish Festival is a celebration of the best Long Beach has to offer. The event is held every year in the spring and brings together the city's foodie community for an afternoon of fun, family-friendly activities, live music, and shopping.

The festival includes a parade down Pine Avenue with floats filled with bands and other vendors. Then, there's a huge outdoor food court filled with more than 100 booths offering everything from crawfish to tacos. Multiple stages host live music throughout the day.

This year's festival will take place on April 26 from 11 am to 8 pm at Pine Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in downtown Long Beach.

Los Angeles Street Food Fest:

The LA Street Food Fest is a celebration of the city's most delicious, exciting, and diverse food trucks. The festival will be held on April 12th from 11 am - 6 pm at the Los Angeles County Fairgrounds in Pomona, California.

This year's event will feature more than 40 mobile food vendors from around the country, including My Burrito Place, Mr. Gyro, Buena Vista Bagelry, and others! There will also be live music and entertainment for all ages as well as a DIY craft beer garden.

If you're one of those people who would rather eat on a cruise ship than walk down the street, then this event is definitely for you! The LA Street Food Fest is a great opportunity to sample some of America's best street food without having to drive anywhere!

Taste of the Nation:

In the heart of downtown LA, Taste of the Nation is a food festival that brings together over 200 restaurants, chefs, and breweries to showcase their best dishes. The event takes place in Pershing Square Park.

Taste of the Nation is held every year in early May with an additional event on October 8th. This event features live music performances as well as a variety of other activities for guests to enjoy.

During Taste of the Nation, guests will have access to free samples from more than 200 restaurants, bars, and food trucks. The event is open for both lunch and dinner options. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door depending on availability.

L.A. Pizza Fest:

L.A. Pizza Fest is a foodie event that takes place at the historic Hacienda La Puente on January 17th and 18th. The festival, which features more than 50 different pizzerias from all over Los Angeles, will give you a chance to try some of the best pizza in town.

Whether you're looking for a super-thin crust slice or a slice that's loaded with toppings, this festival has it all. You'll find everything from classic cheese to specialty pies like White Truffle Mushroom and Fried Egg, so there's something for everyone here.

The festival features two events: one on Friday night and another on Saturday morning called "Pizza Roulette." This event allows guests to sample different types of pizza from different restaurants and then vote on their favorite out of all of them!