Meet the Tesla Semi: An electric semi-truck from Tesla in California

There's a truck that Tesla just unveiled and it looks amazing. The truck is more than a large electric vehicle. It's an electric semi-truck, that is considered the first fully-electric Class 8 heavy-duty vehicle ever made. Its design was inspired by heavy-duty trucks used in industrial applications.

The truck has many features including a ten-meter cargo container itself, but this time with all the necessary inside equipment needed to transport goods efficiently or even sustainable in itself (like solar panels). It can transport 100% of its capacity from one charge in 25 miles or 35 minutes.

The vehicle is expected to do 0-60 mph in 20 seconds:

Tesla is developing a truck with an electric motor and battery pack that will be capable of going 0-60 miles per hour in 20 seconds. The vehicle is expected to do 0-60 mph in 20 seconds, with a top speed of 100 mph. It will have a range of 500 miles on a single charge, which is more than double that offered by the Tesla Model S sedan.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he wants to make it happen within four or five years. He said the company is working on it at a "very rapid pace."

Musk has been talking about electric trucks for years, but he's never said much about what they would look like, or how they would function. He has hinted at the possibility of companies like Tesla competing with big manufacturers such as Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG, even though both companies are working on their electric vehicles.

Charge this truck up to 300 miles and it can travel 500 miles:

The Tesla Semi is a heavy-duty all-electric semi-truck that’s designed to haul up to 80,000 pounds of cargo. The vehicle features an all-electric powertrain, which means it doesn't need a diesel engine or a gas tank. The electric motor can be charged up to 300 miles and the truck can travel 500 miles on a single charge.

Tesla says that its Semi will be able to climb steep grades while maintaining speed and climbing ability at highway speeds – something many other heavy haulage trucks struggle with within difficult conditions.

The vehicle has several other impressive specs including more than double the range of any previous heavy-duty electric truck and unparalleled braking performance with full autonomy at 80 mph (130 km/h).

Tesla plans to unveil its new electric semi-truck later this year but there's no word yet on when it might become available for sale or how much it will cost.

Semi's basic version will cost $150,000 and have a range of 300 kilometers:

Tesla's Semi truck is a big deal. It's the Silicon Valley automaker's first foray into self-driving delivery vans, and it's one of the most anticipated tech products of 2018.

The Semi will be available in two basic versions: a 60-foot long electric truck that costs $150,000 and has a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) on a single charge, and a 70-foot long model that costs $180,000 and has a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles).

Tesla says its trucks will be able to drive themselves down highways without any human intervention — something that could revolutionize the trucking industry. But Tesla also claims its semi can drive itself on city streets, too.

The company says the Semi will be able to go from 0-60 mph in five seconds and hit 50 mph in 20 seconds. In addition to its autonomous driving features, Tesla says its Semi will have dual chargers for electrical power as well as high-speed internet connections throughout the vehicle so that drivers don't need to stop at rest areas or service stations along their route.

Tesla also unveiled a new Roadster sports car at this week's event in Hawthorne, California. Musk said that the Semi and Roadster are part of his vision for an electric future where Tesla meets all transportation needs through its vehicles and power generation systems.

Tesla also said that it will offer a "full self-driving suite" for its semi-trucks through an over-the-air software update later this year.

Tesla Semi truck is powerful and efficient:

Tesla's electric truck is the latest addition to its lineup of semi-trucks, which already includes the Semi and Roadster. It's an all-electric truck that can reach speeds up to 130 mph, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Semi also offers a range of 400 miles between charges and can be recharged at standard charging stations or with solar energy (via a solar roof).

The Semi is equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack that provides enough power for up to 500 miles of range on a single charge. Tesla says it will be able to travel over 500 miles between charges with its Ludicrous+ mode engaged.

The company claims that the new Semi will have a more powerful motor than any other diesel-powered truck on the market today, including Tesla's own Model S sedans. Tesla says it has five times the torque at low speeds than any other diesel-powered truck on the market today.

Tesla says its new semi-truck will also be more efficient than current models in its fleet because it does not need as much horsepower or torque at lower speeds due to its aerodynamic design

Tesla Semi also features a low center of gravity:

Tesla Semi features a low center of gravity for improved ride and handling, along with the ability to transport more cargo. The truck has four independent drive motors powered by battery packs, allowing it to achieve unprecedented levels of traction at all speeds.

The Tesla Semi will be able to go from 0-60 in five seconds, while other trucks average 8 seconds. It also offers an industry-leading 500 miles of range per charge and can be fully charged in just 30 minutes using Tesla’s Supercharger network.

The Tesla Semi is the latest addition to the automaker's electric vehicle line. The semi-truck, which can haul up to 80,000 pounds of cargo, has a range of 500 miles on a single charge.

Tesla also unveiled its new Roadster electric sports car during the event and said it will deliver its first vehicles next year.

The company's biggest news came at the end of the event when CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would be partnering with Walmart on an electric trucking service that could eventually run as far as Texas under one brand name — Walmart Transport — though details were not revealed.

The truck itself is designed for heavy-duty work with a 120 kWh battery pack that can power up to 300 miles on a single charge and can be recharged in about 30 minutes at a publicly available infrastructure like a Supercharger station or by plugging into an AC outlet at home.

It also features regenerative braking, which helps reduce emissions by recapturing energy when braking instead of letting it dissipate as heat into the cabin.

Four independent motors provide maximum power and acceleration:

Tesla has just unveiled its new semi-truck, the Tesla Semi. The electric truck is a big step forward for the company, and it's also a big step forward for the future of commercial trucks.

The Tesla Semi will have four independent motors providing maximum power and acceleration. That means that all four wheels can be powered separately for maximum efficiency, even in situations where one wheel might need more power than another.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to use these trucks to move goods around in cities, which is why he said it would be able to compete with diesel engines on cost alone. He also said they would be able to run on renewable energy sources like solar panels and wind turbines as well as battery packs from Tesla's Gigafactory.

The Semi has been designed with autonomy in mind. Musk said that once the technology is available, drivers will be able to enter destination coordinates into their computers or smartphones, and let the vehicle know where it needs to go without any human input whatsoever.

Here are some of the most interesting features:

Four independent motors provide maximum power and acceleration. The system uses four electric motors, each with a horsepower rating of 500 horsepower (410 kilowatts), which means that the Tesla Semi Truck can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 10 seconds (8.9 seconds) while emitting zero emissions.

It'll have all-wheel drive so that it can tackle any terrain without breaking a sweat. Its battery pack is capable of powering two complete runs of a single charge, allowing them to travel up to 500 miles on one charge (335 miles on a full charge) between stops, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself during a presentation at Tesla's Gigafactory 1 in Nevada last year

Advanced vehicle controls:

The Tesla Semi is not a truck you can just buy and drive off the lot. It's a highly specialized vehicle that was designed from the ground up to handle the unique demands of delivering freight, especially with heavy loads.

The semi-truck is equipped with advanced vehicle controls that make it easy for drivers to operate safely and efficiently. Tesla Semi is equipped with a suite of automated driving systems that allow the truck to automatically steer itself, accelerate, brake, and change lanes without any driver input.

The system also uses cameras and sensors to detect objects around the vehicle, including other vehicles and pedestrians, so it knows how to react when something unexpected appears in its path.

Tesla Semi has an enhanced autonomy feature called Autopilot that lets drivers control the vehicle while they focus on other tasks like delivering cargo or making deliveries themselves. Autopilot will even recognize road signs and stop signs so drivers don't have to take their hands off the wheel — or risk getting into an accident.