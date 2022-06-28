Best places to visit with kids In Los Angeles

L.A. is a diverse and exciting city, especially if you are a massive kid at heart like me (and my family). There's so much to do and see in this amazing city. But where should you go? It can be hard to decide where to visit when you're traveling with kids. That's why I've put together this list of great places to visit in Los Angeles with little ones (under 18):

Petersen Automotive Museum:

The Petersen Automotive Museum is a must-see for any parent traveling with kids. The museum was founded by automotive legend George Petersen and houses an impressive collection of cars, motorcycles, aircraft, and other vehicles from the past century.

The museum's permanent collection contains more than 200 cars from all eras, including a 1916 Duesenberg Model J with a $250,000 price tag and the world's largest collection of Bugatti race cars.

But what makes this museum unique are its special exhibits: "Chrome" features a large collection of chrome-finished automobiles and motorcycles; "Forgotten Futures," a look at technological innovations abandoned before they were ready; "Winged Wonders," which brings together rare concept cars like the 1938 Cord 810 Airflow and the 1949 Morgan Aero SuperSports; and "Racing to Nowhere," which looks at racing cars that never made it onto the track.

Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day (closed).

Santa Monica Pier:

Santa Monica Pier is a California beachside amusement park located in Santa Monica, California. The pier was originally built in 1923 as a Wurlitzer-equipped vaudeville and movie theater and was later converted into a luxury hotel. In the mid-1930s it became part of the Warner Bros. studio tour but fell into disrepair after the Warner Bros. Studio Tour's closure in 1966.

The Santa Monica Pier Aquarium was added in 1969, followed by an amusement park in 1972 known as "Sea World of Santa Monica", which featured a roller coaster called Space Shot (which inspired the name for Universal Studios' roller coaster ride Space Mountain).

In 1979, after Paramount Pictures had closed down its studios on the site, it was opened to the public as an amusement park with new rides and attractions including a carousel, Ferris wheel, and bumper boats powered by jet engines.

In 1984, it was purchased by Six Flags who converted it into a theme park named "Six Flags Magic Mountain". Six Flags Magic Mountain closed at midnight on October 12th, 2016

The best part about Santa Monica Pier is that it's open 365 days a year, so you can enjoy it no matter what time of year it is. There are also plenty of places to eat at the pier including Coney Island and Johnny Rockets' where you can get delicious food for your kids.

The Broad and Walt Disney Concert Hall:

The Broad and Walt Disney Concert Hall are among the most popular venues in Los Angeles. The Broad is home to an impressive concert hall that has an intimate seating capacity of 1,850 people. It features acoustics from the highest level of professional excellence, offering a stunning soundscape for any performance.

The Walt Disney Concert Hall is a modern addition to the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim. The venue boasts a seating capacity of 2,800 as well as two large floors with balconies with views of Downtown Disney.

The Hollywood Bowl is one of Los Angeles's most iconic and popular concert halls. With its lush lawn setting and natural amphitheater design, this venue offers all the benefits of outdoor concerts while also providing an intimate setting for your event.

The Greek Theatre at USC is one of the nation's most unique outdoor music venues located on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. With its unique tiered seating design and natural amphitheater layout, this venue offers both an intimate performance space as well as a larger open-air stage area perfect for larger events such as festivals or concerts.

Travel Town Museum:

Travel Town Museum is a great place to visit with kids in Los Angeles. The museum offers visitors the chance to learn about the history of travel, from early explorers to present-day astronauts, and includes exhibits on Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, and more.

The museum is located at 2750 E. Imperial Highway, just west of I-5 in El Segundo. Open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., there's plenty of free parking available for customers who want to take advantage of the museum's free shuttle service to and from the facility.

For young children and families visiting Los Angeles together, Travel Town Museum is an ideal choice for a fun day out that will allow your group to experience new things together as well as appreciate how far we've come with our quest for knowledge about travel and exploration around the globe!

Tickets are just $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-11 (or free with admission to the museum). The museum is located at 2100 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 am to 5 pm, Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from noon to 4 pm.

K1 Speed Torrance Kids Go-Kart Racing:

There's nothing like getting some family fun in on a Sunday afternoon. Torrance is a great place to go, whether you've got kids or not.

K1 Speed Torrance Kids Go-Kart Racing Kids have always been the core demographic for go-kart racing, and that hasn't changed over the years. The K1 Speed Torrance location is an amazing place that has plenty of activities for kids of all ages, including a huge kids' play area, rides, and arcade games.

The track is also frequently used by racing teams from all over Southern California, so if you're looking to hop in your car and go racing with some of the best drivers in this sport, then this is one of your best options!

The karts are powered by an electric motor and are steered by foot pedals. The tracks come with their lap counter, so you can keep track of your time easily. You can purchase a season pass for unlimited play for $39.95 per month or $39.95 per day (Mon-Fri).

For more information about K1 Speed Torrance Kids Go-Kart Racing, call +1 (310) 532-2478 or visit their website.

The Queen Mary Ocean Liner (Long Beach):

The Queen Mary Ocean Liner is a unique attraction in Long Beach. This grand ship has been transformed into a museum, complete with restaurants and shops. The ship's cabins are now used as office spaces, and the dining room is now an observation lounge.

The Queen Mary Ocean Liner offers many activities for children including pirate-themed shows, trivia contests, and crafts. There's also a "Kids Club" where kids can play video games, watch movies or read books while their parents enjoy free drinks at the bar.

The Queen Mary cruise ships are powered by two diesel engines that produce 1,400 horsepower each and they have a top speed of 32 knots (36 mph). If you want to take pictures with the ship, it's best to do so before it gets going because once underway it goes very quickly!

The Queen Mary Ocean Liner also offers educational programs for kids such as Pirate Party At Sea, a watery version of "Pirates of the Caribbean." Kids ages 3-12 can dress up like pirates for this fun event that takes place on board the ship every Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 PM during the summer months.

Universal Studios Hollywood:

If you're looking for some exciting family entertainment, Universal Studios Hollywood is the place to be. The theme park opened in 1989 and has been loved by families ever since.

Universal Studios Hollywood has a lot to offer kids. It's home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can ride on the Hogwarts Express and meet two of your favorite Harry Potter characters, including Hagrid and Draco Malfoy!

Universal Studios also has a kid-friendly water park, where you can splash around in the wave pool or take a boat ride down the lazy river.

The Backlot Tour is another must-see attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. It takes you through the streets of Hollywood during the golden age of film production, allowing you to imagine what it was like for movie stars to walk down those same streets!

There are also several other family-friendly attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood that are worth checking out: The Mummy's Tomb Adventure; Transformers: The Ride - 3D; Transformers: The Ride - 2D; Transformers Prime - 3D or 2D; and Shrek 4-D Theater.