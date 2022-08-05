The most of National Night out in Los Angeles

National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday of August. This year, it falls on August 7. The event is meant to promote relationships between members of the community and police officers, as well as raise awareness about crime and safety issues.

If you're in Los Angeles, there are plenty of ways to get involved. Here are some of the best. July 15: The North Hollywood Division will host its Annual National Night Out event at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will feature games, music, food, and safety displays.

July 17: The Southeast Division will hold its Annual National Night Out Block Party at the corner of 81st Street and Central Avenue from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be face painting, a moon bounce, a balloon artist, a DJ, refreshments, and giveaways.

August 2: The Southeast Division will host a Teen Summit at the Brooklyn Arts Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to students ages 13 to 18 and includes a keynote speaker, workshops on conflict resolution, community service, leadership development, assertiveness training, an adult roundtable discussion, a community fair, and refreshments.

August 9: The Flatbush Division will hold its annual National Night Out Block Party from 6 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Foster Avenue and East 12th Street. There will be face painting, free hot dogs, a moon bounce, music, games, and more.

August 16: The Brooklyn South Narcotics Bureau will hold its annual Summerfest community outreach event at the Cornerstone Children’s Center, 464 Nostrand Avenue between New York Avenue and Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. A carnival will be held from 3 to 6

July 18: The Olympic Division will host its annual National Night Out event in the parking lot of Wilshire Plaza, 2900 Wilshire Blvd., from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be music, food, games, and prizes.

For more events, check out the LAPD's website.

What is National Night Out?

National Night Out is an annual community-building event in Los Angeles that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and better places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The running will start at 8 a.m. and the walkers at 8:05 a.m. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the Denton Police Department, 321 E. McKinney St.

There will be free refreshments for all runners and walkers at the end of the event. Prizes will be awarded to the best overall female and male runners, first overall female, and male master’s runners, as well as the top three overall female and male runners in each age group from 19 and under to 70 and over.

Children ages 3 and younger are free, but not eligible for awards. All children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday of August. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, August 6th.

This year, there will be two community events in the 77th Division. The first event will be hosted by the Crenshaw Christian Center at 7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044. The event will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. There will be free food, music, games, prizes, and resource information.

The second event will be hosted by the Second Baptist Church at 2414 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90018. The event will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. There will be this year's National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 6th.

What are the benefits of National Night Out?

National Night Out is designed to:

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

What’s the goal of National Night Out?

For more information about this program and how you can get involved, please contact Lyle Trimble or Beverly Danuser. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity for residents to get to know each other and work together to make their neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

How can I make the most of National Night Out in Los Angeles?

National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday of August. It is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate their neighborhood. This year, National Night Out will be held on August 1st. There are many ways to make the most of National Night Out.

Here are some tips:

1. Get to know your neighbors. National Night Out is a great opportunity to meet the people who live near you. Take the time to introduce yourself and get to know them.

2. Plan a block party. A block party is a great way to bring your neighbors together. You can provide food and drinks, and set up games and activities for everyone to enjoy.

3. Get involved in your local police department’s activities. Many police departments offer events and activities for National Night Out. This is a great way to learn more about your local law enforcement and how they keep your community safe.

4. Make sure your home is safe. National Night Out is a good reminder to check the safety of your home. Make sure your smoke detectors are working and that your home is well-lit.

5. Have fun!

What are some great National Night Out events in Los Angeles?

Here are some great National Night Out events happening in Los Angeles: -The Los Angeles Police Department is hosting a free barbecue at the Topanga Community Police Station from 5 pm to 8 pm.

LAPD Northeast Division is hosting a free block party from 6 pm to 9 pm. There will be food, games, and activities for the whole family. -The LAPD Southeast Division is hosting a free Movie Night in the Park from 6 pm to 10 pm. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a free carnival from 6 pm to 10 pm. -There will be a free barbecue at the playground from 5 pm to 8 pm. The next Earth Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 22nd from 11 am to 4 pm.

How can I stay safe during National Night Out?

National Night Out is an annual event where people across the country come together to celebrate their communities and build relationships with their neighbors. While this event is typically safe, there are always risks when large groups of people gather in one place.

