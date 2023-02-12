Planning a Trip to Disney World: Make Sure You've Packed These 20 Essential Items

Photo by Gui Avelar on Unsplash

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.

Disney World is a magical place where memories are made, but it can also be overwhelming, especially if you're not prepared. Whether you're a seasoned Disney traveler or a first-timer, packing the right items is crucial to ensure that you have a comfortable and enjoyable trip. Here are 20 essential items to bring with you to Disney World for a four-day trip, along with some recommended products to help you get started.

Comfortable shoes: Good walking shoes are a must-have item for any Disney World trip. Look for shoes that are lightweight, breathable, and have good arch support. Consider bringing a second pair of shoes, so you can switch things up and give your feet a break.

Some popular options:

Sunscreen: Protect your skin from the Florida sun with a high-quality sunscreen. Look for a product with at least SPF 30 and make sure to reapply it every two hours, especially after sweating or swimming.

Some popular options:

Portable charger: Keep your phone charged and ready to go with a portable charger. Look for a product that can hold multiple charges and can easily fit in your bag.

Some popular options:

Water bottle: Staying hydrated is crucial in the Florida heat. Bring a reusable water bottle that you can fill up at water fountains throughout the parks.

Some popular options:

Snacks: Pack some healthy snacks like granola bars, fruit, and nuts, as well as some treats like candy and cookies. This will help you save money on food and keep your energy levels up throughout the day.

Rain gear: Even if the forecast says it won't rain, it's always a good idea to bring a small umbrella and a poncho to Disney World. Florida is known for its sudden rain showers, and you don't want to get caught in the rain without any protection.

Some popular options:

Lightweight jacket: The temperature can drop significantly in the evening, especially in the winter months. Bring a lightweight jacket or hoodie that you can easily carry with you throughout the day.

Some popular options:

First-aid kit: A small first-aid kit is a must-have item for any Disney World trip. Pack some basic items like band-aids, pain relievers, and antacids, as well as any prescription medications you may need.

Some popular options:

Autograph book and pen: If you have children, an autograph book and pen is a must-have item for any Disney World trip. They can collect autographs from their favorite Disney characters and create a fun souvenir that they'll treasure for years to come.

Some popular options:

Camera: Disney World is full of photo opportunities, so make sure you bring a camera to capture all your magical memories. Whether you prefer a smartphone camera or a traditional digital camera, make sure it's fully charged and ready to go.

Stroller: If you have young children, a stroller is a must-have item for any Disney World trip. Consider renting a stroller from Disney, or bring your own lightweight, compact stroller that's easy to maneuver in crowded areas.

Some popular options:

Portable fan: A small, portable fan can be a lifesaver on a hot day at Disney World. It can help keep your little ones cool and comfortable while they're in the stroller.

Some popular options:

Swimwear and towels: If you plan on visiting the water parks or taking a dip in the hotel pool, make sure to bring swimwear and towels for your little ones.

Light-up toys: Bring a few light-up toys for your little ones to play with in the evenings. They can help keep them entertained and make it easier for you to keep an eye on them in crowded areas.

Comfort items: If your little ones have a favorite toy, blanket, or pacifier, make sure to bring it with you to Disney World. These comfort items can help them feel more secure and calm in a new and exciting environment.

Backpack: Bring a backpack to carry your essentials, like sunscreen, snacks, and a water bottle. This will make it easier to keep everything organized and accessible.

Map and park guide: Make sure to bring a map and park guide, so you can easily navigate the parks and find the attractions you want to see.