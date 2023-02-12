Washington, DC

Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's Guide

Vivian Brooks

Washington, DC is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with good reason. It's home to some of the most iconic landmarks and cultural institutions in the United States, from the White House to the Smithsonian museums. But with so many visitors flocking to the city each year, it's easy to fall for some of the tourist traps that are lurking around every corner.

Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash

As a local, I've seen my fair share of well-intentioned visitors fall victim to these traps, and I'm here to help you avoid them. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, here are some of the biggest tourist traps to watch out for in DC, and some alternative activities that are just as fun and rewarding. I've also included the best times to visit these areas just in case it's an absolute must on your travel list!

The Duck Tours

These amphibious vehicles may seem like a fun way to see the city, but they're often overpriced and overcrowded. Instead, take a walking tour of the National Mall with a knowledgeable guide, or explore the city by bike or Segway.

Avoid the summer months when the heat and crowds can be overwhelming. Instead, plan your visit in the spring or fall when the weather is mild and the crowds are thinner.

The Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

While this attraction may seem like a fun way to rub elbows with celebrities, it's often crowded and expensive. Skip the wax museum and head to the National Portrait Gallery to see some truly impressive works of art.

Weekends and holidays tend to draw the biggest crowds, so plan your visit on a weekday or during the winter months when the weather is cooler and the crowds are thinner.

The International Spy Museum

While this museum may be popular with kids, it's often overpriced and underwhelming. Instead, head to the Newseum to learn about the history of journalism, or check out the National Museum of American History to learn about the country's past.

Similar to the Duck Tours, avoid the summer months when the heat and crowds can be overwhelming. Instead, opt to visit during the winter months when the weather is cooler and the crowds are thinner.

The White House Gift Shop

While it may be tempting to buy a souvenir from this iconic building, the gift shop is often overpriced and filled with cheesy trinkets. Instead, check out the artisan markets at Eastern Market or Union Market for unique, locally-made gifts.

Holiday weekends tend to draw the biggest crowds, so plan your visit during the week if possible. The fall is also a great time to visit, with mild weather and thinner crowds.

The Old Post Office Pavilion

This historic building may seem like a must-see attraction, but it's often crowded and underwhelming. Instead, head to the National Cathedral to see some truly impressive architecture and stunning views of the city.

Similar to the other attractions, try to avoid the summer months when the heat and crowds can be overwhelming. Instead, plan your visit during the fall when the weather is milder and the crowds are thinner.

The National Zoo

While this zoo may be free, it's often overcrowded and doesn't offer the best animal viewing experience. Instead, head to the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History to learn about animals and their habitats, or explore the beautiful gardens at the United States Botanic Garden.

Summertime is the busiest time for the National Zoo, so if you can, try to visit during the spring or fall when the weather is mild and the crowds are thinner.

The Washington Monument

While this iconic landmark may seem like a must-see attraction, it's often crowded and doesn't offer the best views of the city. Instead, head to the top of the Old Post Office Pavilion or the National Cathedral for stunning views of the city.

Weekends and holidays tend to draw the biggest crowds, so try to visit during the week if possible. Additionally, visiting early in the morning or late in the afternoon can also help you avoid the crowds.

The Smithsonian Museums

While the Smithsonian museums are certainly worth a visit, they're often crowded and overwhelming. Instead, focus on one or two museums that really interest you, and take the time to explore them in-depth.

The best time to visit is during the off-season, which is typically from September to May. Additionally, visiting on a weekday can also help you avoid the crowds.

Now that you know what to avoid, it's time to focus on the activities that will make your trip to DC truly memorable. Here are some of my personal favorite things to do in the city:

Visit the National Gallery of Art (6th St NW & Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20565)

This world-class museum is home to an incredible collection of art from all over the world, including works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh. And the best part? Admission is always free.

Take a walk through Georgetown (Georgetown is a neighborhood, but M Street NW and Wisconsin Avenue NW are popular areas to walk around and explore.)

This historic neighborhood is filled with charming rowhouses, boutique shops, and delicious restaurants. Take a stroll along the waterfront or through the cobblestone streets and soak up the local charm.

Visit the National Arboretum (3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002)

This hidden gem is a must-see for nature lovers, and it's located just a few miles from downtown DC. With 446 acres of gardens, trees, and flowers, the National Arboretum is a peaceful oasis in the middle of the city.

Take a bike tour of the monuments (Multiple locations throughout the city. You can find a station near you on the Capital Bikeshare website.)

While walking tours of the National Mall are certainly popular, a bike tour can offer a unique and exciting way to see the iconic monuments and memorials. Plus, it's a great way to get some exercise while exploring the city.

Check out the local food scene DC is home to a vibrant and diverse food scene, with everything from food trucks to Michelin-starred restaurants. Whether you're in the mood for classic Southern cuisine or international flavors, there's something for everyone.

Visit the Library of Congress (101 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20540)

This historic building is home to some of the most impressive architecture and art in the city, as well as a fascinating collection of books and manuscripts. And the best part? Admission is always free.

Take a tour of the Capitol Building (East Capitol St NE & First St SE, Washington, DC 20004)

While the White House may be off-limits to most visitors, the Capitol Building is open for tours, and it's a great way to learn about the history of the country and the workings of the government.

So whether you're a first-time visitor to DC or a seasoned traveler, there's always something new and exciting to discover in this amazing city. By avoiding the tourist traps and focusing on the lesser-known attractions, you can make the most of your visit and have a truly unforgettable experience.

And as the famous humorist Mark Twain once said,

"Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime."

So get out there, explore the world, and keep an open mind. Happy travels!

