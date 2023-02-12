Why are the US Homeless Being Forgotten in Favor of Migrants?

The United States is facing a crisis of homelessness that has been decades in the making, with millions of people struggling to find shelter and support. Despite the scale of this crisis, however, the plight of the homeless is often overlooked in the national conversation on immigration, with some critics arguing that migrants are receiving more attention and resources than US citizens.

One reason for this disparity is the perception that immigrants are more vulnerable and in need of support than the homeless. Migrants are often fleeing violence, poverty, or political oppression in their home countries and are seeking a better life for themselves and their families in the US. This narrative has captured the attention and sympathy of many Americans, who are eager to offer support and assistance to these newcomers.

Meanwhile, the homeless are often stigmatized and marginalized in US society, viewed as the architects of their own misfortune, rather than as victims of broader economic and social forces. This stigma has made it easier for policymakers to ignore or downplay the crisis of homelessness, despite its devastating impact on millions of people and the broader society.

Another reason for the disparity is the lack of political will to address the issue of homelessness. While immigration reform is often a high-priority issue for lawmakers and politicians, the crisis of homelessness has received far less attention and funding. This lack of political will has led to a patchwork of fragmented and underfunded programs, leaving many homeless people without access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and healthcare.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the crisis of homelessness, with many people losing their homes and jobs due to the economic fallout of the pandemic. The pandemic has also exposed the deep-seated inequalities and structural flaws in the US economy and social safety net, which have left millions of people vulnerable to economic shocks and social dislocation.

The crisis of homelessness in the US is a pressing social and economic issue that deserves far more attention and resources than it currently receives. While immigrants are certainly in need of support and assistance, the needs of the homeless must not be forgotten or overlooked. A comprehensive and compassionate response to the crisis of homelessness is essential for building a more just and equitable society, where all individuals have the opportunity to thrive and prosper.